Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Receives Approval to Join Top Two Japanese Hemp Industry Organizations

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has been approved to join two of the leading hemp industry organizations in Japan, Hokkaido Industrial Hemp Association (HIHA) and Association for Japan Cannabinoid (AJC).



Kannaway® received approval to legally distribute tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-free cannabidiol (CBD) products for personal use in Japan in 2019 and since has been hosting regional events to educate current and potential Brand Ambassadors on the many potential wellness benefits and financial opportunities of hemp-derived CBD oil.

“It is truly an honor to be admitted to these influential groups and we are looking forward to working with both organizations to expand the rights for all citizens in Japan to have access to hemp and hemp-derived products,” said Kannaway® Japan Division General Manager Peter Dale.

The Japanese CBD market looks to continue rapidly expanding in the coming years. According to Research and Markets, the global CBD oil market is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2025 with Asia-Pacific as one of the fastest-growing regions.

“In addition to being a pioneer in the CBD space in the US, our operations have been laser-focused on growing our business internationally for the past few years and that includes Japan,” said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. “We are excited to add HIHA and AJC to our long-running list of industry groups that we are members of around the world.”

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Kathryn Brown

Account Director

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com