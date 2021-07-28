Onit Appoints New Executives for Product Innovation and Worldwide Human Resources

Company Welcomes Mary Fuzat as Vice President of Product Management

and David Gray as Vice President of Global HR

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that it has added new executive leadership for product management and human resources.

Mary Fuzat joins Onit as the Vice President of Product Management. With more than two decades of software leadership experience, her focus has been on customer-impacting leadership roles that include product management and integration, cross-functional team leadership and business process optimization. Before joining Onit, she held critical product roles for Insite360 (formerly FuelQuest, LLC) and Trelligence and drove the integration of disparate solutions across multiple companies and technology platforms. Additionally, she has successfully stood up and scaled 24/7 operations for new offerings and implemented Lean Startup methodologies for mature software product lines to double revenue growth.

In her short time with Onit, she has led the development and customer debut of the company’s AI-enabled invoice review for legal spend management – InvoiceAI. InvoiceAI has already identified an average of 6-11% of unactioned errors for customer invoices submitted in 2020.

David Gray brings more than 20 years of management and executive experience in human resources, with a solid background of progressive HR responsibility across Fortune 50, technology and financial services companies. As Onit’s Vice President of Global Human Resources, he turns a strategic vision to worldwide HR operations in areas such as staff development, performance management and employee morale. His background includes multiple leadership roles in human resources, including executive vice president of human resources at Envoy Mortgage and senior vice president of global human resources at Openlink Financial.

His addition to the executive team comes at a time of extreme growth for Onit. The company has more than 400 employees worldwide, with plans to hire an additional 100 in 2021.

“Mary and David possess the talent and proven track record to accelerate Onit’s achievements in two of our most crucial areas. Their extensive experience in their respective fields, coupled with their fine-tuned business acumen and leadership, will be key drivers in taking Onit’s growth to new, unprecedented levels,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

