Leading Payment Processor VizyPay Hires Director of Business Development to Oversee and Expand Industry Partnerships

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay, an award-winning leader in the payment processing industry for small businesses, today announced the promotion of Kyle McCann to Director of Business Development. The brand new position will focus on driving the business forward through the expansion of vendor partnerships.



McCann started at VizyPay as a sales agent in 2017 and eventually took on a Technical Supervisor role in 2018. For this, he focused on merchant support and point of sale (POS) technology troubleshooting. After four years combined in these roles, the company created the Director of Business Development position for McCann to leverage his background in customer service and technology to seek out new business opportunities and identify emerging fintech trends.

“I’m very honored to have this role with VizyPay, as it touches multiple areas of the business,” McCann explained, “I truly believe in what we are doing here and have big plans to grow the company. It’s more than a fintech company, it’s a unique vision, culture and life that I’ve adopted here, and I cannot wait to hit the ground running and continue to build on what we’ve already started.”

In this new role, McCann works to identify new vendor partnerships while overseeing existing ones. The position focuses on drawing insights from vendor partners to identify fintech industry trends and assess if they are suited for VizyPay’s customers. This also includes gathering feedback and analytics from the company’s merchant customers on how the products and services are performing. McCann’s goal is to take these insights and feedback to boost VizyPay’s offerings—whether that be through adopting a new vendor and its technology or tweaking existing proprietary technologies. Ultimately, he ensures all proprietary and vendor technology fits within the existing business model, is fiscally responsible and gets the job done for all the small business customers.

McCann also works closely with VizyPay’s fintech development team to tackle revamping existing or adopting new technologies for the company’s customers. He acts as the main point of insight for which product features would benefit the company most while alleviating internal costs. This collaboration aligns the company internally and prepares for further scaling and to meet long-term goals. Furthermore, McCann oversees which of the products and services are being signed-on and promoted on a company-wide level through coordination with the marketing department.

“I knew a role like this would be integral to the progression of our business,” said VizyPay’s CEO and co-founder Austin Mac Nab, “The role was built with Kyle in mind, as he shows a great talent of being forward-thinking and caring for our customers and vendor partners. He’s really working to alleviate any stressors and ensure the business partnerships and offerings are running smoothly from all ends.”

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.

