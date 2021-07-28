ESE Provides Update on Esports Talent Show

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“we”, “ESE”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced esports talent show, SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault, which is being developed by ESE in partnership with Bitcoin Vault.



SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault is the global project highlighting promising amateur esports athletes who are seeking chance of becoming professionals. Participants from 5 countries - China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Brazil - will compete in the mobile games, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), and Peacekeeper Elite (China), a landmark gaming product by Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY:US). Players that win respective qualifiers will team up with star influencers. Ten influencers - two from each market - will not only train and mentor the finalists but will also compete alongside them in duo games in a final phase. The influencers participating in SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault are presented below.

China

The Chinese influencer lineup is headlined by Cyan68, who has 6.7 million followers on Douyin (a video app analogous to TikTok in China, also from Bytedance). Cyan68 is also very active on the video-sharing social platform Kuaishou, amassing an average of almost 2 million views per post. Her hallmark is the creation of funny PUBG content with a big dose of humour to brighten up her followers’ mood. YuChengHao is another prominent Chinese influencer, well known to his 3.9 million followers for his joyfulness and spontaneity. He always finds new ways of playing the game and entertaining his fans.

Japan

Japanese GENJ1 Gaming is a human highlight reel when it comes to playing mobile shooter games. Combining his special "Six Fingers Claw" technique with unorthodox gameplay has earned him more than 1.4 million loyal subscribers on YouTube, making him one of Japan’s top mobile gaming content creators. Zelarl is a Japanese streamer who shines on YouTube, attracting 214 thousand subscribers, and is very active on Twitter as well. He was previously a professional player on the Cwerld team, but announced his retirement in 2019. Since then, he has focused solely on streaming.

South Korea

Duchi & Bbuggu is a South Korean gaming YouTuber who has 509 thousand subscribers. He is an all-rounder who plays PUBG, FIFA and Starcraft, and knows how to attract and interact with viewers by creating fun talks shows. Sad TV focuses mainly on PUBG Mobile content. He is known for out-of-the-box thinking and fast-paced gameplay. His YouTube and Twitch channels have 182 thousand subscribers combined, and he provides his fans mainly with live gameplay broadcasts since he values the most interaction with members of his community.

Vietnam

Quang Cuon and Tien Zombie V4 are star influencers who will lead rivalry in Vietnam. Quang Cuon has dropped his technical staff job to become a professional streamer. He has not only grown his YouTube channel to 1.38 million subscribers, but is also very popular on Facebook where he amassed 2.1 million followers. In addition to being a famous gamer, Quang Cuon has also entered the acting field. Tien Zombie V4 has legendary status among PUBG players in Vietnam and was the first person to receive the YouTube gold button in his country. Thanks to the video reviews, sharing of gaming experiences and highlights combined with his funny voice, classy and luxurious gameplay, and skillful handling, Tien Zombie V4 has received a lot of compliments from his vast fanbase – 2.49 million subscribers on YouTube. His productions are very appreciated by CrossFire players in China as well.

Brazil

The Brazilian rivalry is headed by Tecnosh, who is a professional PUBG player who currently focuses on streaming and production of video games. His YouTube channel that has 2.14 million subscribers is populated with gameplay videos of PUBG, Valorant and Among Us. Tecnosh is very active on Instagram and Twitter as well. TobocoTV is a 33 year old Brazilian commentator who has worked for the biggest gaming brands in the world, such as Riot Games. During his career, he commented on and hosted prestigious tournaments on the Brazilian and European scene. Currently he focuses on streaming on YouTube and Twitch, with 270 thousand subscribers combined. His Twitter and Instagram accounts are followed by 280 thousand fans.

“As a proud sponsor of SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault we are sending our regards to all esports stars and participants, and wishing them a good game and good luck to all that want to kick off their professional gaming careers with this very first and unique series of tournaments” - says Radek Popiel, Chief Communications Officer at Bitcoin Vault.

“It is exciting that some of the top influencers in their respective markets will participate in SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault. Their passion for the game, dedication to their fanbase and eagerness to play side-by-side with promising players, guarantees not only great fun, but also high visibility of the project” - says Jędrzej Stęszewski, ESE Director of EU Operations.

SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault will launch on August 2, 2021 in South Korea. The Japan edition will follow on August 23, 2021. The project will conclude with a final in Brazil on November 21, 2021.

ESE is responsible for the production and infrastructure of the show, including the development of the project concept, media plan, technology implementation, marketing, and overall campaign roll-out. Other partners involved in the project include VYRAL Producer of Gaming Projects, VidWe, Converters and Next Level Agency.

Engagement of Winning Media

ESE also announces that it has engaged Winning Media (“WM”) to provide strategic digital media services, marketing, branding and data analytics services (the “Services”). The Company has agreed to pay WM $150,000 USD in consideration for the Services to be provided for a 6-month term. The agency will handle specific functions of digital distribution of public information relating to the Company. WM and its principals do not have any direct or indirect equity interest in the Company and will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for their services. ESE and WM act at arm's length. Winning Media is a Houston, Texas based marketing agency that specializes in digital and corporate brand marketing services to enhance corporate visibility and retail investor awareness. The agreement with Winning Media remains subject to the Company making certain filings with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and acceptance from the Exchange.

About Bitcoin Vault

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) is the main sponsor of the SkillzVault series of tournaments. BTCV is a cryptocurrency designed to provide extra level of security based on a 3-Key Security Solution allowing reversible transactions without compromising blockchain immutability. It features all the convenience of Bitcoin while adding important features, providing users with transparency and freedom. www.btcv.com

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg

Forward-Looking Statements

