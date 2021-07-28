Global Fuel Management Systems Market to Reach US$814.3 Million by the Year 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956822/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$814.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$348.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.5% share of the global Fuel Management Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Fuel Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$169.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$144.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$144.2 Million by the year 2027.



Services Segment Corners a 21% Share in 2020



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$137.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$93.9 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured)



Assetworks

Banlaw

Dover Fueling Solutions

ESI Total Fuel Management

Fluid Management Technology Pty Ltd.

Franklin Fueling Systems

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Guduza System Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

HID Global Corporation

Multiforce Systems Corporation

Newlea Fuel Systems Ltd.

Piusi S.p.a

Road Track

Romteck Australia

Sentinel Fuel Products Ltd.

SmartFlow Technologies

TECHNOTRADE International, Inc.

Timeplan Fuel Solutions Ltd.

Triscan Group

World Fuel Services Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956822/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Fuel Management Systems: An Introduction

Market Prospects and Outlook

Developed Economies Lead Global FMS Market, Developing Regions

to Drive Future Growth

Hardware in Fuel Management Systems

Physical ID Tokens for Identification of Vehicles and Equipment

for Fueling

Fuel Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Banlaw (Australia)

Dover Fueling Solutions (USA)

OPW Fuel Management Systems (USA)

Wayne Fueling Systems, LLC (USA)

ESI Total Fuel Management (USA)

Fluid Management Technology Pty Ltd (Australia)

Franklin Fueling Systems (USA)

Gilbarco Veeder-Root (US)

Orpak Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Piusi S.p.A. (Italy)

The Triscan Group (UK)

Sokolis Group (US)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Depleting World Oil Reserves & Focus on Environment Protection

Step Up the Emphasis on Fuel Management as a Critical Part of

Energy Efficiency Management

Growing Popularity of Energy Audits in the Transportation

Industry Magnifies the Importance of Fuel Management: Global

Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2016 and 2018 by Industry

EXHIBIT 1: Crude Oil Proved Reserves in Billion Barrels by

Geographic Region for the Years 2015 through 2018

Although Debatable if Carbon Tax is the Silver Bullet for

Climate Change, it is Nevertheless a Watershed Event for the

Fuel Management Systems Market

EXHIBIT 2: For Companies with Transport Fleets, Now is the Time

to Face the Carbon Taxes Reality With Fuel Management Systems:

Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-

Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

EXHIBIT 3: Projected Increases in Carbon Prices Will Increase

the Emission Burden in a Broad Range of Industries: Percentage

Share of Carbon Dioxide Emissions Worldwide by Price: 2019

EXHIBIT 4: As Global Emissions Escalate, the Rising Sense of

Urgency Will Give Carbon Taxes a Larger Role to Play in

Climate Change Goals: Global Fossil Fuel Emissions in

Gigatonnes of CO2 Equivalent for the Years 1990, 2010, 2019

and 2022

Volatility in Fuel Prices Drives Demand for Fuel Management

Systems

EXHIBIT 5: Spot Crude Oil Prices ($/barrel) in Select Countries

for the Years 2015 through 2018

EXHIBIT 6: Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel)

for the Years 2010 through 2019

Table Spot Prices of Petroleum Products in Major Markets ($/

barrel) for the Years 2015 through 2018

Technologically Advanced Solutions Fuel Growth

Cloud-Based Solutions Gain Demand for Fuel Management of Fleets

Growth in Transport Infrastructure Auger Well for Market Growth

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of

GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Percentage Breakdown Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions from

Transportation by Segment: 2018

Fuel Management Systems Gain Traction as Commercial Fleets

Shift Focus on Operational Efficiencies

EXHIBIT 7: Commercial Cars & Trucks in Service in Thousands in

the US for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018

Rise in Number of Fuel Stations to Boost Demand for Fuel

Management Systems

Growing Use of Biofuel Poses New Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Access Control &

Fuel Dispensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Access Control & Fuel

Dispensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Access Control & Fuel

Dispensing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Storage

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Fuel Storage Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Storage Monitoring

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Mining & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Military &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Stringent Environment Regulations on Optimized Use of Fuel

Pushes Focus on Effective Fuel Management Systems

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management Systems

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and

Fuel Storage Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage

Monitoring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access

Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage Monitoring for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction,

Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management Systems

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Military & Defense and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and

Fuel Storage Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage

Monitoring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage

Monitoring for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction,

Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Military & Defense and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management Systems

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and

Fuel Storage Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage

Monitoring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access

Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage Monitoring for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction,

Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management Systems

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Military & Defense and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management Systems

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and

Fuel Storage Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage

Monitoring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access

Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage Monitoring for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction,

Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management Systems

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Military & Defense and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Government Regulations towards Improved Fuel Economy in Heavy-

Duty Trucks Drives Demand for Fuel Management Systems

Market Analytics

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and

Fuel Storage Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage

Monitoring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage

Monitoring for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction,

Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Military & Defense and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and

Fuel Storage Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage

Monitoring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage

Monitoring for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction,

Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Military & Defense and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems

by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and

Fuel Storage Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems

by Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel

Storage Monitoring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage

Monitoring for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems

by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Military & Defense and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and

Fuel Storage Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage

Monitoring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage

Monitoring for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction,

Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Military & Defense and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management Systems

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and

Fuel Storage Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Application - Access Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage

Monitoring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access

Control & Fuel Dispensing and Fuel Storage Monitoring for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Management

Systems by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Fuel Management Systems by

Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction,

Oil & Gas, Military & Defense and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Management Systems

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation & Logistics, Mining & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Military & Defense and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fuel

Management Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956822/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________