Global Fuel Management Systems Market to Reach US$814.3 Million by the Year 2027

4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$814.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$348.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.5% share of the global Fuel Management Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Fuel Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$169.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$144.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$144.2 Million by the year 2027.
Services Segment Corners a 21% Share in 2020
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$137.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$93.9 Million by the year 2027.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Fuel Management Systems: An Introduction
Market Prospects and Outlook
Developed Economies Lead Global FMS Market, Developing Regions
to Drive Future Growth
Hardware in Fuel Management Systems
Physical ID Tokens for Identification of Vehicles and Equipment
for Fueling
Fuel Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Depleting World Oil Reserves & Focus on Environment Protection
Step Up the Emphasis on Fuel Management as a Critical Part of
Energy Efficiency Management
Growing Popularity of Energy Audits in the Transportation
Industry Magnifies the Importance of Fuel Management: Global
Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2016 and 2018 by Industry
EXHIBIT 1: Crude Oil Proved Reserves in Billion Barrels by
Geographic Region for the Years 2015 through 2018
Although Debatable if Carbon Tax is the Silver Bullet for
Climate Change, it is Nevertheless a Watershed Event for the
Fuel Management Systems Market
EXHIBIT 2: For Companies with Transport Fleets, Now is the Time
to Face the Carbon Taxes Reality With Fuel Management Systems:
Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-
Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019
EXHIBIT 3: Projected Increases in Carbon Prices Will Increase
the Emission Burden in a Broad Range of Industries: Percentage
Share of Carbon Dioxide Emissions Worldwide by Price: 2019
EXHIBIT 4: As Global Emissions Escalate, the Rising Sense of
Urgency Will Give Carbon Taxes a Larger Role to Play in
Climate Change Goals: Global Fossil Fuel Emissions in
Gigatonnes of CO2 Equivalent for the Years 1990, 2010, 2019
and 2022
Volatility in Fuel Prices Drives Demand for Fuel Management
Systems
EXHIBIT 5: Spot Crude Oil Prices ($/barrel) in Select Countries
for the Years 2015 through 2018
EXHIBIT 6: Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel)
for the Years 2010 through 2019
Table Spot Prices of Petroleum Products in Major Markets ($/
barrel) for the Years 2015 through 2018
Technologically Advanced Solutions Fuel Growth
Cloud-Based Solutions Gain Demand for Fuel Management of Fleets
Growth in Transport Infrastructure Auger Well for Market Growth
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of
GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
Percentage Breakdown Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions from
Transportation by Segment: 2018
Fuel Management Systems Gain Traction as Commercial Fleets
Shift Focus on Operational Efficiencies
EXHIBIT 7: Commercial Cars & Trucks in Service in Thousands in
the US for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018
Rise in Number of Fuel Stations to Boost Demand for Fuel
Management Systems
Growing Use of Biofuel Poses New Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
