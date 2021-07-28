Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market to Reach US$8.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956714/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the period 2020-2027.Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.3% share of the global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 34.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 34.67% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$987.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$987.6 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured)



Adaptive, Inc.

Alation, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

ASG Technologies

Cambridge Semantics

CentricMinds

Collibra Inc.

Data Advantage Group

erwin Inc.

Global IDs

IDERA, Inc.

Infogix, Inc.

Informatica

Information Builders

International Business Machines Corporation

MuleSoft LLC

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Smartlogic Semaphore Ltd

Syncsort

Talend

TIBCO Software Inc.

TopQuadrant, Inc.

Varonics Systems







3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Metadata Management Becomes Vital for Data-Driven Businesses

Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based

Opportunities for Metadata Management Market

EXHIBIT 1: Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth

of Digital Data Create the Need for Enterprise Metadata

Management: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for

the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads

to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

EXHIBIT 2: Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size

EXHIBIT 3: Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Fuels Demand for

Metadata Management

EXHIBIT 4: IoT Endpoints Installed Base in Billion Units for

2018-2021

EXHIBIT 5: IoT Endpoints Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) of IoT

Endpoints Installed Base for 2019

Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise

Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 6: Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by

Industry Group for the Year 2019

EXHIBIT 7: Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by

Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

Market Benefits from the Expansion of Data Warehousing, Data

Pooling and Data Mining Operations in Enterprises

Regulations, Risk and Compliance Management: Important Drivers

of Growth in Enterprise Data Management Market

Rising Significance of Metadata Management in GDPR Compliance

New Technologies Increase Importance of Metadata Management for

Enterprises

Growing Significance of AI and Machine Learning for Improving

Data Quality and Management of Enterprise Metadata

Machine Learning Assists Metadata Management

AI for Easier Creation of Metadata

Enterprise AI & ML Necessitate Effective Data Management

Metadata Management Solutions for Enhanced Data Access

Metadata Crucial for Success of Big Data Analytics

Metadata Forms the Core of Data Catalog

Rising Significance of Data Governance and Data Standardization

among Enterprises Spurs Market Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Data Governance Market (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Metadata Management Automation Helps Transform Data Governance

Need to Cut Down Risk of Enterprise Data Assets Drives Need for

Enterprise Metadata Management

Organizations Exploit Active Metadata to Improve Data-Driven

Business Functions

Enterprises Leverage Sophisticated Tools to Modernize Metadata

Management

Better Automation to Develop and Maintain Metadata

Metadata for New Semantics and Practices

Centralization of Metadata

Managing Metadata on New Platforms

Metadata Management Tools Market: Poised for Stable Growth



