Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market to Reach US$8.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956714/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the period 2020-2027.Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.3% share of the global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 34.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 34.67% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$987.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$987.6 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured)
- Adaptive, Inc.
- Alation, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- ASG Technologies
- Cambridge Semantics
- CentricMinds
- Collibra Inc.
- Data Advantage Group
- erwin Inc.
- Global IDs
- IDERA, Inc.
- Infogix, Inc.
- Informatica
- Information Builders
- International Business Machines Corporation
- MuleSoft LLC
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Smartlogic Semaphore Ltd
- Syncsort
- Talend
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- TopQuadrant, Inc.
- Varonics Systems
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956714/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Enterprise Metadata Management: An Introduction
Enterprise Metadata Management Market: Growth Prospects & Outlook
Cloud Deployment Model Segment Posts Fastest Growth
Tools Segment Leads Enterprise Metadata Management Market
BFSI Industry Vertical Dominates Global Market
Developed Regions Command Global Enterprise Metadata Management
Market, Asia-Pacific Exhibits High Growth
Impact of COVID-19
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Metadata Management Becomes Vital for Data-Driven Businesses
Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based
Opportunities for Metadata Management Market
EXHIBIT 1: Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth
of Digital Data Create the Need for Enterprise Metadata
Management: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for
the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads
to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data
EXHIBIT 2: Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size
EXHIBIT 3: Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size
Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Fuels Demand for
Metadata Management
EXHIBIT 4: IoT Endpoints Installed Base in Billion Units for
2018-2021
EXHIBIT 5: IoT Endpoints Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) of IoT
Endpoints Installed Base for 2019
Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise
Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 6: Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by
Industry Group for the Year 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by
Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
Market Benefits from the Expansion of Data Warehousing, Data
Pooling and Data Mining Operations in Enterprises
Regulations, Risk and Compliance Management: Important Drivers
of Growth in Enterprise Data Management Market
Rising Significance of Metadata Management in GDPR Compliance
New Technologies Increase Importance of Metadata Management for
Enterprises
Growing Significance of AI and Machine Learning for Improving
Data Quality and Management of Enterprise Metadata
Machine Learning Assists Metadata Management
AI for Easier Creation of Metadata
Enterprise AI & ML Necessitate Effective Data Management
Metadata Management Solutions for Enhanced Data Access
Metadata Crucial for Success of Big Data Analytics
Metadata Forms the Core of Data Catalog
Rising Significance of Data Governance and Data Standardization
among Enterprises Spurs Market Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Data Governance Market (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025
Metadata Management Automation Helps Transform Data Governance
Need to Cut Down Risk of Enterprise Data Assets Drives Need for
Enterprise Metadata Management
Organizations Exploit Active Metadata to Improve Data-Driven
Business Functions
Enterprises Leverage Sophisticated Tools to Modernize Metadata
Management
Better Automation to Develop and Maintain Metadata
Metadata for New Semantics and Practices
Centralization of Metadata
Managing Metadata on New Platforms
Metadata Management Tools Market: Poised for Stable Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Tools by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Tools by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Risk Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Risk Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Risk Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Product & Process
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Product & Process
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Product & Process
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Governance &
Compliance Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Governance & Compliance
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Governance & Compliance
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Incident
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Incident Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Incident Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &
eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 12-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 12-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Life Sciences
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Component - Tools and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Component - Tools and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tools and Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Application - Risk Management, Product &
Process Management, Governance & Compliance Management,
Incident Management and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Application - Risk Management, Product &
Process Management, Governance & Compliance Management,
Incident Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Risk Management, Product & Process Management,
Governance & Compliance Management, Incident Management and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Component - Tools and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Component - Tools and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tools and Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Application - Risk Management,
Product & Process Management, Governance & Compliance
Management, Incident Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Application - Risk Management, Product &
Process Management, Governance & Compliance Management,
Incident Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Risk Management, Product & Process Management,
Governance & Compliance Management, Incident Management and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Component - Tools and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Component - Tools and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tools and Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Application - Risk Management,
Product & Process Management, Governance & Compliance
Management, Incident Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Application - Risk Management, Product &
Process Management, Governance & Compliance Management,
Incident Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Risk Management, Product & Process Management,
Governance & Compliance Management, Incident Management and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Component - Tools and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: China Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Component - Tools and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: China 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tools and Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: China Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: China 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Application - Risk Management,
Product & Process Management, Governance & Compliance
Management, Incident Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: China Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Application - Risk Management, Product &
Process Management, Governance & Compliance Management,
Incident Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: China 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Risk Management, Product & Process Management,
Governance & Compliance Management, Incident Management and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: China Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: China Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: China 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Component - Tools and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Component - Tools and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tools and Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Application - Risk Management,
Product & Process Management, Governance & Compliance
Management, Incident Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Application - Risk Management, Product &
Process Management, Governance & Compliance Management,
Incident Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Risk Management, Product & Process Management,
Governance & Compliance Management, Incident Management and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 110: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Component - Tools and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: France Historic Review for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Component - Tools and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: France 12-Year Perspective for Enterprise Metadata
Management (EMM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tools and Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: France Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Metadata Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956714/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________