The ADVERTISING Club of New York Celebrates 125th Anniversary with a Time Capsule to be Sealed until 2046 and Announces Incoming Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADVERTISING Club of New York , the industry's leading professional organization representing the advertising, media, marketing, and ad-tech industries is celebrating their 125th anniversary this month. To honor this important milestone, The Club has created a time capsule and is inviting the community to come together to celebrate this moment in history on Thursday, July 29th, from 6:00pm-8:00pm EST. To register to attend, click here.



“The AD Club Time Capsule will help us memorialize the “Trises” (Pandemic, social justice movements and financial crisis) of the past year and look towards the future of the industry in the year 2046. The marketing community chronicled predictions and shared physical items that will be sealed for 25 years, when the AD Club turns 150 years young. I hope to be there to open it and celebrate that the marketing industry has made substantial progress.” said Lee Nadler, who has been the Advertising Club Board Chairman during this unprecedented time and is the Founder of Sherpa Marketing.

Included in the time capsule are: DE&I reports from agency holding companies, masks, the official Super Bowl and US OPEN Programs, Black Lives Matter banner, toilet paper as well as interviews and predictions from industry leaders representing brands, agencies, and media companies. The AD Club also purchased a bit of Bitcoin to be held for 25 years.

“The AD Club strived to help our members navigate this difficult time. We became a virtual Clubhouse bringing relevant conversations to the forefront, honoring the brilliant work entered into the ANDY Awards, and through our Foundation, continued our support of the talent pipeline from high school to mid-level professionals. All offerings aligned with our mission to continue to empower, celebrate and educate this industry,” said Club President & CEO Gina Grillo.

The Club also welcomes their new Board of Directors and announces long-time Board member Rick Song, as the new Board Chair.

“It’s an honor to take on the post of Board Chair as we celebrate The AD Club’s 125th year during this important moment in time, as NYC returns to work and the Club serves to galvanize our membership," said Rick Song, SVP, Group Head of Digital Sales, Nielsen, and The ADVERTISING Club of New York’s incoming 2021 Board Chair. “My goal is to surround our initiatives around the themes of engagement, inclusivity and community, in support of the Club’s mission to provide access and education for the advertising industry.”

The list of Board Officers and Directors for the 2021-2022 term include:

OFFICERS:

For Chairman: Rick Song, SVP, Group Head of Digital Sales, Nielsen

For Senior Vice President: Devika Bulchandani, CEO, Ogilvy North America

For Vice President: Sandra Sims-Williams, SVP, Diversity & Inclusion, Nielsen

For Vice President: Sophie Kelly, SVP/NA Whiskeys Portfolio, Diageo

For Treasurer: Marie Devlin, Partner, Brand Team Partners

For Chairman Emeritus: Lee Nadler, Founder & President, Sherpa Marketing

DIRECTORS:

Katrina Craigwell, Director, Brand Solutions, Facebook

Olivia Douglas, Managing Director Goldman Sachs Compliance

Tanner Elton, Head of US Advertising Sales, Amazon *

Scott Falzone, Managing Director, Google

Ron Fierman, Partner & President, Digital Pulp

Carl Fremont, President, Quigley Simpson

Jennifer Gardner, Senior Director Media, Unilever North America

Elyssa Gray, Brand & Advertising Executive Leader/Founder, Elyssa Gray Coaching

Walter T. Geer III, Executive Creative Director, Experience Design, VMLY&R

Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Marketing & Communications North America, Mastercard

Jill Hamilton, VP/US Media, American Express *

Michelle Holmes, Managing Partner, Global Account Director, MediaCom *

Terryn Lance, Senior Director Media Strategy & Planning, Walmart

Andrew Keller, Global Creative Director, Facebook

Kris Magel, Media Executive

Monique Nelson, CEO, UWG

Lauren Newman, VP, Revenue, Skimlinks

John Nitti, SVP, Strategy, New Business, and Partner Development at Verizon

Mari Kim Novak, CMO, Yieldmo

Kristin Ogdon, Director, Experiential Marketing, Microsoft Advertising

Cheryl Overton, CEO, Cheryl Overton Communications

PJ Pereira, Co-Founder & Creative Chairman, Pereira O’Dell

Nancy Reyes, CEO, TBWA\CHIAT\DAY *

Laurel Rossi, CMO, Organic & Co-Founder & President, Creative Spirit

Paolo Provinciali, Head of US Media, Anheuser-Busch InBev

Michael Sallette, Head of Global Media, Danone

Lisa Valentino, EVP, Client & Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising

Young Pro President: Regina Guinto, Head of Product & Design, S’More

* Indicates new Directors

In addition to the new talent joining the board, the members retiring this year include: Eliza Esquivel (Chief Strategy Officer, FutureBrand), Heide Gardner (Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity, and Inclusion Officer, IPG), Andrea Sullivan (Chief Marketing Officer, VaynerX) and Bill Westcott (SVP, Branch).

About The ADVERTISING Club

The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a leading trade organization serving the advertising, media, and marketing industries in the media capital of the world. We offer access, thought leadership and programming that intends to educate, empower, and celebrate our constituencies. The Club produces the International ANDY Awards to raise the bar on creativity and elevate the craft. The ADVERTISING Club’s Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger talent pipeline representative of our diverse community. The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a Founding Member of Creative Spirit US .

