Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market to Reach US$830.1 Million by the Year 2027

7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$830.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Transducers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR to reach US$387.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Secondary Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.4% share of the global Energy Harvesting Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Energy Harvesting Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$132.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$143.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$143.6 Million by the year 2027.



PMIC Segment Corners a 23.7% Share in 2020



In the global PMIC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$150.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$95.8 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Bionic Power Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

EnOcean GmbH

Fujitsu Limited

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Mide Technology Corporation

Perpetua Power Source Technologies, Inc.

Powercast Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Voltree Power, Inc.

Wireless Sensor Solutions LLC







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Energy Harvesting to Reap ?Waste? Energy for Energy Security

Materials Used for Energy Harvesting

Advantages and Applications of Energy Harvesting Technology

Key Components

Energy Harvesting Power Management ICs for Energy Harvesting

Systems

Rechargeable Batteries for Storage of Harvested Energy

Use of Dielectric and Conductive Droplets to Enable Energy

Harvesting

Biopolymer Nanocomposites for Thermoelectric and Piezoelectric

Devices

Researchers Explore CMOS Solution for RF Energy Harvesting

Potential to Change Realm of Energy Generation to Boost Energy

Harvesting System Market

Recent Market Activity

Notable Market Trends

Transducers Hold Major Revenue Share

Vibration Energy Harvesting System Market Driven by Robust

Demand for Energy-Efficient and Portable Systems

Building & Home Automation Remains Primary Application

The US and China to Witness Phenomenal Growth

Demand for Energy-Efficient and Durable Systems to Drive Market

Growth

Increasing Focus on Durable, Efficient Systems Impels

Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting System Market

Competitive Landscape

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Power Efficient, Durable and Safe Systems

Drive the Energy Harvesting System Market

Intensified Adoption of IoT and Big Data Augurs Well for the

Market

Use of Sensors and Motion Energy Harvesters Complements Battery

Power in Wearable Electronics

EXHIBIT 1: Wearable Electronics Market in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 & 2025

Energy Harvesting and Wireless Charging Techniques

EXHIBIT 2: A Peek into IoT Applications/Devices Suitable for

Use Energy Harvesting Sources

Rising Need for Dependence on Fossil Fuels Drives Growth in

Energy Harvesting System Market

EXHIBIT 3: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,

2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

EXHIBIT 4: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):

Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

EXHIBIT 5: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/

Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India,

Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

EXHIBIT 6: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable

Energy Sources in Select Countries

Reduction in Carbon Footprints Leads to Growth in Energy

Harvesting Market from Renewable Sources

Growing Number of Smart Homes and Smart Cities Necessitate

Energy Harvesting Capabilities

EXHIBIT 7: Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base

(in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019

EXHIBIT 8: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation

of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 9: Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment

Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of

Energy Harvesting System: Percentage Breakdown of Global

Smart Home Market by Technology for the 2018 and 2022

EXHIBIT 10: Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by

Geographic Region for 2018 and 2024

Widespread Implementation of IoT Devices in Energy Harvesting

Technology for Building and Home Automation

EXHIBIT 11: Home Automation Global Market in US$ Million by

Geographic Region: 2020 & 2024

EXHIBIT 12: Global IoT Connected Devices Installed Base (In

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need

for Energy Harvesting System

EXHIBIT 13: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output:

2018

Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 14: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Rapid Increase in Urban Dwellers

EXHIBIT 15: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 16: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

EXHIBIT 17: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries

for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments

EXHIBIT 18: Global Construction Output by Region (2022):

Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage

Change over 2018-2022

EXHIBIT 19: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates:

(Percentage of GDP) by Region

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Energy Harvesting

System Market

EXHIBIT 20: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Transducers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Transducers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Secondary Battery

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Secondary Battery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for PMIC by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for PMIC by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Light by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Light by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Vibration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Vibration by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for RF by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for RF by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Thermal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Building & Home

Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Building & Home

Automation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light,

Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,

Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary

Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and

Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,

Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,

Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,

Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary

Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and

Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,

Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary

Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and

Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,

Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary

Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and

Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,

Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,

Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light,

Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,

Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary

Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and

Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,

Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Building & Home Automation, Industrial,

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary

Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and

Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,

Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary

Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and

Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,

Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Energy

Harvesting Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Building & Home Automation, Industrial,

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 39

