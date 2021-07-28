Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market to Reach US$830.1 Million by the Year 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Harvesting Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956698/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$830.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Transducers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR to reach US$387.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Secondary Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.4% share of the global Energy Harvesting Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Energy Harvesting Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$132.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$143.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$143.6 Million by the year 2027.
PMIC Segment Corners a 23.7% Share in 2020
In the global PMIC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$150.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$95.8 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Bionic Power Inc.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- EnOcean GmbH
- Fujitsu Limited
- Maxim Integrated, Inc.
- Mide Technology Corporation
- Perpetua Power Source Technologies, Inc.
- Powercast Corporation
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Voltree Power, Inc.
- Wireless Sensor Solutions LLC

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Energy Harvesting to Reap ?Waste? Energy for Energy Security
Materials Used for Energy Harvesting
Advantages and Applications of Energy Harvesting Technology
Key Components
Energy Harvesting Power Management ICs for Energy Harvesting
Systems
Rechargeable Batteries for Storage of Harvested Energy
Use of Dielectric and Conductive Droplets to Enable Energy
Harvesting
Biopolymer Nanocomposites for Thermoelectric and Piezoelectric
Devices
Researchers Explore CMOS Solution for RF Energy Harvesting
Potential to Change Realm of Energy Generation to Boost Energy
Harvesting System Market
Recent Market Activity
Notable Market Trends
Transducers Hold Major Revenue Share
Vibration Energy Harvesting System Market Driven by Robust
Demand for Energy-Efficient and Portable Systems
Building & Home Automation Remains Primary Application
The US and China to Witness Phenomenal Growth
Demand for Energy-Efficient and Durable Systems to Drive Market
Growth
Increasing Focus on Durable, Efficient Systems Impels
Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting System Market
Competitive Landscape
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Advanced Linear Devices, Inc. (USA)
Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)
Bionic Power Inc. (Canada)
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. (USA)
EnOcean GmbH (Germany)
Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
Maxim Integrated, Inc. (USA)
Mide Technology Corporation (USA)
Perpetua Power Source Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Powercast Corporation (USA)
STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Voltree Power, Inc. (USA)
Wireless Sensor Solutions LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Power Efficient, Durable and Safe Systems
Drive the Energy Harvesting System Market
Intensified Adoption of IoT and Big Data Augurs Well for the
Market
Use of Sensors and Motion Energy Harvesters Complements Battery
Power in Wearable Electronics
EXHIBIT 1: Wearable Electronics Market in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 & 2025
Energy Harvesting and Wireless Charging Techniques
EXHIBIT 2: A Peek into IoT Applications/Devices Suitable for
Use Energy Harvesting Sources
Rising Need for Dependence on Fossil Fuels Drives Growth in
Energy Harvesting System Market
EXHIBIT 3: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,
2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
EXHIBIT 4: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):
Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
EXHIBIT 5: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/
Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India,
Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
EXHIBIT 6: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable
Energy Sources in Select Countries
Reduction in Carbon Footprints Leads to Growth in Energy
Harvesting Market from Renewable Sources
Growing Number of Smart Homes and Smart Cities Necessitate
Energy Harvesting Capabilities
EXHIBIT 7: Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base
(in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019
EXHIBIT 8: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation
of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment
Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of
Energy Harvesting System: Percentage Breakdown of Global
Smart Home Market by Technology for the 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 10: Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by
Geographic Region for 2018 and 2024
Widespread Implementation of IoT Devices in Energy Harvesting
Technology for Building and Home Automation
EXHIBIT 11: Home Automation Global Market in US$ Million by
Geographic Region: 2020 & 2024
EXHIBIT 12: Global IoT Connected Devices Installed Base (In
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need
for Energy Harvesting System
EXHIBIT 13: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output:
2018
Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 14: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Rapid Increase in Urban Dwellers
EXHIBIT 15: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 16: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
EXHIBIT 17: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries
for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments
EXHIBIT 18: Global Construction Output by Region (2022):
Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage
Change over 2018-2022
EXHIBIT 19: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates:
(Percentage of GDP) by Region
Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Energy Harvesting
System Market
EXHIBIT 20: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Transducers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Transducers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Secondary Battery
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Secondary Battery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for PMIC by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for PMIC by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Light by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Light by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Vibration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Vibration by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for RF by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for RF by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Thermal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Building & Home
Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Building & Home
Automation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light,
Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary
Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and
Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary
Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and
Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary
Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and
Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary
Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and
Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light,
Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary
Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and
Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Building & Home Automation, Industrial,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary
Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and
Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Component - Transducers, Secondary
Battery and PMIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transducers, Secondary Battery and PMIC for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Technology - Light, Vibration, RF and
Thermal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Light, Vibration, RF and Thermal for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Application - Building & Home Automation,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Energy
Harvesting Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Building & Home Automation, Industrial,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 39
