Global Conveyor Systems Market to Reach US$10.3 Billion by the Year 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Warehouse & Distribution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Conveyor Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Conveyor Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Automotive Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020
In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$812 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Material Handling Equipment: An Introduction
Percentage Breakdown of Global Material Handling Equipment
Market by Segment (2019E, 2021F and 2023F)
Percentage Breakdown of Global Material Handling Equipment
Market by Region (2019E, 2021F and 2023F)
Conveying Equipment and Conveyor System: A Prelude
Types of Conveyors
Overhead Conveyor
Floor Conveyor
Roller Conveyor
Pallet Conveyor
Crescent Conveyor
Belt Conveyor
Other Types of Conveyor System
Major Uses and Applications
Energy Cost: Critical Component of a Conveyor Equipment
End-Use Industry Overview
Global Economic Outlook
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the
Years 2012 through 2019
Conveyor System: Market Overview
Belt Conveyors: The Most Dominant Segment Type
Warehouse & Distribution and Food & Beverage: Leading End Markets
Europe: The Largest Geographic Region
Asian Economies Led by China to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Conveyor Systems Market Growing with Demand Emanating from
Conventional and Niche Application Markets
Manufacturing and Packaging
Transportation and Logistics
Merchandising
Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors
Need for Secure Environment in Industries Drive Large Scale
Installation of Conveyor Systems
Integration of Warehouse Management Technologies with Material
Handling Equipment Need of the Hour
Distribution Logistics Simplify Outbound Movement of Products
Omnichannel Commerce Creates a Paradigm Shift
Motorized Roller Conveyor Technology Improves Supply Chain
Excellence
Demand for Automated MHE with Conveyor Systems on the Rise
Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Conveyor
System Usage in Food & Beverage Industry
Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,
2016, 2018 and 2020
Rising Demand for Processed Meat: Major Growth Driver for
Conveyor System
Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Conveyor System
Global Production of Butter, Cheese, Skim Milk Powder, and
Whole Milk Powder (in Kilo Tons) by Developed and Developing
Countries for 2017 and 2026
Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth
Global Beverage Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Beverage Type - Beer, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Coffee, Fruit &
Vegetable Juices, Milk, Packaged Water, Tea and Others
Ensuring Sanitation of Belt Conveyors Key to Long Term Reliability
Automotive Industry: Shifting Gears to Automated Systems
Strengthening Automobile Production Fuels Demand for Conveyor
Systems
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Steady Production of Consumer Electronics Drives Demand for
Automated Conveyors
Growth in Conveyor Belt Market Driven by Metallurgy and Mining
Industry
Belt Conveyors Score over Trucking in Long Distance Scenarios
Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airports and
Infrastructure Modernization
Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion
for the Years 2011 to 2025F
Baggage Conveyor Systems Critical for Operational Efficiencies
at Airports
Smart Airports: Opportunity for Growth
Global Smart Airports Market: Annual Spending Figures in US$
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and 2024
Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises
Bright Prospects
Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Conveyor Belts and Industrial IoT Applications
Global Market for Factory Automation: Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2017, 2019E and 2023F
Smart Monitoring through Intelligent Conveyor Systems
Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment
Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility
Pallet Conveyors Efficiently Transport Discreet Products
Automated Conveyor Systems: Indispensable for Quality Services
Growing e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems
Pallet Conveyors Find Suitability in Automated Applications
Latest Design Trends in Conveyor Systems
Select Conveyor Technologies: Delivering Improved Performance
in Industrial Settings
Direct Drive
Smart Conveyor
Active Conveyor Belt Technology
Flexible Purpose Conveyors
Compact Design Conveyors
Upgrading Gravity Roller Conveyor to Motorized Roller Conveyor
Automated Conveyors Preferred Over Chain Conveyors for Smooth
and Quiet Operation
Challenges in Maintenance of Conveyor Belts
Material Handling Industry: Common Conveyor Belt Problems and
Solutions
