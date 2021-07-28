Schneider National, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

| Source: Schneider Schneider

Green Bay, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

Green Bay, Wis., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced today that on July 26, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021. The dividend is expected to be paid on October 8, 2021.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul TruckloadExpeditedDedicatedBulkIntermodalBrokerageWarehousingSupply Chain ManagementPort Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

 

Attachment 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                SNDR
                            
                            
                                Schneider National Inc
                            
                            
                                Schneider
                            
                            
                                Schneider National
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        01-Dividend Release 2Q21Final.pdf
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data