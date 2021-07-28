Global Humidity Sensor Market Projected to Garner $1,551.9 Million and Rise with 7.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 - Exclusive Report [Page-170] by Research Dive

New York, USA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has added a report on the global humidity sensor market to its repository. The report states that the market is estimated to hit $1,551.9 million and grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report is an in-depth study presenting thorough lookout of the present scenario and future perspective of the global market. The report is articulated by veteran market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data, recent trends, and all-encompassing market insights for new entrants, investors, existing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Access to Exclusive Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/171



Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

The benefits of humidity sensors over traditional sensors like improved transducer performance, better sensing of elements, lesser power usage, stress-free installation, improved design of the structure, cutting-edge principle of mechanism, and fabrication technologies are propelling the global humidity sensor market growth. Additionally, increasing developments in the humidity sensor technology and growing awareness among the manufactures about humidity sensors are expected to unlock rewarding opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the global humidity sensor market based on type, end user, and region.

Relative Humidity Sensor Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market

The relative humidity sensor sub-segment of the type segment is anticipated to lead the market by surpassing $577.3 million by 2026, growing with a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period. This growth is mostly attributed to the increasing use of relative humidity sensors as they are cost-sensitive and have high-volume applications such as industrial process control systems, office automation, automotive cabin air control, home appliances, and others.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Humidity Sensor Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/171



Automotive Sub-Segment to Observe Significant Growth

The automotive sub-segment of the end user segment grabbed highest market share in 2018 and is expected to hit $277.8 million by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period. This growth is mostly attributed to the growing use of humidity sensors in the automotive sector.

North America Region to Lead the Market

The report analyzes the global humidity sensor market across various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North American region market is projected to observe significant growth and garner $419.0 million by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 7.0% during the estimated period. The growth of this region market is mainly due to the growing demand for humidity sensors in various industrial sectors in the region.

Request for Humidity Sensor Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/171



Major Players in the Market:

The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global humidity sensor industry including

TE Connectivity Michell GmbH Honeywell International Inc. Sensirion AG Innovative Sensor Technology (IST) AG B+B Thermo-Technik GmbH Arthur Grillo GmbH E + E Elektronik GES.M.B.H Galltec Mess-und Regeltechnik GmbH General Electric Co.

and others.

The report also delivers numerous industry-top strategies and tactics like top tactical initiatives & advances, new launch of product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the leading players, operating in the global industry. For instance, in January 2021, 75F, a provider of vertically-integrated smart building solution, launched remote temperature and humidity sensor for comfort and efficacy optimization of buildings.

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report



Top Trending Reports:

Humanoid Robot Market: https://www.researchdive.com/110/humanoid-robot-market

Industrial Machine Vision Lens Market: https://www.researchdive.com/168/industrial-machine-vision-lens-market

Display Dielectric Materials Market: https://www.researchdive.com/156/display-dielectric-materials-market