Global Combat Management Systems Market to Reach $406.6 Million by 2027

9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$406.6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.5% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$320 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $106.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Combat Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$106.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$77.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)



ASELSAN A.S.

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

Atos SE

BAE Systems plc

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd

Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Leonardo DRS

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Tata Advanced Systems Limited

Terma A/S

Thales S.A.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the Global Economy in Shambles

Where Does this Leave Defense Spending?

EXHIBIT 1: Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19

Comparison (In US$ Billion)

EXHIBIT 2: UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison

(In US$ Billion)

Combat Management System (CMS): A Prelude

Software Segment to Achieve Higher Growth

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario and Relentless Quest for

Military Supremacy Create Ample Room for Advanced Naval

Technologies such as CMS

EXHIBIT 3: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2006 through 2022

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Selct Countries

Emerging Markets Remain Long-Term Driving Forces for Combat

Management Systems

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps In to Add Next Generation

Capabilities to CMS

Application of AI in Unmanned Vehicles to Drive Opportunities

The US and China Seek Early Adopter Advantage in AI-Powered CMS

Widespread Use in Submarines Drives Overall Revenue Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Key Technologies in Submarine Combat System (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Armament Type

Rise of Unmanned Vehicles Extends New Line of Opportunities

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market in US$ Million:

2018-2026

New Capabilities for Diverse Missions Drive USV Adoption

New Generation Radars Empower CMS with Robust Capabilities

Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare (EW) to Stir Next Wave of

Growth in CMS Deployments

Availability of Sophisticated Combat Management Systems Fuels

Wider Adoption: A Review of Select Established CMS

Technologies



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

