Global COVID-19 Vaccine Development Tools Market 2021-2028 by Application (Vaccine Process Development, Vaccine Research), & End Use (CROs, Pharma & Biopharma Companies)

The global COVID-19 vaccine development tools market size is expected to reach USD 30.9 billion by 2028

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. Research professionals across the globe, are rapidly persuading the identification and development of viable candidates to develop COVID-19 immunization shots.

This is attributed to the persisting devastation of SARS-CoV-2 across the globe. Additionally, second waves of SARS-CoV-2 infection were expected to coincide with the beginning of winter in the northern hemisphere, indicating the crucial period in the pandemic's timeline.



Thus, the development of a viable immunization shot is imperative to mitigate the global impact of COVID-19. Acknowledging this need, entities engaged in the development of effective inoculation against COVID-19, are aiming at 4 potential key vaccine candidates, namely, mRNA, recombinant, inactivated, and replication-deficient viral vector. These 4 candidates are the key areas of focus, and the integration of mass spectrometry and chromatography for candidate characterization is common across the development process of all the above candidates.



The spike protein (S-protein) is the most preferred target site with respect to the COVID-19 vaccine target discovery. This is attributed to the fact that the S-proteins are spread throughout the surface of the COVID-19 molecule, which enables attachment to host cell receptors, in turn ensuring easy entry of the virus into the host cell. Active government initiatives aimed at enabling the fast-track development of COVID-19 boosters are expected to create a favorable environment for entities operating in the industry.



For instance, in April 2020, the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator was launched aimed at speeding up the delivery and development of COVID-19 boosters. This initiative is inclusive of a health systems connector that supports the delivery of required resources to countries.

The tools are also pooled under the umbrella mechanism, namely, the COVAX Facility to ensure effective procurement as well as equitable access to, COVID-19 vaccination and development tools. The ACT Accelerator targets to deliver around 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Covid-19 Vaccine Development Tools Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Parent Market Lineage

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.1.1 Integral Role Of AI In The COVID-19 Vaccine Race

3.3.1.2 Expanding Pool Of Collaborations To Fast-Track Vaccine Research & Clinical Trials

3.3.1.3 Robust Funding Initiatives Initiated By Government & Private Organizations

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Hesitation Among People Towards Rushed Development Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Hampering Its Effective Uptake

3.3.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.3.1 Effective Vaccine Coverage Strategies Laid Out By Government Bodies Across The Globe

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, by Application, 2020

3.5 COVID-19 Vaccine Pipeline Analysis

3.6 Repurposing Vaccines in the Management of COVID-19

3.7 Frontrunners of COVID-19 Vaccines & Their Strategies



Chapter 4 Business Environment Analysis

4.1 SWOT Analysis; by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Vaccine Development Landscape

4.3.1 U.S.

4.3.2 Europe

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 China

4.3.5 Rest Of The World (Row)

4.4 Vaccine Production Analysis, by Volumes, 2020 to 2023

4.4.1 By Region

4.4.2 By Platform

4.4.2.1 Virus

4.4.2.2 Protein

4.4.2.3 Nucleic Acid

4.4.2.4 Viral Vector

4.5 Scaling-up & Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines: Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Covid-19 Vaccine Development Tools Market: Technology Business Analysis

5.1 COVID-19 Vaccine Development Tools Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.2 Laboratory Technologies

5.2.1 COVID-19 Vaccine Development Laboratory Technologies Market Estimates and Forecast, 2020 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.2 Next Generation Sequencing

5.2.3 PCR & qPCR

5.2.4 Flow Cytometry

5.2.5 Spectrometry

5.2.6 Microscopy/Electron Microscopy

5.2.7 Preparative & Process Chromatography

5.2.8 Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification

5.2.9 Transfection Electroporation

5.2.10 Cell Culture

5.2.11 Automated Liquid Handling

5.3 Online Technologies

5.3.1 COVID-19 Vaccine Development Online Technologies Market Estimates and Forecast, 2020 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Interactive Web Technologies

5.3.3 Vaccine Management & Tracker Technologies



Chapter 6 Covid-19 Vaccine Development Tools Market: Application Business Analysis

6.1 COVID-19 Vaccine Development Tools Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Vaccine Research

6.3 Vaccine Process Development

6.4 Vaccine Quality Assurance/Quality Control



Chapter 7 Covid-19 Vaccine Development Tools Market: End-Use Business Analysis

7.1 COVID-19 Vaccine Development Tools Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Pharma & Biopharma Companies

7.3 Contract Research Organization (CROs)

7.4 Academic & Research Institutes



Chapter 8 Regional Business Analysis

8.1 COVID-19 Vaccine Development Tools Market: Regional Movement Analysis



Chapter 9 Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Celerion

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, Llc.

Pfizer

Sartorius AG

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

