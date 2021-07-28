Together for the First Time, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. and FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation Present Comprehensive Portfolio of Medical Solutions at AHRA 2021

Lexington, Mass., USA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington, Mass., July 28, 2021 - Fresh off its acquisition of Hitachi’s medical imaging business, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. today announced that they will be exhibiting for the first time with FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation (formerly Hitachi’s Diagnostics imaging business) at the Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA) 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition. With the recent addition of Hitachi, Fujifilm has expanded its portfolio in CT, MRI, and ultrasound and more, complementing its own innovative digital radiography, computed tomography and women’s health solutions. Attracting more than 1,000 medical imaging leaders for education and networking, the event will be held August 1-4, 2021 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

“The medical community needs a partner who serves as a total solutions healthcare company, and can provide technologies that enable their clinicians to provide quality care,” said Rick Banner, Sr. Director of Marketing, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “At AHRA, attendees will have an opportunity to discover how Fujifilm’s complete and integrated portfolio of CT, MRI, X-ray, women’s health and ultrasound solutions empower healthcare professionals to optimize workflow efficiency to deliver better clinical experiences.”

Fujifilm will showcase the following cutting-edge diagnostic imaging solutions at Booth #411:

Latest advancements in digital radiography to improve patient experiences:

The FDR Go PLUS , a portable digital X-ray system featuring a compact design to help safely navigate tight confined spaces like the ER, Trauma, OR, and NICU, combining the high sensitivity of Fujifilm's D-EVO II and D-EVO III detectors and refined image processing advancements to generate high resolution images with low patient dose.

, a portable digital X-ray system featuring a compact design to help safely navigate tight confined spaces like the ER, Trauma, OR, and NICU, combining the high sensitivity of Fujifilm's D-EVO II and D-EVO III detectors and refined image processing advancements to generate high resolution images with low patient dose. FDR D-EVO III , the world’s first glass-free and lightest DR detector with Fujifilm’s patented ISS capture technology. The FDR D-EVO III features Fujifilm’s exclusive Hydro AG antibacterial coating that assists infection controls to help prevent hospital acquired infections (HAIs).

, the world’s first glass-free and lightest DR detector with Fujifilm’s patented ISS capture technology. The FDR D-EVO III features Fujifilm’s exclusive Hydro AG antibacterial coating that assists infection controls to help prevent hospital acquired infections (HAIs). Persona C Mobile Surgical C-Arm: An advanced flat panel fluoroscopy C-arm solution engineered for fast, precise positioning, gentle dose and advanced image quality. Featuring a removable grid and dedicated radiography mode that generates high-quality static x-rays. The system is designed for a broad range of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

New innovative CT and MRI solutions that maximize patient comfort and expand capabilities:

The SCENARIA View’s 128-slice CT is designed for high volume scanning that combines excellent image quality, lower dose and rapid workflow. Supria models are designed with the patient in mind - the Supria True64 and the Supria Plus accommodates patients of all sizes up to 500 lbs. and features the latest Fujifilm dose reduction technologies for precise imaging.

128-slice CT is designed for high volume scanning that combines excellent image quality, lower dose and rapid workflow. Supria models are designed with the patient in mind - the and the accommodates patients of all sizes up to 500 lbs. and features the latest Fujifilm dose reduction technologies for precise imaging. Persona CT is a 128-Slice large bore CT for Dual Use Oncology Simulation, Interventional and bariatric imaging with an 85cm bore and 660lb table. Its high resolution 64/128 slice imaging brings added versatility for general radiology to maximize return on investment.

is a 128-Slice large bore CT for Dual Use Oncology Simulation, Interventional and bariatric imaging with an 85cm bore and 660lb table. Its high resolution 64/128 slice imaging brings added versatility for general radiology to maximize return on investment. The Echelon Oval 1.5T MRI system boasts the widest bore available (74cm) with the widest patient table (63cm) for maximum patient comfort, and the Oasis 1.2T open MRI scanner provides an unobstructed viewing angle for clinicians and a spacious feeling for patients with its unique open gantry.

Durable, reliable ultrasound systems to navigate the human body:

The ARIETTA 850 ultrasound platform responds to the highest expectations of the ever increasing demands of medical professionals with advanced applications such as Real-time Virtual Sonography (RVS) in support of RFA, Elastography, Fetal 3D and many other technologies to help increase your radiologist’s diagnostic confidence.

ultrasound platform responds to the highest expectations of the ever increasing demands of medical professionals with advanced applications such as Real-time Virtual Sonography (RVS) in support of RFA, Elastography, Fetal 3D and many other technologies to help increase your radiologist’s diagnostic confidence. The ARIETTA 750 is made for medical facilities looking for advanced diagnostic performance at a flexible price, and includes competitive features including AI-based measurement functions that take patient diagnosis to the next level, and excellent probe coverage for a wide range of therapeutic areas.

is made for medical facilities looking for advanced diagnostic performance at a flexible price, and includes competitive features including AI-based measurement functions that take patient diagnosis to the next level, and excellent probe coverage for a wide range of therapeutic areas. The ARIETTA 65 is equipped with automated tools to increase examination efficiency and accuracy, accommodating bedside examinations, emergency care, or scenarios that necessitate changing rooms.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view images acquired from Fujifilm’s ASPIRE Cristalle 3D mammography system at a diagnostic workstation optimized for mammographers:

ASPIRE Bellus II: multimodality, one-stop workstation solution designed specifically for mammographic diagnosis with streamlined workflow and optimized image displays to enable radiologists to make faster, more precise, diagnosis.

To learn more about Fujifilm’s presence at AHRA 2021 and to schedule an on-site meeting, please contact Dawn Donley at dawn.donley@fujifilm.com. If you are not able to attend AHRA, please visit our newly launched Fujifilm Virtual Hospital to learn more about our innovative products.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. It’s ever expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. Fujifilm’s in vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio includes clinical lab reagents, and biomarkers to assess the risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic liver disease. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit https://healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com/.



FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions for the evolving needs of healthcare facilities. Its comprehensive portfolio of solutions spans magnetic resonance imaging designed for all patients, computed tomography, and technologically advanced radiology, cardiology, surgical and urology ultrasound solutions. Fujifilm provides healthcare professionals with the image viewing and reporting tools needed to thrive in the world of value-based healthcare with its VidiStar platform. Vidistar leverages a cloud-based image management and analytics platform for improved communication across the healthcare organization. Fujifilm’s customer first philosophy drives all of our actions. FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio. For more information please visit https://hca.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com