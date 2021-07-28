Global Collision Avoidance Systems Market to Reach US$62.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Collision Avoidance Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956378/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$21.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction & Mining segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Collision Avoidance Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Collision Avoidance Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Aerospace Segment Corners a 20.4% Share in 2020
In the global Aerospace segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,
annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 2: Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Collision Avoidance System (CAS): A Prelude
Key Components of Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems
Technologies Prevalent in Aerospace Collision Avoidance System
Steady Growth Projected for Collision Avoidance Systems Market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
SELECT WORLD BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automotive Sector: Largest Consumer of CAS Technology
Collision Avoidance Technology Seeks Mainstream Role in
Automotive Industry
Rising Importance of Road Traffic Safety Triggers Wider Uptake
of Automotive CAS
With Millions Continuing to Die in Preventable Road Accidents,
the Focus on Automobile Safety Has Never Been Higher: Number
of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for
the Years 2017 & 2030
Collision Avoidance Technologies Hold Potential in Reducing
Accidents
Despite the Impact of COVID-19, Long-term Growth for CAS to
Ride on Recovering Automotive Industry Dynamics
EXHIBIT 4: Automotive Demand Reduction in Key Regions in 2020
(In Million Vehicles)
EXHIBIT 5: Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to
Spur Growth in Collision Avoidance Systems Market: World
Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market: A Key Indicator of Growth
EXHIBIT 6: World Commercial Vehicle Market Breakdown of
Production Volume (in %) by Region for 2010, 2015 & 2019
Collision Avoidance Systems Poised to Improve Fleet Safety
Key Trends in Advanced Driver Assistance and Collision
Avoidance Systems
Robust Long Term Opportunities for CAS in Construction and
Mining Sectors
CAS in Construction Applications: Growth Prospects Remain
Promising
EXHIBIT 7: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 8: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$
Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
EXHIBIT 9: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$
Billion) in 2019
CAS Remain Relevant in Mining Facilities
World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
EXHIBIT 10: Leading Mining Nations in the World (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Mine Production Volume for Australia,
China, Russia, USA, and Others
Aerospace - A Potential Market for Collision Avoidance System
EXHIBIT 11: Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to
Weak Momentum in CAS Market: Global Airlines Performance by
Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Sustained Emphasis on Improving Aircraft Safety Creates Fertile
Environment for Aircraft CAS Market
Regulatory Stress on ACAS II (TCAS II) and ACAS X Widens
Opportunities
Rise of UAVs Creates New Growth Avenue for Aircraft CAS
Collision Avoidance Sensors: Eye in the Sky
EXHIBIT 12: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
CAS Gains Traction in Maritime Applications
Rising Commercial & Recreational Maritime Activity: Opportunity
Indicator for Marine CAS
Commercial Shipping
EXHIBIT 13: World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton
Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
Recreational Shipping
EXHIBIT 14: World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years
2010, 2015 and 2019
CAS Comes to Fore to Enhance Safety of Railway Systems
Technology Improvements Aid Market Expansion
Latest Innovations in Collision Avoidance and Passenger Safety
Systems
Certain Advanced Safety Systems Show Promise in Preventing Crashes
Effectiveness of FCW and AEB Systems in Avoiding Rear-End
Collisions
