Global Collision Avoidance Systems Market to Reach US$62.8 Billion by the Year 2027

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$21.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction & Mining segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Collision Avoidance Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Collision Avoidance Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Aerospace Segment Corners a 20.4% Share in 2020



In the global Aerospace segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,

annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 2: Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Collision Avoidance System (CAS): A Prelude

Key Components of Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems

Technologies Prevalent in Aerospace Collision Avoidance System

Steady Growth Projected for Collision Avoidance Systems Market

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Sector: Largest Consumer of CAS Technology

Collision Avoidance Technology Seeks Mainstream Role in

Automotive Industry

Rising Importance of Road Traffic Safety Triggers Wider Uptake

of Automotive CAS

With Millions Continuing to Die in Preventable Road Accidents,

the Focus on Automobile Safety Has Never Been Higher: Number

of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for

the Years 2017 & 2030

Collision Avoidance Technologies Hold Potential in Reducing

Accidents

Despite the Impact of COVID-19, Long-term Growth for CAS to

Ride on Recovering Automotive Industry Dynamics

EXHIBIT 4: Automotive Demand Reduction in Key Regions in 2020

(In Million Vehicles)

EXHIBIT 5: Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to

Spur Growth in Collision Avoidance Systems Market: World

Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market: A Key Indicator of Growth

EXHIBIT 6: World Commercial Vehicle Market Breakdown of

Production Volume (in %) by Region for 2010, 2015 & 2019

Collision Avoidance Systems Poised to Improve Fleet Safety

Key Trends in Advanced Driver Assistance and Collision

Avoidance Systems

Robust Long Term Opportunities for CAS in Construction and

Mining Sectors

CAS in Construction Applications: Growth Prospects Remain

Promising

EXHIBIT 7: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 8: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$

Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

EXHIBIT 9: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$

Billion) in 2019

CAS Remain Relevant in Mining Facilities

World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

EXHIBIT 10: Leading Mining Nations in the World (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Mine Production Volume for Australia,

China, Russia, USA, and Others

Aerospace - A Potential Market for Collision Avoidance System

EXHIBIT 11: Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to

Weak Momentum in CAS Market: Global Airlines Performance by

Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Sustained Emphasis on Improving Aircraft Safety Creates Fertile

Environment for Aircraft CAS Market

Regulatory Stress on ACAS II (TCAS II) and ACAS X Widens

Opportunities

Rise of UAVs Creates New Growth Avenue for Aircraft CAS

Collision Avoidance Sensors: Eye in the Sky

EXHIBIT 12: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

CAS Gains Traction in Maritime Applications

Rising Commercial & Recreational Maritime Activity: Opportunity

Indicator for Marine CAS

Commercial Shipping

EXHIBIT 13: World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton

Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Recreational Shipping

EXHIBIT 14: World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years

2010, 2015 and 2019

CAS Comes to Fore to Enhance Safety of Railway Systems

Technology Improvements Aid Market Expansion

Latest Innovations in Collision Avoidance and Passenger Safety

Systems

Certain Advanced Safety Systems Show Promise in Preventing Crashes

Effectiveness of FCW and AEB Systems in Avoiding Rear-End

Collisions



