Global Border Security System Market to Reach US$66.3 Billion by the Year 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$37.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aerial segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.2% share of the global Border Security System market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Border Security System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.5% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Underwater Segment Corners a 11.3% Share in 2020



In the global Underwater segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Border Security Systems: Protecting Borders against Illegal

Movement of People, Weapons, Drugs & Contraband

Ground-based Border Security Systems Segment Leads the Global

Market

Unmanned Vehicles Leads the Global Market, Biometrics

Spearheads Future Growth

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Witness High

Growth in the Global Border Security Systems Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Geopolitical Conflicts and Territorial Disputes Enhance

Investments into Border Security Systems

EXHIBIT 1: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on

Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of

Fatalities (in ?000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2007-2017

Consistent Rise in Defense Budget Allocations in Developed and

Developing Economies Spurs Spending on Border Security

Measures

EXHIBIT 2: Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Border

Security Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion

for the Years 2001 through 2018

EXHIBIT 3: Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 4: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$

Billion for 2018

Radar Systems: An Important Technology for Securing

International Borders

Biometric Systems: Poised for High Adoption in Border Control

Security

EXHIBIT 5: Global Biometrics Market: Breakdown (in %) by

Application for 2019

Facial Recognition Technology Gains Prominence in Immigration

Control

Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics Travel & Immigration Control

Automated Border Control Systems (eGates) for Faster Processing

at Border Checkpoints

EXHIBIT 6: Proportion of Airports Worldwide Implementing e-

Gates in Comparison to Other Security Self-Service

Applications for the Years 2012 & 2018

Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Set to Transform Border Security

Healthy Military Spending Worldwide Provides a Fertile

Environment for the Growth of Drone Technologies in Border

Security Applications

EXHIBIT 7: Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes

Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for

Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020,

2022 and 2024

Autonomous Border Security Systems Increasingly Find Favor

among Border Agencies

EXHIBIT 8: Staff Shortage Gives Rise to Need for Automated and

Autonomous Border Security Systems: Number of Border Patrol

Agents in the US for the Years 2010-2018

Introduction of Innovative Solutions Drives Market Growth



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 50

