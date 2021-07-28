Global Border Security System Market to Reach US$66.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Border Security Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956153/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$37.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aerial segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.2% share of the global Border Security System market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Border Security System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.5% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Underwater Segment Corners a 11.3% Share in 2020
In the global Underwater segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Border Security Systems: Protecting Borders against Illegal
Movement of People, Weapons, Drugs & Contraband
Ground-based Border Security Systems Segment Leads the Global
Market
Unmanned Vehicles Leads the Global Market, Biometrics
Spearheads Future Growth
Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Witness High
Growth in the Global Border Security Systems Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Geopolitical Conflicts and Territorial Disputes Enhance
Investments into Border Security Systems
EXHIBIT 1: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on
Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of
Fatalities (in ?000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2007-2017
Consistent Rise in Defense Budget Allocations in Developed and
Developing Economies Spurs Spending on Border Security
Measures
EXHIBIT 2: Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Border
Security Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion
for the Years 2001 through 2018
EXHIBIT 3: Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$
Billion for 2018
Radar Systems: An Important Technology for Securing
International Borders
Biometric Systems: Poised for High Adoption in Border Control
Security
EXHIBIT 5: Global Biometrics Market: Breakdown (in %) by
Application for 2019
Facial Recognition Technology Gains Prominence in Immigration
Control
Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics Travel & Immigration Control
Automated Border Control Systems (eGates) for Faster Processing
at Border Checkpoints
EXHIBIT 6: Proportion of Airports Worldwide Implementing e-
Gates in Comparison to Other Security Self-Service
Applications for the Years 2012 & 2018
Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders
Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Set to Transform Border Security
Healthy Military Spending Worldwide Provides a Fertile
Environment for the Growth of Drone Technologies in Border
Security Applications
EXHIBIT 7: Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes
Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for
Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020,
2022 and 2024
Autonomous Border Security Systems Increasingly Find Favor
among Border Agencies
EXHIBIT 8: Staff Shortage Gives Rise to Need for Automated and
Autonomous Border Security Systems: Number of Border Patrol
Agents in the US for the Years 2010-2018
Introduction of Innovative Solutions Drives Market Growth
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 50
