PURE Energy’s Natural Spring Water Makes it Purest Drink on the Market

Natural spring water is one of the secret ingredients that make PURE Energy Drink the purest energy beverage on the market.



“Our PURE Energy Drink contains 90 percent natural spring water,” said David Schiwietz, a European GT3 & Formula race car driver and founder of PURE Energy, which is based in Germany. “We wanted the purest energy drink, which is why we made natural spring water as the main ingredient.”

Many experts believe “ spring water ” is the best drinking water people can consume. Natural spring water, according to Medium.com , is naturally alkaline, free from toxins, high in mineral count, and refreshingly tasty.

“Consumers know that natural spring water is the finest drinking water available,” Schiwietz said. “By using natural spring water, we try to show with our colorless drink that it tastes and looks great.”

The experience Schiwietz has as a race car driver played an important factor in the development of PURE Energy.

“In my day job as a race car driver, you have to be exacting and precise,” Schiwietz said. “When I approached a lab to develop PURE Energy Drink, I demanded the same attention to detail that I expect from myself and my racing team.”

Because of Schiwietz’s expectations, American consumers have crystal clear PURE Energy Drink to give them a boost during the day.

Another Schiwietz beverage will soon be available in the United States: PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA, which contains no carbs or sugar, 4,000mg of BCAA, 1,000mg of L-Arginine, 500mg L-Carnitine, and 80mg of caffeine.

“Our sports nutrition drink contains more than two times the amount of amino acids than other brands on the market,” he said.

Amino acids help people recover, gain muscle, and improve performance after intense workouts.

“Both PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition contain the best ingredients in the most effective proportions to maximize results,” he added.

For more information, visit Walmart.com, Amazon, and VitaBeauti.com.

