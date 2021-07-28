BCIT TRANSFORMING STUDENT EXPERIENCE WITH BRIGHTSPACE

Kitchener, Waterloo, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that long-time customer, British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), is preparing for the future by responding to the pandemic with new models of applied learning and student engagement thanks to the flexibility and innovation built into D2L Brightspace.

BCIT has built a history of success and innovation based on a foundation of applied learning over the last 50 years. As Western Canada’s largest distance educator, BCIT supports over 50,000 learners with education that goes beyond the classroom, with a strong focus on technical skills, real-world experience, and problem-solving to embrace complexity and lead innovation in a rapidly changing workforce.

In response to the pandemic, BCIT re-envisioned its institutional education technology framework and the use of its learning innovation platform, D2L Brightspace. This included the launch of a Learning and Teaching Framework that outlines new teaching standards and remote applied learning that would see the institution through the pandemic and into the future. As a result of this extensive future-proofing exercise, new initiatives were created to advance their use of D2L Brightspace, such as micro-credentials, free online learning, online pre-arrival student orientation and the launch of BCIT’s Polytechnic Academy.

"With over 25 years as a leader in the use of EdTech, BCIT's culture of innovation is clear,” said Bryan Fair, Program Coordinator at BCIT. “The pandemic challenged our institution, but we came through the challenging time with radical changes that will transform our organization for many years to come. The confidence we have in D2L, its products, and the partnership were critical to enabling us to apply this transformation. Brightspace simplified the jump to remote applied learning and was central to enabling us to launch ongoing mission-critical strategies for BCIT’s future success.”

“Building off of the excitement and energy generated by our annual Fusion conference, we’re celebrating our customers and the ways in which they are changing the world,” says April Oman, Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement at D2L. “We are thrilled to celebrate customers like BCIT who have taken a difficult point in time and transformed it into a powerful catalyst to rethink and reimagine their institution and student experience.”

ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success and helping to prepare them for what comes next.



It gives faculty across your institution tools they’re going to love, makes it easy to support exceptional student experiences in the classroom or fully online. D2L Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world – building a pedagogically rich set of features to improve engagement, retention and learning outcomes. It also makes it easier to do assessments and give feedback.



D2L Brightspace is worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for educators to reach every learner.



D2L Brightspace has won multiple industry awards, including the #1 LMS Technology for next-generation online teaching and learning. To learn more, visit D2L for Higher Education.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Christine D’Angela

Director, External Strategic Communications, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2021 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.