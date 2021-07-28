Global Alumina Trihydrate Market to Reach US$2.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alumina Trihydrate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955841/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Flame Retardant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$540.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Filler segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.6% share of the global Alumina Trihydrate market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Alumina Trihydrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$437 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$512 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$512 Million by the year 2027.



Antacid Segment Corners a 8% Share in 2020



In the global Antacid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$138.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$321 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)



Akrochem Corporation

Almatis

Alteo

Aluminium Corporation of China Limited

Hindalco

Huber Engineered Materials

LKAB Minerals AB

MAL Hungarian Aluminium Production and Trade Company

Nabaltec AG

NALCO

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Southern Ionics Incorporated

TOR Minerals







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Alumina Trihydrate (ATH): A Prelude

Key Applications

Flame Retardant

Filler

Antacid

Other Applications

Major End-Use Industries

Plastics

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Other End-Use Industries

Aluminum and Bauxite Industry: Brief Overview

Global Bauxite Reserves (2018): Breakdown of Mine Reserves in

Million Metric Tons by Leading Countries

Percentage Volume Breakdown of Global Alumina Production by

Region (2018)

Global Economic Outlook

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the

Years 2012 through 2019

Alumina Trihydrate: Rudimentary Overview of the Market

Alumina Trihydrate Market to Witness Steady Growth

The Most Widely Used Flame Retardant

Europe Leads the Way in Alumina Trihydrate

China: A Potential Laden Market

Asia-Pacific Region’s Growth Driven by Rise in Construction

Activities

Competitive Landscape

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Akrochem Corporation (USA)

Almatis (Germany)

Alteo (France)

Aluminium Corporation of China Limited (China)

Hindalco (India)

Huber Engineered Materials (USA)

LKAB Minerals AB (Sweden)

MAL Hungarian Aluminium Production and Trade Company (Hungary)

Nabaltec AG (Germany)

NALCO (India)

SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan)

Southern Ionics Incorporated (USA)

TOR Minerals (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver in Developing Countries

Estimated Percentage of Urbanization by Geographic Region for

the Year 2018

Fire Safety Industry: Pivotal for Growth of Alumina Trihydrate

Market

Regulations and Building Codes Support Proliferation of Fire

Suppression Systems

Flame Retardants: The Primary Application Market for Alumina

Trihydrate

Alumina Trihydrate Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds

Brief Overview of the Plastics Industry: The Largest End-Use

Market

Increasing Use of ATH in the Growing Plastics Industry to Drive

Market Expansion

Growing Building and Construction Industry to Drive the Demand

for ATH

Percentage Breakdown of Global Construction by Region (2015 &

2020)

Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output

by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022



