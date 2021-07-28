Global Alumina Trihydrate Market to Reach US$2.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alumina Trihydrate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955841/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Flame Retardant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$540.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Filler segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.6% share of the global Alumina Trihydrate market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Alumina Trihydrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$437 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$512 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$512 Million by the year 2027.
Antacid Segment Corners a 8% Share in 2020
In the global Antacid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$138.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$321 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)
- Akrochem Corporation
- Almatis
- Alteo
- Aluminium Corporation of China Limited
- Hindalco
- Huber Engineered Materials
- LKAB Minerals AB
- MAL Hungarian Aluminium Production and Trade Company
- Nabaltec AG
- NALCO
- SHOWA DENKO K.K.
- Southern Ionics Incorporated
- TOR Minerals
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955841/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Alumina Trihydrate (ATH): A Prelude
Key Applications
Flame Retardant
Filler
Antacid
Other Applications
Major End-Use Industries
Plastics
Building & Construction
Pharmaceuticals
Paints & Coatings
Other End-Use Industries
Aluminum and Bauxite Industry: Brief Overview
Global Bauxite Reserves (2018): Breakdown of Mine Reserves in
Million Metric Tons by Leading Countries
Percentage Volume Breakdown of Global Alumina Production by
Region (2018)
Global Economic Outlook
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the
Years 2012 through 2019
Alumina Trihydrate: Rudimentary Overview of the Market
Alumina Trihydrate Market to Witness Steady Growth
The Most Widely Used Flame Retardant
Europe Leads the Way in Alumina Trihydrate
China: A Potential Laden Market
Asia-Pacific Region’s Growth Driven by Rise in Construction
Activities
Competitive Landscape
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Akrochem Corporation (USA)
Almatis (Germany)
Alteo (France)
Aluminium Corporation of China Limited (China)
Hindalco (India)
Huber Engineered Materials (USA)
LKAB Minerals AB (Sweden)
MAL Hungarian Aluminium Production and Trade Company (Hungary)
Nabaltec AG (Germany)
NALCO (India)
SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan)
Southern Ionics Incorporated (USA)
TOR Minerals (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver in Developing Countries
Estimated Percentage of Urbanization by Geographic Region for
the Year 2018
Fire Safety Industry: Pivotal for Growth of Alumina Trihydrate
Market
Regulations and Building Codes Support Proliferation of Fire
Suppression Systems
Flame Retardants: The Primary Application Market for Alumina
Trihydrate
Alumina Trihydrate Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds
Brief Overview of the Plastics Industry: The Largest End-Use
Market
Increasing Use of ATH in the Growing Plastics Industry to Drive
Market Expansion
Growing Building and Construction Industry to Drive the Demand
for ATH
Percentage Breakdown of Global Construction by Region (2015 &
2020)
Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output
by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Alumina Trihydrate
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Flame Retardant by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Flame Retardant by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flame Retardant by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Filler by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Filler by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Filler by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Antacid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Antacid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Antacid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Paints & Coatings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Alumina Trihydrate
by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Alumina Trihydrate
by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use
Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Alumina Trihydrate
by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Alumina Trihydrate
by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use
Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Alumina
Trihydrate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate
by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate
by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955841/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________