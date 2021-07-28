Global Smart Air Purifiers Market to Reach US$13.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Air Purifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900310/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Dust Collectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.2% CAGR to reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fume & Smoke Collectors segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Smart Air Purifiers market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Smart Air Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Types Segment Corners a 10.9% Share in 2020



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$629.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 86 Featured)



Alen Corporation

Americair Corporation

Blueair, Inc.

COWAYCO.,LTD

Dyson Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc

IQAir North America Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sunbeam Products, Inc

Whirlpool Corporation

Winix Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900310/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Significantly Elevates Role-Play of Smart Air

Purifiers

HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth

Smart Air Purifiers: An Introduction

Causes of Indoor Air Pollution

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief

Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

Smart Air Purifiers by Technology

By Type

By End Use

Market Outlook

Residential Air Purifiers Dominate the Market

Developed Markets Account for Major Share

Developing Asian Countries to Drive Future Growth

China: High Growth Market for Smart Air Purifiers

Competition

Rise in Number of Start Ups in Smart Purifiers Space

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Smart Air Purifiers

EXHIBIT 1: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by

Health Condition (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for

ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke

EXHIBIT 2: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion

Metric Tons): 2010-2019

EXHIBIT 3: Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions

Worldwide (2020): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India,

Russia, Japan, and Others Country % Share

EXHIBIT 4: Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major

Countries Worldwide

Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well

for Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the

Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Throws

Abundant Opportunities

EXHIBIT 5: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

EXHIBIT 6: Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025

EXHIBIT 7: Global Home Automation Market by Application (in %):

2020

Combination Technologies Widen Functionalities

Innovations and Product Advancements Remain Core to Market

Expansion

Influx of New Products Impels Smart Air Purifiers Market

Select New Product Launches

Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success

Vulnerability of the Expanding Aging Population to Air-borne

Allergies and Health Risks: A Weighty Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 8: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+

Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030

Residential Replacements: An Important Driver

E-Retailing Expands Opportunities

Regulatory Standards Drive Sales of Air Purification Equipment

Exponential Increase in Urban Population Expands Opportunities

EXHIBIT 9: World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban

Areas by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Dust Collectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Dust Collectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Dust Collectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Fume & Smoke

Collectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Fume & Smoke Collectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Fume & Smoke Collectors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for High-Efficiency

Particulate Air (HEPA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for High-Efficiency Particulate

Air (HEPA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for High-Efficiency

Particulate Air (HEPA) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Activated Carbon

Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Activated Carbon Filtration

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon

Filtration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Ionizer Purifiers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Ionizer Purifiers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Ionizer Purifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Techniques

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Techniques by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Techniques by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 10-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 10-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 10-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Growing Emphasis on Indoor Air Quality Drives Demand

Major Factors Influencing Purchase of Residential Air Purifiers

with ’1’ Ranked for Highest Influencing Factor

High Rate of Infectious Diseases Propel Demand for HEPA Purifiers

EPA and Air Pollution Control in the United States

Growing Awareness of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Triggers

Stringent Regulations

EXHIBIT 11: US PM2.5 Air Quality, 2010-2019 (Concentration µg/m3)

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air Purifiers

by Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by Type -

Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dust Collectors,

Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types for the Years 2017,

2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air Purifiers

by Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA),

Activated Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other

Techniques - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated

Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon

Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques for the

Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air Purifiers

by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dust Collectors,

Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types for the Years 2017,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air

(HEPA), Activated Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and

Other Techniques - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated

Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon

Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques for the

Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by Type -

Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dust Collectors,

Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types for the Years 2017,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air

(HEPA), Activated Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and

Other Techniques - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated

Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon

Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques for the

Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China Emerges as a Lucrative Market for Smart Air Purifiers

Rise in Air Pollution Levels Instigates Demand

EXHIBIT 12: Most Polluted Cities in China by PM 2.5 Level

(in ug/m3) (2019)

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by Type -

Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dust Collectors,

Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types for the Years 2017,

2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air

(HEPA), Activated Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and

Other Techniques - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated

Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon

Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques for the

Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Analytics

Spiraling Air Pollution & Emission Levels Drive Steady Market

Demand in the Near Term

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dust Collectors,

Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types for the Years 2017,

2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air

(HEPA), Activated Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and

Other Techniques - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated

Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon

Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques for the

Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dust Collectors,

Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types for the Years 2017,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air

(HEPA), Activated Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and

Other Techniques - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated

Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon

Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques for the

Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dust

Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types for the

Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air

(HEPA), Activated Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and

Other Techniques - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated

Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers

by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon

Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques for the

Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dust Collectors,

Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types for the Years 2017,

2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air

(HEPA), Activated Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and

Other Techniques - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated

Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon

Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques for the

Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air

Purifiers by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air Purifiers

by Type - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by Type -

Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dust Collectors,

Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Types for the Years 2017,

2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air Purifiers

by Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA),

Activated Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other

Techniques - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated

Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 10-Year Perspective for Smart Air Purifiers by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon

Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers and Other Techniques for the

Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Air Purifiers

by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900310/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________