Global Smart Air Purifiers Market to Reach US$13.6 Billion by the Year 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Dust Collectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.2% CAGR to reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fume & Smoke Collectors segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Smart Air Purifiers market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smart Air Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Types Segment Corners a 10.9% Share in 2020
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$629.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Alen Corporation
Americair Corporation
Blueair, Inc.
COWAYCO.,LTD
Dyson Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc
IQAir North America Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V
LG Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sharp Electronics Corporation
Sunbeam Products, Inc
Whirlpool Corporation
Winix Inc.
Xiaomi Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Significantly Elevates Role-Play of Smart Air
Purifiers
HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth
Smart Air Purifiers: An Introduction
Causes of Indoor Air Pollution
Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief
Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
Smart Air Purifiers by Technology
By Type
By End Use
Market Outlook
Residential Air Purifiers Dominate the Market
Developed Markets Account for Major Share
Developing Asian Countries to Drive Future Growth
China: High Growth Market for Smart Air Purifiers
Competition
Rise in Number of Start Ups in Smart Purifiers Space
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Smart Air Purifiers
EXHIBIT 1: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by
Health Condition (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for
ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke
EXHIBIT 2: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion
Metric Tons): 2010-2019
EXHIBIT 3: Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions
Worldwide (2020): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India,
Russia, Japan, and Others Country % Share
EXHIBIT 4: Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major
Countries Worldwide
Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well
for Market Growth
Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the
Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Throws
Abundant Opportunities
EXHIBIT 5: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025
EXHIBIT 7: Global Home Automation Market by Application (in %):
2020
Combination Technologies Widen Functionalities
Innovations and Product Advancements Remain Core to Market
Expansion
Influx of New Products Impels Smart Air Purifiers Market
Select New Product Launches
Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success
Vulnerability of the Expanding Aging Population to Air-borne
Allergies and Health Risks: A Weighty Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 8: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+
Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030
Residential Replacements: An Important Driver
E-Retailing Expands Opportunities
Regulatory Standards Drive Sales of Air Purification Equipment
Exponential Increase in Urban Population Expands Opportunities
EXHIBIT 9: World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban
Areas by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050
Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
