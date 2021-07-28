Joshua’s Law: IMPROV®Learning Explains Everything You Need to Know About the New Driving Regulations

Woodland Hills, CA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you ready for the changes that are coming into effect regarding driver’s education laws in Georgia? From July 1 2021, new regulations will have an impact on thousands of new teen drivers in Georgia. The passing of House Bill 466 means that all 17-year-olds seeking a driving license in the state will have to first successfully complete an approved Joshua’s Law driver’s education course, whereas before this only applied to 15- and 16-year-olds. So, the new regulations effectively prevent anyone aged 18 or below from being issued their initial Class D license until they have completed the mandatory training.

Staying safe on the roads

There’s a pandemic wreaking havoc on teenagers that is totally unrelated to COVID-19, and it’s important to highlight it. Crashes on the roads are responsible for a huge number of deaths among young adults, accounting for nearly 1/3 of all teen deaths in America each year. The CDC lists the following factors as being responsible for such deaths (and it’s interesting to see how many of these can be negated through formal driver’s education and awareness):

Inexperience

Driving at night or while fatigued

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Speeding

Distracted driving

Not using seatbelts

Abiding by Joshua’s Law

Joshua’s law is named after Joshua Brown, a high school student who died because of a hydroplaning accident on the roads in 2003. The Georgia Department of Transportation states that the boy’s father then helped to form Joshua’s Law in a bid to ensure that young drivers received quality driver education and reduce deaths on the roads.

In order to be compliant with Joshua’s Law, the mandatory driver’s education training must include completing 30 hours of theoretical learning (either online or in the classroom), 6 hours of training behind the wheel with an approved instructor, plus 40 hours of supervised driving with a parent or guardian.

https://thenewsfront.com/joshuas-law-improvlearning-explains-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-driving-regulations/