Global Rail Wheel and Axle Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solid Axles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hollow Axles segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $543 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Rail Wheel and Axle market in the U.S. is estimated at US$543 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$938.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Amsted Rail Company, Inc.
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- Bharat Forge Ltd. (Kalyani Group)
- Bombardier Inc.
- GHH-BONATRANS
- CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.
- Comsteel
- CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd.
- Kolowag
- Lucchini RS S.p.A.
- Maanshan Iron and Steel Company Limited
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Penn Machine Company LLC
- Rail Wheel Factory – Indian Railways
- Semco India (P) Ltd.
- Simmons Machine Tool Corporation (NSH Group)
- United Metallurgical Company, OMK CJSC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Impact on Railways: YoY Change (%) for Rail
Freight and Passenger Rail in Europe for 2020 and 2021
Rail Freight Transportation Comes Under Pressure Due to COVID-
19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: Hurting Drop in Rail Cargo as COVID-19 Interrupts
Transport Routes: Rail Freight Traffic Growth in the US (In %)
Railways to Bounce Back in Post-COVID-19 Era
Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic, Potential Opportunities Emerge in
International Rail Travel
Rail Wheel and Axle: An Introduction
Evolution of the Railroad Wheel
Global Market Outlook & Prospects
Asian Economies to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in New Railway Projects and Consequent Rise in
Locomotive and Bogie Production Drives Demand for Rail Wheel
and Axle
A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused
on Rail Freight Transport
Rise in Rail Passenger and Freight Traffic Translates into
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger
Kilometers) by Region for 2018 and 2019
Development of Urban Rail Transport Infrastructure Presents
Growth Prospects for Rail Wheel & Axle Market
EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail
Projects (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025
Expanding Metro Train Network Drives Demand for Metro Train Wheels
With Rail Freight Transport Being Indispensable for the Global
Logistics Chain, Long-term Network Expansion Initiatives Bode
Well for the Market
EXHIBIT 5: Global Rail Freight Transportation Market Size in
US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
World Trade Flows Determine Growth Dynamics of Rail Freight
Transport Market, Setting Trends in the Rail Wheel Axle Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Merchandise Trade Exports Volume Growth
(in %) by Region for 2018-2020
EXHIBIT 7: Global Merchandise Trade Imports Volume Growth
(in %) by Region for 2018-2020
Development of Europe-Asia Railway Line and Resultant Rise in
Trade Flows Augurs Well for the Market
Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies
Presents Growth Opportunity
Imperative Need to Replace Aging Diesel Locomotives to Reduce
Emissions Supports Market Growth
Smart Urban Spaces and Emphasis on Smart Railway
Infrastructure: Potential for Growth
As Governments Focus on Development of High-Speed Trains and
Bullet Trains, Rail Wheel and Axle Market to Benefit
EXHIBIT 8: Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines
by Select Leading Countries
Aftermarket Segment Poised to Benefit from Growing Demand for
Rail Wheel Machining
Advent of Solar Powered Trains Emerges as a Potential Driving
Factor
R&D Efforts of Manufacturers Focused on Development of
Lightweight Rail Wheels & Axles
Rail Operators Bet on Advanced Vibration Sensors to Detect
Wheel Flats
Laser Triangulation Sensors Offer Compelling Option to Measure
Lateral Positions of Rail Bogie Wheels
Bayesian DLM Presents Effective Option for Real-Time Detection
of Wheel Defects in High-Speed Trains
With Few Countries Moving Towards Alternative Rail Technologies
Such as Maglev, Challenges Ahead for Rail Wheel & Axle Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
UNITED STATES
COVID-19 Crisis Halts the Progress of Rail Transportation Industry
Pandemic Severely Impacts the Freight and Logistics Industry
EXHIBIT 9: YoY Change in Monthly Rail Freight Traffic in the US
for the Period Jan-Jul 2020
JAPAN
CHINA
Rail Transportation Sector Presents Opportunities for Rail
Wheel and Axle Market
EXHIBIT 10: Rail Freight Traffic in China (in Trillion Ton
Kilometers) for the Years 2011-2019
China?s Long-term Plans for Railway Network Expansion Augurs
Well for Wheel and Axle Market
EUROPE
Rail Transportation Industry in Europe: An Overview
Emergency Funding Provides Respite to European Rail Supply
Market amid COVID-19
Rail Freight Networks Emerge as Critical Support System During
COVID-19 Crisis
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
COVID-19 Pandemic Hits Railway Revenues
Pandemic Presents Indian Railways with Opportunity to Overhaul
Existing Freight Transport Model
Rise of Indian Urban Rail Transportation Bodes Well for Wheels
and Axle Market
Indian Railways Eyes ?Made in India? Initiative for Zero Import
of Rail Components
