Global Rail Wheel and Axle Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Wheel and Axle Industry"

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solid Axles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hollow Axles segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $543 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Rail Wheel and Axle market in the U.S. is estimated at US$543 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$938.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)



Amsted Rail Company, Inc.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Bharat Forge Ltd. (Kalyani Group)

Bombardier Inc.

GHH-BONATRANS

CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

Comsteel

CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd.

Kolowag

Lucchini RS S.p.A.

Maanshan Iron and Steel Company Limited

Nippon Steel Corporation

Penn Machine Company LLC

Rail Wheel Factory – Indian Railways

Semco India (P) Ltd.

Simmons Machine Tool Corporation (NSH Group)

United Metallurgical Company, OMK CJSC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900178/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Impact on Railways: YoY Change (%) for Rail

Freight and Passenger Rail in Europe for 2020 and 2021

Rail Freight Transportation Comes Under Pressure Due to COVID-

19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: Hurting Drop in Rail Cargo as COVID-19 Interrupts

Transport Routes: Rail Freight Traffic Growth in the US (In %)

Railways to Bounce Back in Post-COVID-19 Era

Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic, Potential Opportunities Emerge in

International Rail Travel

Rail Wheel and Axle: An Introduction

Evolution of the Railroad Wheel

Global Market Outlook & Prospects

Asian Economies to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in New Railway Projects and Consequent Rise in

Locomotive and Bogie Production Drives Demand for Rail Wheel

and Axle

A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused

on Rail Freight Transport

Rise in Rail Passenger and Freight Traffic Translates into

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger

Kilometers) by Region for 2018 and 2019

Development of Urban Rail Transport Infrastructure Presents

Growth Prospects for Rail Wheel & Axle Market

EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail

Projects (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025

Expanding Metro Train Network Drives Demand for Metro Train Wheels

With Rail Freight Transport Being Indispensable for the Global

Logistics Chain, Long-term Network Expansion Initiatives Bode

Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global Rail Freight Transportation Market Size in

US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

World Trade Flows Determine Growth Dynamics of Rail Freight

Transport Market, Setting Trends in the Rail Wheel Axle Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Merchandise Trade Exports Volume Growth

(in %) by Region for 2018-2020

EXHIBIT 7: Global Merchandise Trade Imports Volume Growth

(in %) by Region for 2018-2020

Development of Europe-Asia Railway Line and Resultant Rise in

Trade Flows Augurs Well for the Market

Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies

Presents Growth Opportunity

Imperative Need to Replace Aging Diesel Locomotives to Reduce

Emissions Supports Market Growth

Smart Urban Spaces and Emphasis on Smart Railway

Infrastructure: Potential for Growth

As Governments Focus on Development of High-Speed Trains and

Bullet Trains, Rail Wheel and Axle Market to Benefit

EXHIBIT 8: Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines

by Select Leading Countries

Aftermarket Segment Poised to Benefit from Growing Demand for

Rail Wheel Machining

Advent of Solar Powered Trains Emerges as a Potential Driving

Factor

R&D Efforts of Manufacturers Focused on Development of

Lightweight Rail Wheels & Axles

Rail Operators Bet on Advanced Vibration Sensors to Detect

Wheel Flats

Laser Triangulation Sensors Offer Compelling Option to Measure

Lateral Positions of Rail Bogie Wheels

Bayesian DLM Presents Effective Option for Real-Time Detection

of Wheel Defects in High-Speed Trains

With Few Countries Moving Towards Alternative Rail Technologies

Such as Maglev, Challenges Ahead for Rail Wheel & Axle Market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900178/?utm_source=GNW



