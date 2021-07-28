HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Releases Scheduled Update of Ongoing IP Development and Production Schedules Since Reducing Its Shares and Returning to OTC Current Status

Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its wholly owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) have updated the company’s progress on all projects currently on its calendar. This is the company’s first scheduled update following its reporting of a 550 million reduction of its outstanding shares and its return to OTC Current Status (July 14, 2021) and its announcements regarding two major additions to the production team of its documentary film “Trees – A Planetary Treasure” (July 21 & July 26, 2021).





Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and CEO of BMEP commented, “We are pleased to once again maintain our commitment to regularly updating our shareholders and the public regarding the developing BMEP IP production slate in a timely and consolidated manner. On occasion and when appropriate, we will also include additional major updates that were released within the same update period.”

*DOCUMENTARY FILMS



TREES – A Planetary Treasure

Eric Roberts (Batman – The Dark Knight, Best of the Best, The Expendables, Heroes) announced as Official TREES Narrator with Hosam Ibrahim (Passion of The Christ, Don’t Mess with the Zohan) for Original Music. Vance Owen (Executive Producer on films starring Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Travolta, Forest Whitaker) added as Executive Producer to both TREES & COASTLINE. Finalizing TREES Distribution Package: Distribution announcement pending final review. Preparing soundtrack production.



COASTLINE

Production ongoing through November of 2021. Talent negotiations have begun. Production/location filming for Coastline taking place sporadically.



DISTANCE: Treatment/Scattered Production, ongoing “IN-HOUSE” project.

*FEATURE FILMS



CAPTURED

Post-Production and EFX Ongoing. Various trailers being reviewed for distribution presentation. Pickup Shoot Days remaining.



WRONG FOR RIGHT

Production Script in progress. Possible late August / September Production start. Talent Negotiations have begun.



LIVE

Production Script Ordered. Pre-production scheduled after approved script. Possible late September Pre-Production start. Location scouting has begun.



ROSAMOND

Production Script ordered. Timeline TBD once financing is secured. Currently pitching interested private equity financiers.



THE VACATION

Production timeline TBD once financing is secured.



AVENUE M

Production timeline TBD once financing is secured.



TRAILER

Treatment completed. Production Script required, not yet ordered.



*TELEVISION



CHEF MAX’S KITCHEN

The project has moved significantly towards “In House” production and episode talent for multiple episodes is currently in negotiations. Currently pitching to Entertainment Associates.



WOW

Scripted drama, treatment/script in development, currently negotiating series / pilot financing. Currently not funded.



MSB

Scripted drama, treatment/script in development, currently negotiating series / financing. Currently not funded.



*SOUNDTRACK



TREES

Assembling talent for multi-track album to be released on a host of major music streaming platforms after film release.



COASTLINE

Beginning music talent negotiations.

*BMEP NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Collections

The BMEP Collection: https://opensea.io/collection/the-bmep-collection

*PRESS/NEWS MEDIA RECENTLY RELEASED



HQ Global Education Will Reapply for Name and Symbol Change to Big M Entertainment Corp.

HQGE Returns to Current Status on OTC Markets and Reports Another 550 Million Share Reduction

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him with more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.



