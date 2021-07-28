Global Pressure Relief Valves Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Relief Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900142/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spring Loaded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pilot Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $673.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Pressure Relief Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$673.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$766.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Pressure & Temperature Actuated Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR



In the global Pressure & Temperature Actuated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$317.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$406 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$731.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured)



Alfa Laval AB

Apollo Valves

Baker Hughes Company

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Flow Safe, Inc.

Forbes Marshall

Goetze KG Armaturen

IMI plc

LESER GmbH and Co. KG.

Pentair plc

The Weir Group PLC

Velan, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900142/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the

Immediate Term

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Discourage the Pressure Relief Valves Market in

Short Term

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 2: As One of the Most Closely Watched Economic

Indicators, the PMI Growth Movement Keeps the Industry on the

Edge With Anxious Anticipation: Global PMI Index Points for

the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors to Renew Market

Demand in Post COVID-19 Period

An Introduction to Pressure Relief Valve

Evolution of PRVs

Key Components of Pressure Relief Valve

Parameters to Consider for Selecting PRVs

Identifying Failure of Pressure Relief Valves

Select Technical Terms Associated with PRV Operation

Standards and Codes for Pressure Relief Valves

Pressure Relief Valves (PRV) vs. Pressure Safety Valves (PSV)

Product Types of Pressure Relief Valves

PRV Types by Set Pressure

Key End-Uses of PRVs

Pressure Relief Valves: Global Market Overview and Outlook

Spring Loaded PRVs: Largest Product Segment

EXHIBIT 5: World Pressure Relief Valves Market by Product Type

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Spring

Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated, and

Dead Weight

Regional Market Analysis

EXHIBIT 6: World Pressure Relief Valves Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 7: World Pressure Relief Valves Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,

Europe, and Japan

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Thrust Towards Digitalization and Automation across Industries

Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Rise of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Mandates Technology

Adjustments to Pressure Relief Valve Technology

EXHIBIT 9: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2023

IIoT to Stir Adoption of Pressure Relief Valve Digitalization

Despite the Current Depressive Scenario, Oil & Gas Sector to

Remain Dominant End-Use Sector

Relevance in Power Industry

EXHIBIT 10: China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for

Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand (GED) in TWh

for 2017-50

Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector

EXHIBIT 11: Global Nuclear Power Current Capacity by Country:

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Plant Capacity (GWe) for

Canada, China, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, USA, and

Others

EXHIBIT 12: Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power

Reactors Worldwide by Country: 2018

Widespread Use in Chemicals Industry

Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives

Demand

Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends

Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities

EXHIBIT 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 14: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries

for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh

Wave of Growth

EXHIBIT 15: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Technology Innovations & Advancements

Technology Improvements Augment Product Design & Efficiency

Cartridge Valves: A Key Development in Pressure Relief Valve

Segment

Regulations, Codes and Standards

Issues & Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Spring Loaded by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Spring Loaded by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spring Loaded by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pilot Operated by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Pilot Operated by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pilot Operated by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pressure &

Temperature Actuated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pressure & Temperature

Actuated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure & Temperature

Actuated by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Dead Weight by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Dead Weight by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Dead Weight by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Low Pressure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Low Pressure by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Pressure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium Pressure

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Medium Pressure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium Pressure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for High Pressure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for High Pressure by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for High Pressure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical

Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical Processing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Generation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper & Pulp by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Paper & Pulp by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Pulp by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

United States: Major Market for Pressure Relief Valve

Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Development to Rev Up

Long Term Demand

EXHIBIT 16: US Crude Transport by Mode (2015, 2020 & 2025):

Percentage Share Breakdown for Pipeline, Railroads, and Others

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,

Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &

Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring

Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated and

Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High

Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by Set

Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves by

Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low

Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power

Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,

Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Pipeline Programs Favor Growth

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,

Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &

Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated

and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High

Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low

Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power

Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,

Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,

Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &

Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated

and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High

Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low

Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power

Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,

Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China: Major Consumer of Pressure Relief Valves

Oil & Gas Sector to Emerge as New Growth Vertical

Competitive Scenario in the Chinese Industrial valves Market

EXHIBIT 17: Leading Players in the Chinese Control Valves

Market: 2019

EXHIBIT 18: Chinese Valve Production Output by Province (in %)

for the Year 2019

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,

Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &

Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated

and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High

Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low

Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power

Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,

Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,

Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &

Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated

and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High

Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low

Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power

Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,

Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,

Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &

Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated

and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High

Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low

Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power

Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,

Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,

Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &

Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief

Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature

Actuated and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Relief Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure

and High Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves

by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High

Pressure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief

Valves by Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Relief Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing,

Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,

Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief

Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,

Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by

Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &

Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated

and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief

Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900142/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________