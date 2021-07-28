Global Pressure Relief Valves Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Relief Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900142/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spring Loaded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pilot Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $673.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Pressure Relief Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$673.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$766.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Pressure & Temperature Actuated Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR
In the global Pressure & Temperature Actuated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$317.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$406 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$731.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured)
- Alfa Laval AB
- Apollo Valves
- Baker Hughes Company
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Flow Safe, Inc.
- Forbes Marshall
- Goetze KG Armaturen
- IMI plc
- LESER GmbH and Co. KG.
- Pentair plc
- The Weir Group PLC
- Velan, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900142/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the
Immediate Term
Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in
GDP Forecasts Discourage the Pressure Relief Valves Market in
Short Term
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 2: As One of the Most Closely Watched Economic
Indicators, the PMI Growth Movement Keeps the Industry on the
Edge With Anxious Anticipation: Global PMI Index Points for
the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the
Period June 2019 to May 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,
4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020
Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors to Renew Market
Demand in Post COVID-19 Period
An Introduction to Pressure Relief Valve
Evolution of PRVs
Key Components of Pressure Relief Valve
Parameters to Consider for Selecting PRVs
Identifying Failure of Pressure Relief Valves
Select Technical Terms Associated with PRV Operation
Standards and Codes for Pressure Relief Valves
Pressure Relief Valves (PRV) vs. Pressure Safety Valves (PSV)
Product Types of Pressure Relief Valves
PRV Types by Set Pressure
Key End-Uses of PRVs
Pressure Relief Valves: Global Market Overview and Outlook
Spring Loaded PRVs: Largest Product Segment
EXHIBIT 5: World Pressure Relief Valves Market by Product Type
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Spring
Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated, and
Dead Weight
Regional Market Analysis
EXHIBIT 6: World Pressure Relief Valves Market (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 7: World Pressure Relief Valves Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,
Europe, and Japan
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Thrust Towards Digitalization and Automation across Industries
Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Rise of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Mandates Technology
Adjustments to Pressure Relief Valve Technology
EXHIBIT 9: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2023
IIoT to Stir Adoption of Pressure Relief Valve Digitalization
Despite the Current Depressive Scenario, Oil & Gas Sector to
Remain Dominant End-Use Sector
Relevance in Power Industry
EXHIBIT 10: China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for
Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand (GED) in TWh
for 2017-50
Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector
EXHIBIT 11: Global Nuclear Power Current Capacity by Country:
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Plant Capacity (GWe) for
Canada, China, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, USA, and
Others
EXHIBIT 12: Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power
Reactors Worldwide by Country: 2018
Widespread Use in Chemicals Industry
Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives
Demand
Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends
Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities
EXHIBIT 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 14: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries
for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh
Wave of Growth
EXHIBIT 15: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Technology Innovations & Advancements
Technology Improvements Augment Product Design & Efficiency
Cartridge Valves: A Key Development in Pressure Relief Valve
Segment
Regulations, Codes and Standards
Issues & Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Spring Loaded by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Spring Loaded by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spring Loaded by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pilot Operated by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pilot Operated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pilot Operated by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pressure &
Temperature Actuated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Pressure & Temperature
Actuated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure & Temperature
Actuated by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Dead Weight by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Dead Weight by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Dead Weight by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Low Pressure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Low Pressure by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Pressure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium Pressure
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Medium Pressure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium Pressure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for High Pressure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for High Pressure by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for High Pressure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Generation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper & Pulp by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Paper & Pulp by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Pulp by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
United States: Major Market for Pressure Relief Valve
Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Development to Rev Up
Long Term Demand
EXHIBIT 16: US Crude Transport by Mode (2015, 2020 & 2025):
Percentage Share Breakdown for Pipeline, Railroads, and Others
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,
Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &
Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring
Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated and
Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High
Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by Set
Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves by
Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low
Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power
Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Pipeline Programs Favor Growth
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,
Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &
Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated
and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High
Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low
Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power
Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,
Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &
Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated
and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High
Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low
Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power
Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
China: Major Consumer of Pressure Relief Valves
Oil & Gas Sector to Emerge as New Growth Vertical
Competitive Scenario in the Chinese Industrial valves Market
EXHIBIT 17: Leading Players in the Chinese Control Valves
Market: 2019
EXHIBIT 18: Chinese Valve Production Output by Province (in %)
for the Year 2019
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,
Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &
Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated
and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High
Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low
Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power
Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,
Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &
Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated
and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High
Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low
Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power
Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,
Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &
Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated
and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High
Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low
Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power
Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,
Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &
Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature
Actuated and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pressure
Relief Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure
and High Pressure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves
by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High
Pressure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief
Valves by Set Pressure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High Pressure for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pressure
Relief Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing,
Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief
Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Paper & Pulp and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated,
Pressure & Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Pressure Relief Valves by
Product Type - Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure &
Temperature Actuated and Dead Weight Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Valves
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated
and Dead Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief
Valves by Set Pressure - Low Pressure, Medium Pressure and High
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900142/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________