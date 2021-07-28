Global Plant Phenotyping Market to Reach $262.7 Million by 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Phenotyping Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900081/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$262.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$164.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Plant Phenotyping market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.
Sensors Segment to Record 9.2% CAGR
In the global Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$33.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.3 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- Crop Design
- Delta-T Devices Ltd
- Heinz Walz GmbH
- Keygene N.V
- LemnaTec GmbH
- Phenomix Lyon France
- Phenospex B. V.
- PSI (Photon Systems Instruments) spol. s r.o.
- Qubit Systems Inc.
- The Vienna Biocenter Core Facilities
- WPS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impact on Agriculture Technologies
Plant Phenotyping: Market Overview and Outlook
Equipment Dominates the Market
Europe Leads the Plant Phenotyping Market
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population Raises
Significance of Plant Phenotyping
EXHIBIT 1: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050
EXHIBIT 2: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million
Tonnes for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
Increasing Adoption Sustainable Agriculture Practices Drive
Interest on Plant Phenotying Techniques
Drastic Implications of Climate Change Impel Plant Phenotyping R&D
Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for
the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
Plant Phenotyping Holds Potential to Address Water Stress
EXHIBIT 3: Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown
for Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic
Usag
Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields Drive the
Importance of Plant Phenotyping
Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure
to Strengthen Plant Defenses Against Diseases: Global
Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person & as a %
of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Plant Phenotyping to Aid Precision Agriculture
Rising Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated
Yield Losses Enhances Interest in Plant Phenotyping
Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection
High-Throughput Plant Phenotyping Techniques to Improve Farming
and Plant Breeding
Satellite Imaging, Drones and Proximal Phenotyping
Prominent Role of Technological Advances in Progress of Plant
Phenotyping
Automated Phenotyping Offers New Avenues for Plant Selection
and Higher Yields
AI and Machine Learning to Play a Transformative Role in Plant
Phenotyping
EXHIBIT 4: Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture by
Application Type: 2019
EXHIBIT 5: Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture by
Technology: 2019
Drones Technology Scales New Heights to Provide Deeper Insights
into Plant Phenotyping
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 13
