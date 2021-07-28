Global Plant Phenotyping Market to Reach $262.7 Million by 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Phenotyping Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900081/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$262.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$164.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Plant Phenotyping market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.



Sensors Segment to Record 9.2% CAGR



In the global Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$33.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.3 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)



Crop Design

Delta-T Devices Ltd

Heinz Walz GmbH

Keygene N.V

LemnaTec GmbH

Phenomix Lyon France

Phenospex B. V.

PSI (Photon Systems Instruments) spol. s r.o.

Qubit Systems Inc.

The Vienna Biocenter Core Facilities

WPS







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900081/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact on Agriculture Technologies

Plant Phenotyping: Market Overview and Outlook

Equipment Dominates the Market

Europe Leads the Plant Phenotyping Market

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population Raises

Significance of Plant Phenotyping

EXHIBIT 1: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050

EXHIBIT 2: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million

Tonnes for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Increasing Adoption Sustainable Agriculture Practices Drive

Interest on Plant Phenotying Techniques

Drastic Implications of Climate Change Impel Plant Phenotyping R&D

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for

the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Plant Phenotyping Holds Potential to Address Water Stress

EXHIBIT 3: Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown

for Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic

Usag

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields Drive the

Importance of Plant Phenotyping

Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure

to Strengthen Plant Defenses Against Diseases: Global

Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person & as a %

of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Plant Phenotyping to Aid Precision Agriculture

Rising Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated

Yield Losses Enhances Interest in Plant Phenotyping

Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection

High-Throughput Plant Phenotyping Techniques to Improve Farming

and Plant Breeding

Satellite Imaging, Drones and Proximal Phenotyping

Prominent Role of Technological Advances in Progress of Plant

Phenotyping

Automated Phenotyping Offers New Avenues for Plant Selection

and Higher Yields

AI and Machine Learning to Play a Transformative Role in Plant

Phenotyping

EXHIBIT 4: Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture by

Application Type: 2019

EXHIBIT 5: Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture by

Technology: 2019

Drones Technology Scales New Heights to Provide Deeper Insights

into Plant Phenotyping



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant Phenotyping

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Plant Phenotyping by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Equipment by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Phenotyping by

Segment - Equipment, Software and Sensors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Plant Phenotyping by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment,

Software and Sensors for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Phenotyping by Segment - Equipment, Software and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Plant Phenotyping by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment,

Software and Sensors for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Phenotyping

by Segment - Equipment, Software and Sensors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Plant Phenotyping by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment,

Software and Sensors for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 15: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Phenotyping

by Segment - Equipment, Software and Sensors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: China 7-Year Perspective for Plant Phenotyping by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment,

Software and Sensors for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Phenotyping by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant Phenotyping by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Phenotyping by Segment - Equipment, Software and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant Phenotyping by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment,

Software and Sensors for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Phenotyping by Segment - Equipment, Software and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for Plant Phenotyping by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment,

Software and Sensors for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Phenotyping by Segment - Equipment, Software and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Plant Phenotyping by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment,

Software and Sensors for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Phenotyping

by Segment - Equipment, Software and Sensors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Plant Phenotyping by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment,

Software and Sensors for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Phenotyping by

Segment - Equipment, Software and Sensors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: UK 7-Year Perspective for Plant Phenotyping by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment,

Software and Sensors for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Phenotyping by Segment - Equipment, Software and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant

Phenotyping by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Equipment, Software and Sensors for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Phenotyping by Segment - Equipment, Software and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Plant Phenotyping

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment,

Software and Sensors for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 33: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Phenotyping by Segment - Equipment, Software and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Plant

Phenotyping by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Equipment, Software and Sensors for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 13

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900081/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________