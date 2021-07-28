Questex’s Digital Pharma East to Unite the Pharma Marketing Community In-Person September 28-30 in Philadelphia

The Premier Marketing Event for Life Sciences Assembles Industry Experts from Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis, AstraZeneca and More



Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Winners to be Presented at a Gala Dinner on September 29

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s 15th Digital Pharma East, the premier marketing event for life sciences, presented by Fierce Pharma Marketing, today announces it will gather the pharma marketing community in-person at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia September 28–30, 2021. To register to attend Digital Pharma East, click here.

Across three days, Digital Pharma East will provide a cross section of strategies and best practices broadly used by marketing and commercial teams at big pharma and biotech companies. Industry experts from Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and more will join over 1,000 attendees to discuss new ideas, innovations, and emerging trends and learn what it means to be fierce in pharma marketing.

The 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by Fierce Pharma, will take place in conjunction with Digital Pharma East. The competition highlights the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. Awards winners will be revealed at a gala dinner on September 29.

Zohaib Sheikh, Head of Conference Programming, Fierce Life Sciences said, “We’ve assembled a group of industry experts with the help of our esteemed Advisory Board, to ensure we help shape the future of pharma digital marketing. We hope you will join us in September to become a part of Fierce Pharma Marketing’s community of leaders from brand marketing, digital health, patient engagement, and commercial teams to take our industry to the next level and be at the forefront of innovation.”

Digital Pharma East Highlights

High-level, cutting-edge content from more than 60 sessions will provide actionable strategies for attendees to take back to their teams

Distinct tracks with in-depth case studies on HCP Engagement, Patient Solutions, Data Science/Analytics, Omnichannel Engagement and Digital Health

on HCP Engagement, Patient Solutions, Data Science/Analytics, Omnichannel Engagement and Digital Health Networking opportunities that will bring the pharma marketing community together in-person after nearly two years



For buyers and sellers engaged in pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization that are unable to attend Digital Pharma East in-person, Digital Pharma East Virtual on October 5-8 will provide an opportunity to reunite virtually and gain additional exclusive content.

For more information on Digital Pharma East and to register click here.

