Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market to Reach $26.6 Billion by 2027

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bottles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vials segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



Ampoules Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR



In the global Ampoules segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

EXHIBIT 1: Growing COVID-19 Cases and Efforts to Develop

Vaccines Presents Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Glass

Packaging Market: Top Countries Ranked by Number of COVID-19

Cases

COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management

Pharmaceutical Companies Devise Innovative Strategies for

Streamlining Supply Chain Networks

Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine

Development to Spur Demand for Glass Packaging

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and

Clinical Stage

Efforts to Boost Manufacturing of Glass Vials and Prefilled

Syringes for COVID-19 Vaccine Gain Traction

Fears of Glass Vial Shortage Prompts Flurry of Industry Activities

Glass Packaging: Sustainable, Green, and Pure Form of Packaging

An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging

Types of Glass Containers Used for Packaging in Pharmaceutical

Industry

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Product Types

Key Advantages & Disadvantages of Glass Containers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Glass Bottles: The Largest Product Type

Generic Drugs Represent the Largest Segment

Developed Regions Lead the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market

Growth of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Developing Economies

Supports Market

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Glass

Packaging Solutions

EXHIBIT 3: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Augurs Well for Glass Packaging

Market

EXHIBIT 4: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for

the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in

Packaging and Delivery Techniques

EXHIBIT 5: Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Aging Population, Increasing Burden of Chronic Disease and

Consequent Rise in Demand for Injectables Drugs Augurs Well

for Glass Packaging

EXHIBIT 6: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 7: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for the Pharma Glass

Packaging Market

Ampoules Emerge as a Preferred Packaging Option for Pharma

Companies

Parenteral Packaging Market Drives Demand for Glass Vials &

Ampoules

EXHIBIT 9: Parenteral Packaging Market by Product (in %) for 2020E

Silica Bottles Facilitate Targeted Drug Delivery

Innovative Glass Packaging Solutions Help Improve Quality of Drugs

Innovations & Advancements Drive Market Growth

SCHOTT Offers syriQ BioPure® and SCHOTT TOPPAC® Syringes

Corning Creates Boron-Free Valor® Glass

Recyclability and Sustainability Increases Commodity Value of

Glass, Paving Way for Use in Pharma Sector

Impending Phase-out of Plastic Brings to Light the Importance

of Glass for Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies

Glass Flakes: A Key Concern for the Pharmaceutical Glass

Packaging Manufacturers

Aluminosilicate Glass Emerges as a Solution to the Issue of

Glass Flakes

Product Recall Incidents Likely to Hamper Market Stability

Alternative Materials Present A Threat to Glass Packaging in

Pharmaceutical Industry

EXHIBIT 10: Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Material

(in %): 2020E

High Cost of Glass Packaging Containers: A Major Market Restraint

EXHIBIT 11: Cost Breakdown for Container Glass by Components

Emphasis on Product Integrity Drives Need for Anti-Counterfeit

Pharmaceutical Packaging



