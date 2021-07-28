Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market to Reach $26.6 Billion by 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900061/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bottles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vials segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
Ampoules Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR
In the global Ampoules segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co.
- Ardagh Group S.A.
- Beatson Clark
- Bormioli Rocco SpA
- Corning, Inc.
- Gerresheimer AG
- Nipro Corporation
- Piramal Glass
- SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging
- SGD Pharma
- Shandong Qidu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Sisecam Group
- Stevanato Group S.p.A.
- Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
EXHIBIT 1: Growing COVID-19 Cases and Efforts to Develop
Vaccines Presents Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Glass
Packaging Market: Top Countries Ranked by Number of COVID-19
Cases
COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
Pharmaceutical Companies Devise Innovative Strategies for
Streamlining Supply Chain Networks
Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine
Development to Spur Demand for Glass Packaging
EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and
Clinical Stage
Efforts to Boost Manufacturing of Glass Vials and Prefilled
Syringes for COVID-19 Vaccine Gain Traction
Fears of Glass Vial Shortage Prompts Flurry of Industry Activities
Glass Packaging: Sustainable, Green, and Pure Form of Packaging
An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging
Types of Glass Containers Used for Packaging in Pharmaceutical
Industry
Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Product Types
Key Advantages & Disadvantages of Glass Containers
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Glass Bottles: The Largest Product Type
Generic Drugs Represent the Largest Segment
Developed Regions Lead the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market
Growth of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Developing Economies
Supports Market
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Glass
Packaging Solutions
EXHIBIT 3: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Augurs Well for Glass Packaging
Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for
the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025
Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in
Packaging and Delivery Techniques
EXHIBIT 5: Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
Aging Population, Increasing Burden of Chronic Disease and
Consequent Rise in Demand for Injectables Drugs Augurs Well
for Glass Packaging
EXHIBIT 6: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 7: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for the Pharma Glass
Packaging Market
Ampoules Emerge as a Preferred Packaging Option for Pharma
Companies
Parenteral Packaging Market Drives Demand for Glass Vials &
Ampoules
EXHIBIT 9: Parenteral Packaging Market by Product (in %) for 2020E
Silica Bottles Facilitate Targeted Drug Delivery
Innovative Glass Packaging Solutions Help Improve Quality of Drugs
Innovations & Advancements Drive Market Growth
SCHOTT Offers syriQ BioPure® and SCHOTT TOPPAC® Syringes
Corning Creates Boron-Free Valor® Glass
Recyclability and Sustainability Increases Commodity Value of
Glass, Paving Way for Use in Pharma Sector
Impending Phase-out of Plastic Brings to Light the Importance
of Glass for Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies
Glass Flakes: A Key Concern for the Pharmaceutical Glass
Packaging Manufacturers
Aluminosilicate Glass Emerges as a Solution to the Issue of
Glass Flakes
Product Recall Incidents Likely to Hamper Market Stability
Alternative Materials Present A Threat to Glass Packaging in
Pharmaceutical Industry
EXHIBIT 10: Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Material
(in %): 2020E
High Cost of Glass Packaging Containers: A Major Market Restraint
EXHIBIT 11: Cost Breakdown for Container Glass by Components
Emphasis on Product Integrity Drives Need for Anti-Counterfeit
Pharmaceutical Packaging
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
