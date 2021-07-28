CANOPY Management Helps FILE-EZ Increase B2B Sales on Amazon by 117%

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business-to-business sellers who sell on Amazon — or want to — should talk with CANOPY Management . That’s according to FILE-EZ , which saw its April sales on Amazon increase 117% month-over-month compared with January.



When FILE-EZ, a fourth-generation family-owned business, realized that even paper companies need to move to Amazon, its leaders began studying the videos made by CANOPY Management Founder and CTO Brian Johnson. Soon FILE-EZ went to CANOPY to work with the company directly.

“We’re seeing all-time highs on Amazon,” said FILE-EZ Folder President Aaron Lawton. “These days, in fact, we do most of our sales to businesses via Amazon. When the bidding process on Amazon changes, it’s imperative that your marketing partner has control of your ad spend, and we have that. We have a point of contact within CANOPY, but we also have the knowledge of the entire company supporting us... It’s a good feeling.”

CANOPY Management helps medium and large brands increase sales on Amazon in a number of ways. It begins by creating listings that are known to convert buyers at higher rates. Then it uses display ads and sponsored-product listings to display the products to likely buyers, thus driving new traffic to the listings.

“FILE-EZ has introduced more product variation since we began working together,” said CANOPY Management CEO Brian Burt. “Our team enjoys the challenge of helping B2B sellers reach prospective buyers on and off Amazon. We’re pleased that our work with FILE-EZ has helped them do that.”

This story appeared first on DigitalCommerce360 (free registration required):

https://bit.ly/3BIfRul

About CANOPY Management

A full-service Amazon marketing agency, CANOPY Management is the driving force behind many of the most successful brands on Amazon. CEO and Cofounder Brian Burt is leading the company’s growth and expansion into new markets. CANOPY was recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in March 2021. Visit us at https://canopymanagement.com .

