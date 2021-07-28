2021 Content Marketing Award Category Winners Revealed

Content Marketing Institute releases category winners in 2021 Content Marketing Awards

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced the 87 category winners for the prestigious 2021 Content Marketing Awards, the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world for content creation, distribution, and innovation.

You can see the full list of 2021 Content Marketing Award category winners here: http://cmi.media/winners2021

The Content Marketing Awards are owned and presented by the Content Marketing Institute to recognize and award the best content marketing projects, agencies, and marketers in the industry each year. This year’s panel of all-star judges reviewed nearly 1000 entries to determine the best of the best in content marketing excellence.

The 80+ categories recognize all aspects of content marketing, including the best in strategy, automation, research, social media, video, editorial, illustration, design and much more, across many different industries from healthcare to manufacturing, from B2B to B2C.

“Once again I’m blown away by the quality of content marketing work we’ve seen in this year’s Content Marketing Award entries,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “This year’s contenders showcase some of the most innovative, creative, and successful work I’ve seen. It’s beyond exciting to see how the content marketing industry has grown over the last 10-plus years.”

The category winners now have the chance of being nominated for one of the top seven Content Marketing Award prizes including Project of the Year, Agencies of the Year, Content Marketers of the Year, and Branded Content Campaigns of the Year. The finalists for those awards will be revealed on August 11, 2021.

Then the winners of those top seven awards will be revealed in September during a special digital event leading up to Content Marketing World 2021.

Content Marketing World 2021 is September 28-October 1 with both in-person and online options available. Learn more and register here: www.ContentMarketingWorld.com

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at Contentmarketinginstitute.com

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

Contact:

Amanda Subler

Amanda.Subler@informa.com