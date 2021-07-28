Global Milling Machines Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Milling Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899927/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Horizontal Milling Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vertical Milling Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $250 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR



The Milling Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$250 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: Global Milling Machines Market in US$ billion: 2017-

2021P

COVID-19 Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts

EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Mandates Broad-based Amendments to Plant Floor &

Factory Operations

Milling Machines: An Indispensable Tool for Metal Cutting

Applications

Types of Milling Machines

Outlook:Despite Discouraging Short-Term Outlook, Long-Term

Growth Prospects Remain Optimistic

Horizontal Milling Machines Command Major Share

Market by Region

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Scenario



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry 4.0 and its Impact on Milling Machines

EXHIBIT 5: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Technological Advances in CNC Milling to Radically Transform

Manufacturing Arena

Compact Milling Machines Gain Traction

Automation Leads to Enhanced Precision and Capabilities

Multi-Axis CNC Milling Machines Gain Traction

Smart Machines Grow in Popularity

Adoption of Predictive Analytics Drives Market Growth

Sustained Growth of Green Energy Industry Bodes Well for CNC

Machining

Global Primary Energy Consumption by energy Source: 2018 and 2050

EXHIBIT 4: Global Wind Power Installed Capacity (In Gigawatts

(GW)) for the Years 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019

EXHIBIT 5: Global Solar Photovoltaic Annual Installed Capacity

(In GW) by Leading Countries (2019)

Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets

Proliferation of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to

Benefit Machine Tools

Automotive Production in Developing Countries to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 5: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Slowdown in the Aerospace Sector amidst Covid-19 Affects Near-

Term Milling Machine Demand

EXHIBIT 6: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 7: Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by

Region (in Units)

Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Milling Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Horizontal Milling

Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Horizontal Milling Machines

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Horizontal Milling

Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Vertical Milling

Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Vertical Milling Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Milling

Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Power & Energy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Power & Energy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power & Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Machine Tools Market in the US: An Overview

Manufacturing Activity Takes a Hit Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines by

Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal Milling

Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Milling Machines by End-Use -

Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal

Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

A Major Market for Machine Tools

Market Analytics

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal

Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Milling Machines by End-Use -

Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Machine Tools Market Overview

China Remains a Prominent Manufacturing Hub Globally

EXHIBIT 8: Chinese Machine Tools Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales Revenue by Tool Makers for 2019

Market Analytics

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal

Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Milling Machines by End-Use -

Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Milling Machines by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal

Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal

Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Covid-19 Impacts Milling Machines Demand

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Milling

Machines by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical

Milling Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal

Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Milling

Machines by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal

Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Milling Machines by End-Use -

Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines by

Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal Milling

Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Milling Machines by End-Use -

Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal

Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Milling Machines by End-Use -

Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal

Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Milling

Machines by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical

Milling Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Milling Machines

by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Milling

Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Milling

Machines by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Milling Machines

by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Milling

Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Milling

Machines by Geographic Region - India, South Korea, Taiwan and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Milling Machines by

Geographic Region - India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Milling

Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Milling

Machines by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical

Milling Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Milling Machines by

Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Milling

Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Milling

Machines by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Milling

Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -

Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal

Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines

by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Milling

Machines by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical

Milling Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Milling Machines by

Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling

Machines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal

Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Milling

Machines by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Milling Machines by

End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

TAIWAN













