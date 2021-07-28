Global Milling Machines Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Milling Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899927/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Horizontal Milling Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vertical Milling Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $250 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Milling Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$250 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured)
- Amera-Seiki
- ANDERSON EUROPE GMBH
- Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC
- Benign Enterprise co.
- CHIRON Werke GmbH & Co. KG
- DATRON Dynamics, Inc
- DMG Mori Seiki Co., Ltd
- Doosan Machine Tools
- EMCO Group
- FANUC CORPORATION
- Haas Automation, Inc.
- Hurco Companies, Inc
- JET TOOLS
- KNUTH Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH
- Makino Inc
- Maschinen Wagner Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH
- Okuma Corporation
- Shandong Schuler CNC Machinery Co., Ltd.
- TOP-ONE Machinery Co., Ltd.
- TRIMILL, a.s.
- Wells-Index Milling Machines
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: Global Milling Machines Market in US$ billion: 2017-
2021P
COVID-19 Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts
EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
COVID-19 Mandates Broad-based Amendments to Plant Floor &
Factory Operations
Milling Machines: An Indispensable Tool for Metal Cutting
Applications
Types of Milling Machines
Outlook:Despite Discouraging Short-Term Outlook, Long-Term
Growth Prospects Remain Optimistic
Horizontal Milling Machines Command Major Share
Market by Region
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Competitive Scenario
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industry 4.0 and its Impact on Milling Machines
EXHIBIT 5: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
Technological Advances in CNC Milling to Radically Transform
Manufacturing Arena
Compact Milling Machines Gain Traction
Automation Leads to Enhanced Precision and Capabilities
Multi-Axis CNC Milling Machines Gain Traction
Smart Machines Grow in Popularity
Adoption of Predictive Analytics Drives Market Growth
Sustained Growth of Green Energy Industry Bodes Well for CNC
Machining
Global Primary Energy Consumption by energy Source: 2018 and 2050
EXHIBIT 4: Global Wind Power Installed Capacity (In Gigawatts
(GW)) for the Years 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019
EXHIBIT 5: Global Solar Photovoltaic Annual Installed Capacity
(In GW) by Leading Countries (2019)
Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets
Proliferation of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to
Benefit Machine Tools
Automotive Production in Developing Countries to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 5: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Slowdown in the Aerospace Sector amidst Covid-19 Affects Near-
Term Milling Machine Demand
EXHIBIT 6: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by
Region (in Units)
Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Milling Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Horizontal Milling
Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Horizontal Milling Machines
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Horizontal Milling
Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Vertical Milling
Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Vertical Milling Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Milling
Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Power & Energy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Power & Energy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power & Energy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Machine Tools Market in the US: An Overview
Manufacturing Activity Takes a Hit Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines by
Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal Milling
Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Milling Machines by End-Use -
Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
A Major Market for Machine Tools
Market Analytics
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Milling Machines by End-Use -
Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Machine Tools Market Overview
China Remains a Prominent Manufacturing Hub Globally
EXHIBIT 8: Chinese Machine Tools Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales Revenue by Tool Makers for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Milling Machines by End-Use -
Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Milling Machines by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Covid-19 Impacts Milling Machines Demand
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Milling
Machines by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical
Milling Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Milling
Machines by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Milling Machines by End-Use -
Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines by
Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal Milling
Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Milling Machines by End-Use -
Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Milling Machines by End-Use -
Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Milling
Machines by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical
Milling Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Milling Machines
by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Milling
Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Milling
Machines by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Milling Machines
by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Milling
Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Milling
Machines by Geographic Region - India, South Korea, Taiwan and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Milling Machines by
Geographic Region - India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Milling
Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Milling
Machines by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical
Milling Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Milling Machines by
Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Milling
Machines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Milling
Machines by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Milling
Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: India Historic Review for Milling Machines by Type -
Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Milling Machines
by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Milling
Machines by Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical
Milling Machines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Milling Machines by
Type - Horizontal Milling Machines and Vertical Milling
Machines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Milling Machines and Vertical Milling Machines for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Milling
Machines by End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Milling Machines by
End-Use - Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Milling Machines
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Power & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
TAIWAN
