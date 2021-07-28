Global Mass Flow Controllers Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mass Flow Controllers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899883/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coriolis Mass Flow Meter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$594.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Differential Pressure Flow Meter segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $116.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Mass Flow Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$261.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Thermal Mass Flow Meter Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Thermal Mass Flow Meter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$90.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$116 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$246.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured)
- Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc.
- Alicat Scientific, Inc.
- Axetris AG
- Azbil Corporation
- Bronkhorst High-Tech BV
- Brooks Instrument, LLC
- Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG
- Horiba, Ltd.
- MKP Co., Ltd.
- MKS Instruments Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Sensirion AG
- Teledyne Hastings Instruments
- Tokyo Keiso Co. Ltd.
- Vögtlin Instruments GmbH
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Crisis to Trigger Weakness into the Mass Flow
Controllers Market in the Immediate Term
As Industrial Output Shrinks Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic,
Industrial Supplies & Accessories Value Chain Feels the Pain
EXHIBIT 1: Global Chemical Output Growth Between Dec-2019 to
May-2020 (In %)
COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All
Regions, Derailing the Market Momentum Temporarily
EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Mass Flow Controllers
Long-Term Prospects for Mass Flow Controllers Remain Progressive
While Developing Regions Remain Major Consumers, Developed
Regions Continue to Offer Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 3: World Mass Flow Controllers Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 4: Global Mass Flow Controllers Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,
Europe, and Japan
Analysis by Product: Coriolis Mass Flow Meter - Major Product Type
Differential Pressure Flow Meters: Fastest Growing Product
Category
Thermal Mass Flow Meters Remain Critical to Industrial
Applications
Material Type: Stainless Steel, The Primary Material for Mass
Flow Controller
Exotic Alloys Seek Role in Fabrication of Mass Flow Controller
Competitive Scenario
Product Development and Launch Remains Key Strategy for Companies
Recent Market Activity
Brands in Select Regions
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Operational & Technical Benefits to Support Future Growth in
the Mass flow controllers Market
Industry Approvals Vital to Future Expansion of the Market
Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer
Future Expansion
EXHIBIT 5: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for
Market Expansion
Despite Sharp Decline in Demand Due to COVID-19 Crisis,
Semiconductors to Remain Major End-Use Sector Over the
Analysis Period
Critical Importance of Accurate Flow Measurements in Chemicals
Industry Bodes Well in Long Term
Key Applications for Mass Flow Controllers in Chemical Plants
Robust Opportunities Identified in Pharmaceuticals Sector
Rush for Ventilators in COVID-19 Care Settings Creates Fresh
Opportunities
Favorable Long-Term Forecasts for Oil & Gas Sector Instill
Market Optimism
A Review of Key Applications for Mass flow controllers in Oil &
Gas Sector
Food & Beverage Industry Remains a Key End-Use Sector
Key Applications in Food & Beverage Industry
Mass Flow Controllers Gain Traction in Water & Wastewater
Treatment Programs
Innovations & Advancements Accelerate Growth in Mass flow
controllers Market
Advances in Flowmeter Technology Spur Development of Mass Flow
Controllers with New Generation Capabilities
New Diagnostic Tools Enable Real-Time Verification of Coriolis
Flowmeters and Increase Efficiency in Asset Maintenance
Emergence of Large Line Size Coriolis Flowmeters for Bulk Fluid
Transfer Applications
Two-Wire Devices Better Coriolis Flow Meter Functionality
Innovations from Select Companies
