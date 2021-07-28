Global Linear Actuators Market to Reach $37.3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Linear Actuators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899837/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electrical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydraulic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Linear Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Pneumatic Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR



In the global Pneumatic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Linear Actuators, Why are they so Vital in Leading the 4th

Industrial Revolution?

Linear Actuators Remain the Driving Force for Robotics and

Automated Machines

Precision Capabilities: the USP of Linear Actuators

Types Of Linear Motors

Applications Of Linear Motors

COVID-19 Outbreak: A Major Setback for the Global Economy &

Markets

EXHIBIT 1: Virus Induced Recession Impacts Businesses Across

Sectors: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Industry, Accounting for Over 27.9% Share of

Revenues Wields a Massive Blow to Demand

EXHIBIT 2: Halting Assembly Lines & Falling Production Impact

OEM Demand for Auto Parts & Components: Automobile Production

% YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 3: Battered Consumer Confidence Knocks Down Sales With

Grim Ramifications for Auto Components in the Production Value

Chain: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million

Vehicles)

Use of Actuators in Automobiles: A Review

EXHIBIT 4: Nothing Can Be More Interesting than the Concept of

Driverless Cars in a Pandemic Era of Social Distancing:

Autonomous Vehicles Penetration Time Line (In %)

Use of Actuators in Automobile Production: A Review

Slumping Manufacturing Industry Impacts Demand for Linear

Actuators Used in Machine Tools

Summarization of COVID-19 Impact on Manufacturing

EXHIBIT 5: Plummeting Global PMI Brings Bad News for Linear

Actuators: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 &

2020

EXHIBIT 6: Falling Industrial Output Stands Testimony to the

Pain Inflicted on the Manufacturing Industry: Global

Industrial Output Growth (In %) for Dec-2019, Jan-2020, Feb-

2020, Mar-2020, Apr-2020 & May-2020

EXHIBIT 7: Massive Revenue Erosion in Machine Tools Market

Impacts Demand for Linear Actuators: Global Market for Machine

Tools (In US$ Billion)

Among the Lessons Learnt from the Pandemic is the Importance of

Automation. Re-Doubled Focus on Manufacturing Automation to

Benefit Medium-to-Long-Term Growth

What Does This Mean for the Linear Actuators Market?

EXHIBIT 8: Robust Outlook for Post Pandemic Industry 4.0

Spending Bodes Well for Linear Actuators in Automation

Applications: Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies:

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021 and 2023

Linear Actuators in Mining and Oil & Gas Applications:

A Current & Post Pandemic Outlook

Valve Automation: The Key Goal of Linear Actuators in Mining

and Oil & Gas Applications

Electric Linear Actuators Eliminate Methane Emissions

How COVID-19 is Changing the Outlook for the Year 2020

EXHIBIT 9: Massive Drop in CAPEX in 2020 Upends Opportunities

for Linear Actuators in Oil & Gas Applications: Global Oil &

Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Construction Industry Sustains Billions in Revenue Losses.

Demand for Electric Linear Actuators in Construction Machinery

Takes a Beating

EXHIBIT 10: Construction Industry Collapses, Disrupting Demand

for Heavy Construction Machinery & Parts/Components: Global

Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019,

2020, & 2021

Smart Homes to Provide Robust Opportunities for Linear

Actuators in Home Automation Systems

EXHIBIT 11: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes

Opportunities for Linear Actuators in Enabling Simplified &

Affordable Home Comfort Automation: Global Smart Homes Market

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Mechanization of Agriculture: A Big Opportunity for Linear

Actuators

At the Helm of Automation in Agriculture is a Key Component

Technology - ?Linear Actuators?

EXHIBIT 12: Focus on Crop Productivity, Increased Reliance on

Automated Machines to Drive Opportunities for Linear Actuators

in Agricultural Machines: Required & Current Rate of Total

Factor Productivity (TFP) Growth (In %)

Post Pandemic Focus on Strengthening Healthcare Systems to

Benefit Use of Linear Actuators in Medical Equipment

EXHIBIT 13: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global

Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led

Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &

Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Use of Linear Actuators in UAVs & Aircraft to Increase in Sync

with the Growing Commercial Opportunity for Drones & Expected

Recovery in Aviation

EXHIBIT 14: In the Emerging Age of Autonomy, the World of UAVs

is Getting Bigger & Along With it the Opportunity for Linear

Actuators: Number of Countries Using Military & Commercial

Drones

When Will the Aviation Industry Recover From COVID-19?

EXHIBIT 15: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation Crushes

All Hopes for an Early Recovery: Revenue Losses in Global

Aviation (In US$ Billion) for April, July & December 2020

New Innovations Vital to Bring Back Growth in the Post COVID-19

Period

Pneumatic Linear Actuators Grow in Popularity. Here?s Why



