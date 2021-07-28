Minerals Technologies Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) has published its 13th annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, which highlights the significant progress the Company is making with its environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities. The new report can be accessed here and features comprehensive information and examples of how all employees are supporting MTI in its commitment to sustainability.



This report details MTI’s considerable progress since implementing environmental reduction targets with four of the six goals already achieved. It also outlines MTI’s continuous improvement in other key initiatives, including health and safety, new product development, mining and land reclamation, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, community outreach, supply chain management, and ethics and compliance.

“At Minerals Technologies, sustainability has long been ingrained in our values and culture and is the foundation of how we operate our company,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, MTI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s report represents a step forward in our sustainability journey and our ESG reporting. We have made significant progress with our broad range of initiatives, including against our environmental targets and growing our sustainability-focused product pipeline. The accomplishments highlighted throughout the report are a direct result of our employees’ commitment to sustainability at MTI.”

The report details the Company’s progress, performance, and specific initiatives in place to achieve or exceed environmental targets by 2025 in the following areas:

Direct greenhouse gas emissions

Indirect greenhouse gas emissions (from purchased electricity)

Airborne pollutants

Water used

Wastewater discharge

Landfill waste

New or expanded sections of the report include sustainable product development, product safety, COVID-19 response, sustainability governance, environmental and safety metrics, climate-related risks, and diversity and inclusion. MTI’s 2020 reporting disclosures align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the chemical industry, the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (GRI), and include an assessment according to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines.

