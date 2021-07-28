Resilient Housing Is Needed More Than Ever: But Is It Too Late?

Lake City, Colo., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Green Builder Media on August 3 at 2:00 pm EDT for the next in its housing-related webinar series: “Why Building and Designing Homes With Resilient Solutions Is More Critical Now Than Ever” with building science expert Neil Freidberg.

Click here to reserve your seat.

Learn why building and designing homes with resilient solutions is crucial in light of homeowner expectations and climate concerns, with Neil Freidberg, Building Science Manager at LP Building Solutions.

Freidberg will explain the ever-growing need for resilient homes with topics that include relevant trends that impact resiliency in buildings and the benefits of using resilient building materials for wall design, home ventilation, renovation, and more.

In addition, Freidberg will review best practices for rebuilding after natural disasters with resiliency in mind and explore building products that lead the way when it comes to resilient solutions.

Homes simply must be built tougher, less flood-prone, and more fire resistant,” emphasizes Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “The goal is to reduce property damage and keep inhabitants safe—even in times of prolonged isolation—while at the same time reducing energy bills and prioritizing systems needed for survival and basic comfort.”

Click here to sign up.

Green Builder has a wealth of building science and sustainability webinars in its webinar archive. Check out some of the recent offerings on indoor air quality, smart homes, best building practices, and much more.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living.

