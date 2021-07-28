COFACE: Communication setting out the arrangements for the supplying of the Interim Financial Report for the first half of 2021

English French

Paris, 28 July 2021 – 17:45

Communication setting out the arrangements for the supplying of the Interim Financial Report for the first half of 2021

Copies of Coface’s Interim Financial Report for the first half of 2021 are available, free of charge and on request by writing to the Company at 1 place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France, as well as on the websites of the Company (www.coface.com/Investors) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

Saphia GAOUAOUI

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 14 91

Corentin HENRY

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 23 94

Thomas JACQUET

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58

Benoit CHASTEL

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28

benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)

9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),

Coface: for trade



COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





