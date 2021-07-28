English French

H1 turnover: €1,280.5 million (+28%)

Sharp rebound in all of the Group’s activities

in € million Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change H1 2021 H1 2020 Change



International 395.0 242.0 +63.2% 738.3 546.6 +35.1% France 291.7 182.1 +60.2% 542.2 454.0 +19.4% Total 686.7 424.1 +61.9% 1,280.5 1,000.6 +28.0%

After a sharp acceleration in activity in the second quarter (+61.9%), SYNERGIE posted for the first six months a consolidated turnover of €1,280.5 million on a like-for-like basis (up 28% on 2020).

Thanks to the diversification strategy implemented in all countries in which it operates, the Group succeeded in generating a very similar level of first-half activity to that of 2019 (€1,295.4 million).

New positions were won in growth sectors (logistics, call centres, healthcare, agri-food, environment, digital technology and activities relating to urban transformation), confirming also an increase in the hiring of temporary employees by companies to meet their needs in terms of flexibility and agility.

Activity during this period was again boosted by international business, which accounts for nearly 58% of consolidated turnover, with very strong growth in Northern Europe (+22.1%) as well as Southern Europe (+47.6%) where Italy played a driving role, reaching turnover of €299.5 million and now representing more than 23% of the Group's activity.

H1 turnover in France came in at €542.2 million (€518.8 million excluding digital services). Over and above the diversification implemented, a sharp recovery is expected in historically important sectors such as aeronautics.

Our subsidiaries that specialise in the digital services sector made turnover of €34 million, an increase of 9% over the period, bearing out SYNERGIE’s decision in June 2021 to increase its stake in DCS EASYWARE from 66% to 100%.

Having outperformed its forecasts, SYNERGIE Group has revised up its full-year turnover target for 2021 to €2.6 billion.

Next event

►Publication of the interim results on 22 September 2021 after market.

