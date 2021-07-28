4D Printing in Healthcare Market Report to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

Visiongain has published a new report on 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Report to 2031: Forecasts by Component (Equipment, 3D Printers, 3D Bioprinters, Programmable Materials, Shape-memory Materials, Hydrogels, Living cells, Software & Services), By Technology (FDM, PolyJet, Stereolithography, and SLS), By Application (Medical Models, Surgical Guides, and Patient-specific Implants), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Other End-Users) PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on 4D Printing in Healthcare Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has deleteriously affected all the countries and industries. Similarly, 4D printing in the healthcare market is anticipated to take a hit. The target industry is now facing challenges to manage the interrupted demand and supply of components. Also, unpredictable and disturbing supply chain activities and the unavailability of human resources are anticipated to impact the target industry growth. In contrast, the rising research & development activities for developing novel treatments against COVID-19 is creating a lucrative opportunity for the companies. Hence, the overall COVID-19 impact is expected to continue to moderate for the global key players operating in the industry.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/4d-printing-in-healthcare-market/#download_sampe_div

Market Drivers

Extensive Use of 4D Printing Technology to Trigger Market Growth

4D printing technology finds an abundant scope of use in the medical industry and has brought in a significant revolution in the healthcare industry. It has broadened its scope of application in chemotherapy, self-assembling human-scale biomaterials, and tissue engineering. Due to the constant technological advancement, there is a shift from 3D medical devices to 4D ones for example stents, biomedical splint, bioprinting, and orthodontic devices.

The 4D printing in the healthcare market growth is ascribed to its wide-ranging applications in the medical industry. These 4D models could simply be personalized according to the patient’s pathology thus offering an opportunity for making patient care effective and efficient. 4D technology has shown its capability in the creation of smart medical models that will transform the medical industry completely. Targeted drug delivery is the major application where the therapeutic drug is delivered in a specific location of the human body. To accomplish this, 4D printed devices are proficient in carrying therapeutic drugs to the targeted location when it activates the precise stimuli. These devices are also proficient in working on many possible stimuli. For that reason, it is forecast that 4D printing will boost the growth of the healthcare industry in the given timeframe.

Growing Application of 4D Printing in Verticals such as Implants, Dentistry, and Prosthetics.

The dental industry is a major application of 4D printing. For instance, Clear aligners are engaged in the manufacturing of products thru 3D printing in the dental industry. The company is aiming to further enhance its products by using 4D printing, as these products need shape-altering properties as per the altering structure of the teeth every week. On the other hand, align technology uses 3D Systems to produce over 1.6 million custom aligners every week.

Growing application of 4D printers in dental implants such as dentures, bridges, crowns, etc. are creating lucrative opportunities for the target industry growth. The rising occurrence of dental diseases is fueling the target market growth further. In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that oral disorders have affected around 3.7 billion people that is nearly half of the world’s population.

Market Opportunities

Rising Research and Development and Growing Investment by Chemical Companies

In March 2019, a research team from the U.S. designed a new bio-ink that permits printing catalytically active live cells into numerous self-sustaining 3D geometries. It has properties such as fine filament thickness, high catalytic productivity, and tunable cell densities.

Several companies have financed Chinese 3D printing companies to expand their business in the global market. For example, in November 2018, BASF publicized that the company has invested in Prismlab. Prismlab has designed a patented printing process that has greater accuracy, high printing speed, and low cost. BASF’s venture funding will help to speed up its product development and invention while strengthening its reach to the global market.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/4d-printing-in-healthcare-market/#download_sampe_div

How the 4D Printing in Healthcare Market report helps you

In summary, our 500+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, with forecasts for Component, Technology, Application, and End User, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

in Healthcare Market, with forecasts for Component, Technology, Application, and End User, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets – See forecasts for the 4D Printing in Healthcare market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Also forecasted are the market in the US, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the 4D Printing in Healthcare Industry .

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the 4D Printing in the Healthcare market are 3D Systems, Inc., Anatomiz3D Medtech Private Limited, Organovo Holdings Inc., CELLINK, Osteo3d, Stratasys Ltd., Materialise, Dassault Systèmes, EOS, EnvisionTEC, Poietis - 4D Bioprinting Tractus3D, Allevi, 3D HUBS B.V., axial3D - Medical 3D Printing Experts Ltd., Formlabs and Sinterex.

The key players have adopted new product development, product launches, product approval, agreement, partnerships, and merger as its key business development strategies to tap into the global 4D Printing in the Healthcare market. For instance, in August 2019, Researchers at ETH Zurich have developed a ground-breaking method for making malleable microstructures by using 4D printing. For example, vascular stents that are 40X smaller than earlier possible and will be helpful to broaden fatal restraints of the urinary tract in the fetus.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the 4D Printing in Healthcare Market and leading companies . You will find data, trends, and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Printing Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Sara Peerun

Commercial Director

Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 207 549 9987

USA Tel: 00 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: 00 353 1 695 0006

Email: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.