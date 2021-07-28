Generix Group - First Quarter Revenue 2021 / 2022: +12% of growth

English French

Paris, July 28, 2021

Q1 revenue 2021/2022: +12%

Continued commercial momentum

Sustained pace of new SaaS contract signature

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, issued today its revenues for the first quarter of its 2021/2022 fiscal year.

Q1 revenue 2021/2022: +12%





Quarter ended

June 30 Change Unaudited (K€) 2021 2020 SaaS 8 186 7 916 3% Maintenance 4 646 4 467 4% Licenses 1 177 522 125% Software revenues 14 009 12 905 9% Consulting Services 7 234 6 008 20% Revenues 21 243 18 913 12%

Over the past quarter, Group revenues amounted to €21.2 million, up 12% compared to Q1 2020-2021 and up 6% compared to the pre-health crisis level (€20.1 million in Q1 2019-2020).

Achieved in a still uncertain sanitary context, this performance is mainly driven by:

The dynamic performance of North America (+78%), Benelux (+31%) and Portugal (+26%);

Strong license sales on the installed base in France, and also a significant new signature in North America with a customer specialized in the production and distribution of vegetable meat;

Confirmation of the return to a normative level of Consulting & Services activity (+13% vs Q1 2019-2020).





This sales momentum, in line with what was seen in previous quarters, illustrates the strength of the Generix Group model and the relevance of its solutions to the expectations of supply chain and digitalization markets.

Q1 new SaaS signatures: 1,7 M€





Quarter ended June 30 Var. Q1 2021 vs Q1 2020 Unaudited (K€) 2021 2020 New SaaS contract signing (ACV*) 1 664 533 212%

*New contracts signed expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), emphasize the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing the contracts in question.

In addition to the good momentum of license sales, the growth in new SaaS signatures, already seen in previous quarters, accelerated this first quarter with +212% vs Q1 2020-2021 and +144% vs Q1 2019-2020 (period before health crisis).

These new SaaS contracts, through the Generix Supply Chain Hub platform, were signed mainly in Spain, Brazil and France.

Confirmation of objectives for fiscal year 2021/2022

Generix Group confirms its objectives of continuing to sign new contracts and maintaining investments in R&D and Sales & Marketing, particularly in North America, and anticipates double-digit growth and a stable EBITDA margin for fiscal 2021-2022.

Next financial press release: October 27, 2021 after the market closes

Publication of revenue for the second quarter of 2021/2022 fiscal year

