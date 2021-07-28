National Seating & Mobility Expands Home Accessibility Services into California

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions has expanded home accessibility services into California with the acquisition of Eagle Accessibility Solutions & Equipment (EASE) in Sacramento and the appointment of home access expert Scott Lanswick, owner and founder of San Diego Age in Place Services. The acquisition and added expertise strengthen NSM’s ability to support home access customers throughout the state.

“Expanding the availability of home accessibility services is a reflection of our commitment to provide the full spectrum of mobility solutions to individuals who rely on them for independence,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “These investments will better position us to reach more Californians in need of these services.”

Founded in 2003 by Steve Weaver, EASE has built a national award-winning reputation as a home access market leader, specializing in the installation and service of ceiling lifts, ramps and stairlifts. An innovator in bathroom accessibility solutions, EASE has been recognized by the National Association of Remodeling Industry (NARI) and separately by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Weaver, who has more than 20 years of industry experience, will transition to the NSM team with the acquisition alongside EASE employees, including Lisa and Nick Weaver.

Lanswick will join the NSM team to oversee home access services in Southern California. With more than 25 years of mobility and home accessibility experience, he has supported thousands of customers in the San Diego market. His expertise includes the sale, installation and servicing of home accessibility equipment.

“We are proud to welcome these experienced professionals to NSM and look forward to working together to provide comprehensive mobility and accessibility solutions throughout California,” added Mixon.

With the addition of the new location in Sacramento and the expansion in San Diego, NSM can cover the entire spectrum of home accessibility solutions from home modifications to the installation of ramps, stairlifts, vertical platforms lifts and ceiling lifts to better support clients. The NSM team additions bring a combined 40 years of home access experience to NSM in the market.

NSM also continues to expand home accessibility offerings through the company’s exclusive home accessibility partnership with The Home Depot. Announced last fall, The Home Depot Independent Living program offers solutions to customers looking to create safer home environments.

With the Sacramento location, NSM’s growth includes seven acquisitions so far this year.

About National Seating & Mobility

For more than 25 years, National Seating & Mobility has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals with mobility challenges. With a network of more than 180 locations, experts and resources across the U.S. and in Canada, National Seating & Mobility is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com.

