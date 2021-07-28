English French

Termination of the liquidity contract

Paris, July 29, 2021: Tarkett (Euronext Paris: FR0004188670 TKTT) announces the termination of the liquidity contract signed on September 23, 2019 with Exane BNP Paribas. The termination has taken effect July 16, 2021 after market close.

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the contract started:

€2,000,000.00

On the termination date of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

1,647,533 euros

43,028 titres

The resources on the termination contract are equivalent to the resources as of June 30, 2021, i.e., the latest half-year statement of the liquidity contract, as the liquidity agreement was suspended in the context of the simplified tender offer.

During the first half of 2021 contract summary, it traded a total of:

Purchase : 194,558 shares, for an amount of €282,4620 (980 transactions)

Sale: 207,219 shares, for an amount of €3,044,466 (1,326 transactions)

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of € 2.6 billion in 2020. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has more than 12,000 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design™ approach. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett.com

