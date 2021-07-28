FLSmidth remains in negotiations with ThyssenKrupp concerning an acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's mining business

Company Announcement No. 6, 2021

FLSmidth today announces that it remains in negotiations with ThyssenKrupp concerning an acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's mining business. Since FLSmidth's announcement of 15 January 2021 (company announcement no. 1-2021), the parties have progressed the discussions and entered the final stage of negotiations. However the transaction remains at a non-binding stage. Accordingly, there can be no assurances as to whether and when a transaction will transpire.





Contacts

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com





FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our ~10,600 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. ﻿www.flsmidth.com﻿

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that reflect FLSmidth’s current expectations and views of future events. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by terms and phrases such as “estimate,” “expect,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to: the expected characteristics of the combined company; expected financial results and characteristics of the combined company; expected timing of the launch and closing of the proposed transaction and satisfaction of conditions precedent, including regulatory conditions; and the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, including related synergies. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of future performance, considering the information currently available to us. These statements are only predictions based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. Risks and uncertainties include: the ability of FLSmidth to integrate TK Mining into FLSmidth’s operations; the performance of the global economy; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; disruption from the proposed transaction making it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or suppliers; and the impact on the combined company (after giving effect to the proposed transaction with TK Mining) of any of the foregoing risks or forward-looking statements, as well as other risk factors listed from time to time in FLSmidth’s public disclosures.

Attachment