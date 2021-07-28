Dentist of Chattanooga Announces Launch of New Website

Chattanooga, TN , July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentist of Chattanooga is pleased to announce the launch of a new website to offer better services and to inform clients in Chattanooga TN. The clinic was started by Dr. Gary L White to offer world-class services in cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, and general dentistry. Dr. Gary and his team focus on patient comfort and are dedicated to improving their patients’ dental health. Whether it is teeth whitening or basic dental cleaning, dental implants, or dentures, this clinic is a one-stop dental clinic for clean, healthy, and white teeth. Dental work can be expensive and patients without insurance can find it quite taxing. Dr. Gary L White and his team draft the best possible care for all such patients. New patients can fill in the urgent request form online to request an appointment at the earliest.



Dr. Gary L. White DDS – Dentist of Chattanooga

Porcelain veneers is one of the most common cosmetic dentistry services offered here. Patients whose teeth have gaps, stains, or any imperfections can visit the clinic for a free one-on-one consultation about the procedure. The Dentist of Chattanooga offers well-designed porcelain veneers which are designed as per the dental structure. These veneers will surely transform the overall look thereby improving the smile and self-confidence. The website offers detailed information on the procedure itself as well as precautions to be taken to maintain dental hygiene.

The other procedures in cosmetic dentistry include teeth whitening, crowns, tooth-colored fillings, veneers, and porcelain veneers. Dr. White and his team offer flawless restorative dentistry services. Bridges, root canals, dentures, fillings, partial dentures, and dental implants are the most common services offered here. The expert Dentist of Chattanooga makes dental bridges from porcelain, metal with porcelain, and all metal. Based on the condition of the teeth and any underlying medical conditions, the doctor suggests the best treatment plan. Whether it is traditional bridges or cantilever bridges, patients will be advised of the right treatment and will also be offered care post procedure.

“As far as I'm concerned he's the only dentist in town! The staff is friendly, personable and professional! I've been using their service for very many years now. Never one complaint! Absolutely the best!” says Greg P, a happy client.

More than just general dentistry services, the clinic offers basic hygiene services, full mouth reconstruction, and services to relieve dental anxiety. Dentist of Chattanooga offers a wide range of dental hygiene services to enhance dental health and keep the teeth and gums for years to come. The first step will include an extensive examination of the current condition, take digital x-rays of teeth to understand the structure better, extract details of soft tissue that supports the teeth, perform an oral cancer exam, an inspection of bone joints and muscles, and examine the teeth and tongue.

To learn more visit www.dentistofchattanooga.com

About Dentist of Chattanooga

Dentist of Chattanooga - Dr. Gary L. White is a reputed and skilled dentist with specialization in cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry. Dr. Gary is also a member of the Chattanooga Area Dental Society, The American Dental Association, The Tennessee Dental Association, Dawson Academy, Academy of Operative Dentistry, and is currently a student member of Pankey Institute.

