NMSDC Appoints Ying McGuire President and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the cusp of its 50th anniversary and at a pivotal moment in the nation’s history, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), America’s most influential and successful minority business development organization, announced the appointment of Ying McGuire as the new President and CEO.

Ms. McGuire serves as NMSDC’s first Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) President and CEO, bringing over two successful decades of leadership experience across both for profit and non-profit sectors.

While at Dell Technology, Ms. McGuire drove the strategy and execution that nearly quintupled Dell’s diversity spend from $640M to $3B within three years. Subsequently, she joined an NMSDC Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Technology Integration Group, as an executive leader and took the company global.

Ms. McGuire has also delivered exceptional service in the civic sector as a non-profit leader, economic empowerment board member, and policy advisor to government agencies. In 2016, the United States Secretary of Commerce appointed Ms. McGuire to the United States Investment Advisory Council.

“I am humbled and delighted to take on the role of NMSDC President and CEO at a time of both challenges and great opportunities,” says Ying McGuire. “For nearly 50 years, NMSDC has been at the forefront of creating economic opportunities for all certified minority businesses. NMSDC is uniquely positioned to deliver on its mission to enable MBEs to grow, to achieve their full potential,” added McGuire.

The U.S. Census Bureau data reveals that nearly 20% of American businesses are minority-owned. Those firms generated nearly $1.4 trillion in annual revenue and provide employment to more than 51 million employees.

“As we navigate through the impact that COVID-19 has presented and address the challenges and opportunities, NMSDC is well positioned for its next chapter, a chapter of modernization and focus on supporting minority businesses to grow profitably. I am confident that Ms. McGuire’s track record of success, charismatic leadership, energy, and innovative mindset will position NMSDC to provide even greater opportunities for all Certified Minority Business Enterprises, while creating better value for our Corporate Members,” says Jose Turkienicz, NMSDC Chairman of the Board of Directors.

As surveys show, minorities were hit disproportionately harder. NMSDC offers its Minority Business Enterprise (MBEs) the gold-standard certification and delivers innovative services and support to those adversely affected, while offering a compelling vision for a prosperous future.

