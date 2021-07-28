Proactive news headlines including Great Bear Resources, Binovi Technologies, American Battery Metals, The Valens Company and Braxia Scientific

New York , July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- ESE Entertainment releases details regarding the esports talent show SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault click here
- Todos Medical Ltd hires CRO Innvocept Global Solutions to manage two Tollovir coronavirus trials in India click here
- Vuzix creates new software-as-a-service based Integration Solutions Business Unit click here
- PharmaDrug reveals study results showing cepharanthine significantly inhibits cancer cell growth in 20 different cancers click here
- CanaFarma's Vertical Wellness says it will launch its ‘long anticipated’ line of CBD beverages in US market click here
- CO2 GRO announces CO2 Delivery Solutions commercial feasibility with US-based floriculture greenhouse click here
- Binovi Technologies continues to execute on its growth strategy as it files its financial statements for the twelve months ended February 28, 2021 click here
- Great Bear poised for phase 2 drilling at flagship Dixie project; eyeing maiden resource by first quarter 2022 click here
- GlobeX Data continues Sekur US launch with 156 billboards across six New York City subway stations click here
- Golden Tag Resources applies for permits to quadruple the drill pads at its San Diego project in Mexico click here
- American Battery Metals retains ‘operational leader’ Andrés Meza as chief operating officer click here
- Vicinity Motor says selected for statewide bus contract in California click here
- Logiq teams up with GumGum to bring contextual targeting and brand safety to e-commerce marketers click here
- The Valens Company Inc to manufacture and distribute Harvest One's cannabis-infused topicals across Canada click here
- PlantX Life has announced the launch of, XFood its meal delivery service in the United States click here
- Versus Systems Inc launches HP OMEN Rewards in India, the UK and Mexico click here
- Braxia Scientific Corp awarded C$918,000 to study effectiveness of ketamine and cognitive behavioural therapy combo in reducing suicidality click here
- Vox Royalty doubles its 2021 royalty revenue guidance as the "true earnings power" of its portfolio begins to show click here
- Ketamine One makes moves on the research front to advance its work on psychedelics and nutraceuticals click here
- Gold Resource Corp reports strong year-to-date operating cash flow of $16.1M click here
- New Pacific Metals kicks off 38,000 metre diamond drill program at its flagship Silver Sand project in Bolivia click here
- Empower Clinics launches search for new chief financial officer click here
- First Mining Gold pens mineral exploration agreement with First Nation community for the Cameron gold project click here
- BlueRush appoints Nicole Ballestrin as its new chief financial officer click here
- KULR Technology wins special DoT permit authorizing the transport of damaged, defective, or recalled lithium-ion batteries click here
- First Cobalt announces two-year joint plant study with Timiskaming First Nation at Cobalt camp district click here
- XPhyto says its acquisition target 3a-Diagnostics identifies coronavirus biosensor candidates click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com