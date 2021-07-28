First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter Results and Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $13.40 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was an increase of $0.30 per diluted common share, or 65.22%, over the same quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $28.01 million or $1.59 per diluted common share, which represents a 76.67% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the same period of 2020.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-seven cents ($0.27) per common share, which is an increase of 8.00% over last quarter and last year. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on August 9, 2021, and is expected to be paid on or about August 23, 2021. 2021 is the 36th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Second Quarter 2021 and Current Highlights

      General

  • Net income for the quarter increased $5.17 million to $13.40 million compared to the same quarter of 2020. The large increase in net income includes the reversal of $2.23 million in allowance for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the six month period increased $11.90 million compared to the same period of 2020. Similarly, for the six month period, a reversal of $6.23 million in the allowance for credit losses accounts for a large part of the increase in income over the same period in 2020. The decreases in credit loss provisioning are primarily due to significantly improved economic forecasts and GDP growth in the current year, and prior year provisioning driven by the pandemic.
  • During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 261,600 common shares for $7.98 million. Year-to-date the Company has repurchased 449,300 common shares for $12.96 million.

      Income Statement

  • Diluted earnings per share increased $0.30 to $0.76 compared to the same quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the six month period increased $0.69 to $1.59 compared to 2020.
  • Due to forecasted continued improving jobless rates and other economic indicators, as well as strong credit quality metrics, the Company released a substantial amount of allowance for credit losses for the quarter resulting in a reversal of $2.23 million in the provision for credit losses; a significant improvement from the $3.83 million loan loss provision recorded in the second quarter of 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the six month period, the Company reversed $6.23 million compared to $7.33 million in loan loss provision recorded for the same period in 2020.
  • Annualized return on average equity increased to 12.55% compared to 7.97% from the same quarter of 2020, and return on average equity for the first six months increased to 13.24% compared to 7.73% from the same period last year.
  • Annualized return on average assets increased to 1.70% compared to 1.15% from the same quarter of 2020, while year-to-date return on average assets increased to 1.82% compared to 1.15% for the same period of 2020.
  • Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $1.88 million, or 27.25%, compared to the prior year. Year-to-date non-interest income increased 13.17% to $16.37 million compared to last year. Both increases are largely attributable to the more vibrant state of local economies with increased customer activity compared with last spring.
  • Other income includes $946 thousand of accelerated amortization that eliminates the carrying value of the indemnification asset with no anticipated claims in the future.

      Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 were $476 thousand and the allowance for credit losses remains very strong at 1.48% of total loans.
  • As of June 30, 2021, total COVID-19 loan deferrals stood at $4.02 million, down significantly from the peak of $436.11 million at June 30, 2020.
  • The SBA had forgiven $48.27 million, or 79.15%, of the Company’s first round Paycheck Protection Program loan balances through June 30, 2021. Current PPP loan balances at June 30, 2021, which include second round originations were, $41.63 million.
  • Book value per share at June 30, 2021, was $24.66, an increase of $0.58 from year-end 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 49 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of June 30, 2021. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.27 billion in combined assets as of June 30, 2021. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2021. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) 
                
   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
   June 30, March 31, December 31,
 September 30, June 30,
 June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 
Interest income             
 Interest and fees on loans$25,937  $26,540  $28,101  $27,297  $26,991  $52,477  $55,049  
 Interest on securities 435   495   549   609   713   930   1,631  
 Interest on deposits in banks 166   116   96   89   82   282   615  
Total interest income 26,538   27,151   28,746   27,995   27,786   53,689   57,295  
Interest expense             
 Interest on deposits 724   869   1,029   1,161   1,445   1,593   3,270  
 Interest on borrowings -   -   -   -   2   -   4  
Total interest expense 724   869   1,029   1,161   1,447   1,593   3,274  
Net interest income 25,814   26,282   27,717   26,834   26,339   52,096   54,021  
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (2,230)  (4,001)  634   4,703   3,831   (6,231)  7,331  
Net interest income after provision 28,044   30,283   27,083   22,131   22,508   58,327   46,690  
Noninterest income 8,797   7,569   7,733   7,638   6,913   16,366   14,462  
Noninterest expense 19,361   18,820   19,877   19,171   18,913   38,181   40,577  
Income before income taxes 17,480   19,032   14,939   10,598   10,508   36,512   20,575  
Income tax expense 4,077   4,430   3,389   2,332   2,270   8,507   4,465  
Net income$13,403  $14,602  $11,550  $8,266  $8,238  $28,005  $16,110  
                
Earnings per common share             
 Basic$0.77  $0.83  $0.65  $0.47  $0.47  $1.59  $0.90  
 Diluted 0.76   0.82   0.65   0.47   0.46   1.59   0.90  
Cash dividends per common share             
 Regular 0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.50   0.50  
Weighted average shares outstanding             
 Basic 17,486,182   17,669,937   17,717,356   17,710,283   17,701,853   17,577,552   17,850,423  
 Diluted 17,536,144   17,729,185   17,751,805   17,732,428   17,728,300   17,631,330   17,888,325  
Performance ratios             
 Return on average assets 1.70%  1.94%  1.54%  1.11%  1.15%  1.82%  1.15% 
 Return on average common equity 12.55%  13.94%  10.82%  7.83%  7.97%  13.24%  7.73% 
 Return on average tangible common equity(1) 18.40%  20.54%  15.96%  11.62%  11.91%  19.45%  11.51% 
                
  (1)    A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) 
                
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30, June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands)2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 
Noninterest income              
 Wealth management$1,058  $881  $810  $909  $854  $1,939  $1,698  
 Service charges on deposits 3,098   3,031   3,478   3,250   2,560   6,129   6,291  
 Other service charges and fees 3,166   3,022   2,737   2,748   2,617   6,188   4,848  
 Net gain on sale of securities -   -   -   -   -   -   385  
 Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization (946)  (280)  (338)  (383)  (483)  (1,226)  (969) 
 Other operating income 2,421   915   1,046   1,114   1,365   3,336   2,209  
Total noninterest income$8,797  $7,569  $7,733  $7,638  $6,913  $16,366  $14,462  
Noninterest expense              
 Salaries and employee benefits$10,216  $10,884  $11,119  $10,485  $11,015  $21,100  $22,401  
 Occupancy expense 1,115   1,275   1,225   1,228   1,275   2,390   2,590  
 Furniture and equipment expense 1,457   1,367   1,446   1,412   1,316   2,824   2,700  
 Service fees 1,513   1,335   1,232   1,581   1,329   2,848   2,852  
 Advertising and public relations 616   335   534   430   475   951   987  
 Professional fees 290   466   276   408   307   756   540  
 Amortization of intangibles 360   357   364   365   360   717   721  
 FDIC premiums and assessments 204   199   202   191   33   403   33  
 Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense -   -   -   -   -   -   1,893  
 Other operating expense 3,590   2,602   3,479   3,071   2,803   6,192   5,860  
Total noninterest expense$19,361  $18,820  $19,877  $19,171  $18,913  $38,181  $40,577  


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) 
                 
   Three Months EndedSix Months Ended 
   June 30, March 31, December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30, June 30, 
   2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)              
Net income$13,403  $14,602  $11,550  $8,266  $8,238  $28,005  $16,110  
Non-GAAP adjustments:              
 Net (gain) loss on sale of securities -   -   -   -   -   -   (385) 
 Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense -   -   -   -   -   -   1,893  
 Other items(1) -   -   -   -   -   -   -  
Total adjustments -   -   -   -   -   -   1,508  
 Tax effect -   -   -   -   -   -   354  
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP$13,403  $14,602  $11,550  $8,266  $8,238  $28,005  $17,264  
                 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share,              
 non-GAAP$0.76  $0.82  $0.65  $0.47  $0.46  $1.59  $0.97  
Performance ratios, non-GAAP              
 Adjusted return on average assets 1.70%  1.94%  1.54%  1.11%  1.15%  1.82%  1.24% 
 Adjusted return on average common equity 12.55%  13.94%  10.82%  7.83%  7.97%  13.24%  8.28% 
 Adjusted return on average tangible              
  common equity(2) 18.40%  20.54%  15.96%  11.62%  11.91%  19.45%  12.33% 
                 
(1)A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets 


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) 
                
   Three Months Ended June 30,  
    2021   2020   
   Average    Average Yield/ Average    Average Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands)Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1)  
Assets             
Earning assets             
 Loans(2)(3)$2,134,136 $25,979 4.88% $2,129,513 $27,040 5.11%  
 Securities available for sale 84,099  508 2.42%  103,378  839 3.26%  
 Interest-bearing deposits 610,148  166 0.11%  293,791  81 0.11%  
Total earning assets 2,828,383  26,653 3.78%  2,526,682  27,960 4.45%  
Other assets 331,563      356,913      
Total assets$3,159,946     $2,883,595      
                
Liabilities and stockholders' equity             
Interest-bearing deposits             
 Demand deposits$654,767 $33 0.02% $547,445 $98 0.07%  
 Savings deposits 818,490  63 0.03%  707,298  240 0.14%  
 Time deposits 394,889  628 0.64%  465,212  1,107 0.96%  
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,868,146  724 0.15%  1,719,955  1,445 0.34%  
Borrowings             
 Retail repurchase agreements 1,266  - N/M   1,244  1 0.14%  
Total borrowings 1,266  - -   1,244  1 0.32%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,869,412  724 0.16%  1,721,199  1,446 0.34%  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 824,888      711,174      
Other liabilities 37,306      35,467      
Total liabilities 2,731,606      2,467,840      
Stockholders' equity 428,340      415,755      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,159,946     $2,883,595      
Net interest income, FTE(1)  $25,929     $26,514    
Net interest rate spread    3.62%     4.11%  
Net interest margin, FTE(1)    3.68%     4.22%  
                
  (1)  Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  
  (2)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.  
  (3)  Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.25 million and $1.50 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) 
                
   Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021   2020   
   Average    Average Yield/ Average    Average Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands)Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1)  
Assets             
Earning assets             
 Loans(2)(3)$2,149,509 $52,561 4.93% $2,105,323 $55,145 5.27%  
 Securities available for sale 83,868  1,081 2.60%  119,744  1,899 3.19%  
 Interest-bearing deposits 539,500  284 0.11%  228,636  616 0.53%  
Total earning assets 2,772,877  53,926 3.92%  2,453,703  57,660 4.73%  
Other assets 331,524      355,280      
Total assets$3,104,401     $2,808,983      
                
Liabilities and stockholders' equity             
Interest-bearing deposits             
 Demand deposits$634,000 $72 0.02% $525,024 $188 0.07%  
 Savings deposits 798,571  154 0.04%  693,477  654 0.19%  
 Time deposits 403,888  1,367 0.68%  475,149  2,429 1.03%  
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,836,459  1,593 0.16%  1,693,650  3,271 0.39%  
Borrowings             
 Retail repurchase agreements 1,250  - N/M   1,346  3 0.39%  
 FHLB advances and other borrowings  -  - -   72  1 2.23%  
Total borrowings 1,250  - -   1,418  4 0.57%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,837,709  1,593 0.17%  1,695,068  3,275 0.39%  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 801,512      655,906      
Other liabilities 38,609      38,820      
Total liabilities 2,677,830      2,389,794      
Stockholders' equity 426,571      419,189      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,104,401     $2,808,983      
Net interest income, FTE(1)  $52,333     $54,385    
Net interest rate spread    3.75%     4.34%  
Net interest margin, FTE(1)    3.81%     4.46%  
                
  (1)  Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  
  (2)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.  
  (3)  Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.44 million and $3.46 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) 
             
   June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents$618,738  $628,745  $456,561  $375,664  $421,492  
Debt securities available for sale 79,842   87,643   83,358   90,972   98,367  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income          
 (includes covered loans of $7,503, $9,041, $9,680,          
 $10,744, and $11,257, for the stated periods, respectively)  2,153,731   2,146,640   2,186,632   2,194,995   2,136,817  
 Allowance for credit losses (1) (31,857)  (34,563)  (26,182)  (27,277)  (23,758) 
Loans held for investment, net 2,121,874   2,112,077   2,160,450   2,167,718   2,113,059  
FDIC indemnification asset -   946   1,223   1,598   1,943  
Premises and equipment, net 53,560   57,371   57,700   60,488   62,658  
Other real estate owned, noncovered 1,324   1,740   2,083   2,103   2,181  
Interest receivable 8,480   8,724   9,052   9,151   8,380  
Goodwill 129,565   129,565   129,565   129,565   129,565  
Other intangible assets 6,352   6,712   7,069   7,433   7,798  
Other assets 109,548   106,543   104,075   103,236   103,623  
Total assets$3,129,283  $3,140,066  $3,011,136  $2,947,928  $2,949,066  
             
Liabilities          
Deposits          
 Noninterest-bearing$819,138  $824,576  $772,795  $750,277  $752,899  
 Interest-bearing 1,846,556   1,848,524   1,773,452   1,741,962   1,744,947  
Total deposits 2,665,694   2,673,100   2,546,247   2,492,239   2,497,846  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 994   1,519   964   956   1,100  
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 35,061   39,448   37,195   34,816   34,290  
Total liabilities 2,701,749   2,714,067   2,584,406   2,528,011   2,533,236  
             
Stockholders' equity          
Common stock 17,335   17,592   17,723   17,717   17,710  
Additional paid-in capital 161,853   169,173   173,345   172,980   172,601  
Retained earnings 250,911   241,889   237,585   230,464   226,627  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,565)  (2,655)  (1,923)  (1,244)  (1,108) 
Total stockholders' equity 427,534   425,999   426,730   419,917   415,830  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,129,283  $3,140,066  $3,011,136  $2,947,928  $2,949,066  
             
Shares outstanding at period-end 17,334,547   17,592,009   17,722,507   17,716,522   17,709,569  
Book value per common share$24.66  $24.22  $24.08  $23.70  $23.48  
Tangible book value per common share(2) 16.82   16.47   16.37   15.97   15.72  
             
  (1)  Effective January 1, 2021, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology ("CECL"); prior to January 1, 2021, the Company utilized the incurred credit loss methodology.
  (2)  A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding


SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) 
             
   June 30, March 31, December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands)2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 
Allowance for Credit Losses (1)          
Beginning balance$34,563  $26,182  $27,277  $23,758  $21,137  
Cumulative effect of adoption of ASU 2016-13 -   13,107   -   -   -  
(Recovery of) provision for          
   credit/loan losses charged to operations (2,230)  (4,001)  634   4,703   3,831  
Charge-offs (1,902)  (1,730)  (2,194)  (1,563)  (1,672) 
Recoveries 1,426   1,005   465   379   462  
Net charge-offs (476)  (725)  (1,729)  (1,184)  (1,210) 
Ending balance$31,857  $34,563  $26,182  $27,277  $23,758  
             
Nonperforming Assets          
Nonaccrual loans$24,085  $26,106  $22,003  $24,756  $24,770  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 327   171   295   43   284  
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(2) 133   308   187   456   598  
Total nonperforming loans 24,545   26,585   22,485   25,255   25,652  
OREO 1,324   1,740   2,083   2,103   2,181  
Total nonperforming assets$25,869  $28,325  $24,568  $27,358  $27,833  
             
             
Additional Information          
Total Accruing TDRs(3)$8,309  $9,027  $10,248  $10,936  $11,420  
             
Asset Quality Ratios          
Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.14%  1.24%  1.03%  1.15%  1.20% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.83%  0.90%  0.82%  0.93%  0.94% 
Allowance for credit/loan losses to nonperforming loans   129.79%  130.01%  116.44%  108.01%  92.62% 
Allowance for credit/loan losses to total loans 1.48%  1.61%  1.20%  1.24%  1.11% 
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.09%  0.14%  0.26%  0.22%  0.23% 
             
             
  (1)  Effective January 1, 2021, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology ("CECL"); prior to January 1, 2021, the Company utilized the incurred credit loss methodology.
  (2)  Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming 
  (3)  Accruing total TDRs 


