Brookline Bancorp Announces Record Second Quarter Results

Net Income of $31.6 million, EPS of $0.40

BOSTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced record net income of $31.6 million, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $26.5 million, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, and net income of $19.6 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

“We are pleased to report earnings of $31.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 representing $0.40 per share,” Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company continued, “Brookline Bancorp and its employees continue to execute on our strategy of high performance for both our customers and our stockholders. We look forward to continued success in the second half of 2021.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2021 decreased $97.8 million to $8.5 billion from $8.6 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased $607.7 million from $9.1 billion at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, total loans and leases were $7.0 billion, representing a decrease of $247.3 million from March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $387.4 million from June 30, 2020.

The Company funded a total of 4,700 of SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in the aggregate amount of $872.1 million. As of June 30, 2021, $348.4 million in PPP loans remain outstanding, net of deferred fees and costs of $10.3 million. Excluding PPP loan activity, the core loan portfolio grew $9.1 million in the quarter compared to a decline of $117.6 million in the first quarter.

Total investment securities at June 30, 2021 decreased $36.3 million to $694.2 million from $730.4 million at March 31, 2021, and decreased $162.3 million from $856.5 million at June 30, 2020. Total cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021 increased $189.5 million to $320.4 million from $130.9 million at March 31, 2021, and increased $65.5 million from $254.9 million at June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 12.0 percent of total assets as compared to 10.1 percent and 12.3 percent as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021 increased $27.9 million to $6.89 billion from $6.87 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $454.5 million from $6.4 billion at June 30, 2020.

Total borrowed funds at June 30, 2021 decreased $183.0 million to $363.0 million from $546.0 million at March 31, 2021 and decreased $1.0 billion from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2020.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 11.49 percent at June 30, 2021, as compared to 11.04 percent at March 31, 2021, and 10.21 percent at June 30, 2020. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 9.75 percent at June 30, 2021, as compared to 9.31 percent at March 31, 2021, and 8.56 percent at June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $0.34 from $10.01 at March 31, 2021 to $10.35 at June 30, 2021, compared to $9.67 at June 30, 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $2.0 million to $71.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $69.1 million at the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 3.52 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 3.39 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $1.1 million to $5.9 million from $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $0.7 million in deposit fees and an increase of $1.0 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $0.4 million in loan level derivative income, net and a decrease of $0.2 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $2.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.6 million compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily driven by a combination of a decrease in charge-offs of equipment financing loans and commercial loans of $0.6 million and $0.3 million, respectively, and an increase in recoveries of equipment financing loans and home equity loans of $0.2 million and $0.1 million, respectively. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 3 basis points for the second quarter of 2021 from 10 basis points for the first quarter of 2021.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.52 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.51 percent at March 31, 2021, and 1.61 percent at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan and lease losses represents 1.60 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.65 percent at March 31, 2021, and 1.75 percent at June 30, 2020.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.49 percent at June 30, 2021, an increase from 0.43 percent at March 31, 2021. Total nonaccrual loans and leases increased $3.2 million to $34.2 million at June 30, 2021 from $31.0 million at March 31, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.41 percent at June 30, 2021, a decrease from 0.44 percent at March 31, 2021. Total nonperforming assets decreased $2.8 million to $34.6 million at June 30, 2021 from $37.4 million at March 31, 2021.

From March 1, 2020 through the earlier of January 1, 2022 or 60 days after the termination date of the national emergency declared by the President on March 13, 2020 concerning the COVID-19 outbreak, a financial institution may elect to suspend the requirements under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. for loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic that would otherwise be categorized as a troubled debt restructured, including impairment accounting. This troubled debt restructuring relief applies for the term of the loan modification that occurs during the applicable period for a loan that was not more than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019. Financial institutions are required to maintain records of the volume of loans involved in modifications to which troubled debt restructuring relief is applicable. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 90 percent of loans granted an initial loan payment deferral have returned to payment status and 151 credits totaling $96.0 million or 1.4 percent of total loans outstanding are operating under modified terms.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 decreased $2.8 million to $38.0 million from $40.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.6 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.4 million in FDIC insurance expense and $1.8 million in other non-interest expense due to a $2.1 million gain on sale of other real estate owned.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 25.4 percent and 25.2 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 24.9 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 24.9 percent and a negative 2.2 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 1.48 percent during the second quarter 2021 from 1.21 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 13.21 percent during the second quarter of 2021 from 11.18 percent for the first quarter of 2021. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity increased to 15.92 percent for the second quarter of 2021 from 13.51 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.12 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The dividend will be paid on August 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 13, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $8.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com and www.bankri.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical or current facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regard the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements made with regard to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, financial condition, credit quality, liquidity and results of operation may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These included, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases less PPP loans, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
 
 At and for the Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020June 30, 2020
 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:     
Net interest income$71,106  $69,109  $68,225  $65,938  $64,288 
(Credit) provision for credit losses (3,331)  (2,147)  (2,103)  4,528   5,347 
Non-interest income 5,910   4,794   4,219   4,862   6,235 
Non-interest expense 37,966   40,811   40,038   40,947   39,109 
Income before provision for income taxes 42,381   35,239   34,509   25,325   26,067 
Net income 31,602   26,454   26,663   18,679   19,571 
      
Performance Ratios:     
Net interest margin (1) 3.52%  3.39%  3.23%  3.08%  3.09%
Interest-rate spread (1) 3.34%  3.15%  3.03%  2.85%  2.75%
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.48%  1.21%  1.20%  0.83%  0.88%
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.51%  1.24%  1.22%  0.84%  0.90%
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 13.21%  11.18%  11.38%  7.99%  8.45%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 15.92%  13.51%  13.79%  9.70%  10.28%
Efficiency ratio (2) 49.30%  55.22%  55.27%  57.83%  55.46%
      
Per Common Share Data:     
Net income (loss) — Basic$0.40  $0.34  $0.34  $0.24  $0.25 
Net income (loss) — Diluted 0.40   0.34   0.34   0.24   0.25 
Cash dividends declared 0.120   0.120   0.115   0.115   0.115 
Book value per share (end of period) 12.44   12.10   12.05   11.84   11.75 
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 10.35   10.01   9.96   9.77   9.67 
Stock price (end of period) 14.95   15.00   12.04   8.65   10.08 
      
Balance Sheet:     
Total assets$8,461,964  $8,559,810  $8,942,424  $9,000,192  $9,069,667 
Total loans and leases 7,020,275   7,267,552   7,269,553   7,396,358   7,407,697 
Total deposits 6,894,701   6,866,786   6,910,696   6,792,523   6,440,233 
Total stockholders’ equity 972,252   945,399   941,778   935,558   926,413 
      
Asset Quality:     
Nonperforming assets$34,588  $37,403  $44,963  $39,365  $42,754 
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.41%  0.44%  0.50%  0.44%  0.47%
Allowance for loan and lease losses$106,474  $109,837  $114,379  $119,971  $119,553 
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.52%  1.51%  1.57%  1.62%  1.61%
Net loan and lease charge-offs$595  $1,760  $4,381  $4,963  $1,383 
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.03%  0.10%  0.24%  0.27%  0.08%
      
Capital Ratios:     
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.49%  11.04%  10.53%  10.39%  10.21%
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.75%  9.31%  8.86%  8.73%  8.56%
      
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.     
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.     
      


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
 June 30, 2021March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
ASSETS(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks$36,079  $41,284  $36,069  $33,818  $38,522 
Short-term investments 284,370   89,643   398,848   283,515   216,394 
Total cash and cash equivalents 320,449   130,927   434,917   317,333   254,916 
Investment securities available-for-sale 694,151   729,901   745,822   783,867   854,505 
Investment securities held-to-maturity -   -   -   -   - 
Equity securities held-for-trading -   518   526   525   1,992 
Total investment securities 694,151   730,419   746,348   784,392   856,497 
Loans and leases:     
Commercial real estate loans 3,815,581   3,790,341   3,823,826   3,835,372   3,837,703 
Commercial loans and leases 2,038,851   2,324,202   2,274,899   2,354,613   2,361,463 
Consumer loans 1,165,843   1,153,009   1,170,828   1,206,373   1,208,531 
Total loans and leases 7,020,275   7,267,552   7,269,553   7,396,358   7,407,697 
Allowance for loan and lease losses (106,474)  (109,837)  (114,379)  (119,971)  (119,553)
Net loans and leases 6,913,801   7,157,715   7,155,174   7,276,387   7,288,144 
Restricted equity securities 31,627   40,400   49,786   61,715   71,638 
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 71,240   72,524   71,568   72,441   73,127 
Right-of-use asset operating leases 22,682   23,180   24,143   23,492   24,343 
Deferred tax asset 41,324   42,857   40,129   42,269   42,683 
Goodwill 160,427   160,427   160,427   160,427   160,427 
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 2,692   2,920   3,152   3,464   3,775 
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 372   6,383   6,515   1,413   1,454 
Other assets 203,199   192,058   250,265   256,859   292,663 
Total assets$8,461,964  $8,559,810  $8,942,424  $9,000,192  $9,069,667 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Demand checking accounts$1,926,713  $1,724,170  $1,592,205  $1,550,267  $1,603,037 
NOW accounts 495,598   481,988   513,948   459,902   417,622 
Savings accounts 782,482   724,504   701,659   716,630   657,758 
Money market accounts 2,250,651   2,192,468   2,018,977   1,878,258   1,809,868 
Certificate of deposit accounts 1,178,131   1,273,105   1,389,998   1,492,913   1,601,768 
Brokered deposit accounts 261,126   470,551   693,909   694,553   350,180 
Total deposits 6,894,701   6,866,786   6,910,696   6,792,523   6,440,233 
Borrowed funds:     
Advances from the FHLBB 204,154   378,646   648,849   841,169   1,267,570 
Subordinated debentures and notes 83,821   83,783   83,746   83,707   83,668 
Other borrowed funds 75,039   83,574   87,652   80,169   55,431 
Total borrowed funds 363,014   546,003   820,247   1,005,045   1,406,669 
Operating lease liabilities 22,682   23,180   24,143   23,492   24,343 
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 6,231   6,483   5,901   6,429   6,467 
Reserve for unfunded credits 13,142   13,705   13,071   13,964   14,816 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 189,942   158,254   226,588   223,181   250,726 
Total liabilities 7,489,712   7,614,411   8,000,646   8,064,634   8,143,254 
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively 852   852   852   852   852 
Additional paid-in capital 738,557   737,882   737,178   736,294   738,155 
Retained earnings, partially restricted 304,466   282,301   264,892   247,336   237,808 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,089   2,082   16,490   18,782   19,538 
Treasury stock, at cost;     
6,536,478, 6,534,602, 6,525,783, 5,629,854, and 5,859,708 shares, respectively (77,493)  (77,463)  (77,343)  (67,376)  (69,572)
Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan;     
37,890, 44,502, 51,114, 58,227, and 65,334 shares, respectively (219)  (255)  (291)  (330)  (368)
Total stockholders' equity 972,252   945,399   941,778   935,558   926,413 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$8,461,964  $8,559,810  $8,942,424  $9,000,192  $9,069,667 



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
 (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans and leases$75,026  $75,009  $76,583  $76,240  $77,416 
Debt securities 3,121   3,118   3,335   3,746   3,701 
Marketable and restricted equity securities 233   301   490   672   908 
Short-term investments 42   39   59   46   99 
Total interest and dividend income 78,422   78,467   80,467   80,704   82,124 
Interest expense:     
Deposits 5,380   6,707   8,825   10,583   12,778 
Borrowed funds 1,936   2,651   3,417   4,183   5,058 
Total interest expense 7,316   9,358   12,242   14,766   17,836 
Net interest income 71,106   69,109   68,225   65,938   64,288 
(Credit) provision for credit losses (3,331)  (2,147)  (2,103)  4,528   5,347 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 74,437   71,256   70,328   61,410   58,941 
Non-interest income:     
Deposit fees 3,015   2,281   2,358   2,305   1,929 
Loan fees 607   599   588   397   513 
Loan level derivative income, net 7   474   145   527   1,440 
Gain (loss) on investment securities, net 1   (7)  -   54   586 
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 538   709   67   632   299 
Other 1,742   738   1,061   947   1,468 
Total non-interest income 5,910   4,794   4,219   4,862   6,235 
Non-interest expense:     
Compensation and employee benefits 25,161   25,821   25,054   26,092   24,619 
Occupancy 3,832   4,004   3,806   3,802   3,825 
Equipment and data processing 4,697   4,493   4,193   4,293   4,155 
Professional services 1,245   1,226   1,338   1,112   1,056 
FDIC insurance 657   1,044   1,630   1,363   858 
Advertising and marketing 1,110   1,100   1,010   1,024   1,017 
Amortization of identified intangible assets 228   232   312   312   311 
Other 1,036   2,891   2,695   2,949   3,268 
Total non-interest expense 37,966   40,811   40,038   40,947   39,109 
Income before provision for income taxes 42,381   35,239   34,509   25,325   26,067 
Provision for income taxes 10,779   8,785   7,846   6,646   6,496 
Net income$31,602  $26,454  $26,663  $18,679  $19,571 
Earnings per common share:     
Basic$0.40  $0.34  $0.34  $0.24  $0.25 
Diluted$0.40  $0.34  $0.34  $0.24  $0.25 
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:    
Basic 78,150,364   78,143,752   78,533,351   78,948,139   78,849,282 
Diluted 78,470,451   78,404,063   78,680,873   79,055,901   79,015,274 
Dividends paid per common share$0.120  $0.115  $0.115  $0.115  $0.115 
      


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020 
 (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:  
Loans and leases$150,035  $156,975 
Debt securities 6,239   6,677 
Marketable and restricted equity securities 534   1,686 
Short-term investments 81   308 
Total interest and dividend income 156,889   165,646 
Interest expense:  
Deposits 12,087   29,018 
Borrowed funds 4,587   10,628 
Total interest expense 16,674   39,646 
Net interest income 140,215   126,000 
(Credit) provision for credit losses (5,478)  59,461 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 145,693   66,539 
Non-interest income:  
Deposit Fees 5,296   4,387 
Loan Fees 1,160   1,063 
Loan level derivative income, net 481   3,596 
(Loss) gain on investment securities, net (6)  1,916 
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 1,247   419 
Other 2,526   4,182 
Total non-interest income 10,704   15,563 
Non-interest expense:  
Compensation and employee benefits 50,982   49,838 
Occupancy 7,836   7,778 
Equipment and data processing 9,190   8,858 
Professional services 2,471   2,707 
FDIC insurance 1,701   1,236 
Advertising and marketing 2,210   2,092 
Amortization of identified intangible assets 460   647 
Other 3,927   6,701 
Total non-interest expense 78,777   79,857 
Income before provision for income taxes 77,620   2,245 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 19,564   (50)
Net income$58,056  $2,295 
Earnings per common share:  
Basic$0.74  $0.03 
Diluted$0.74  $0.03 
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: 
Basic 78,147,076   79,165,372 
Diluted 78,437,275   79,340,524 
Dividends paid per common share$0.235  $0.230 
   


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
 At and for the Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020September 30, 2020June 30, 2020
 (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:     
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:     
Commercial real estate mortgage$11,657  $3,611  $3,300  $10,841  $10,139 
Multi-family mortgage -   -   -   -   - 
Construction -   3,853   3,853   -   - 
Total commercial real estate loans 11,657   7,464   7,153   10,841   10,139 
      
Commercial 3,207   3,161   7,702   7,751   12,427 
Equipment financing 14,872   15,772   16,757   13,372   13,100 
Condominium association 97   106   112   117   190 
Total commercial loans and leases 18,176   19,039   24,571   21,240   25,717 
      
Residential mortgage 3,638   3,722   5,587   4,634   4,157 
Home equity 744   793   1,136   1,235   1,278 
Other consumer 1   2   1   2   9 
Total consumer loans 4,383   4,517   6,724   5,871   5,444 
      
Total nonaccrual loans and leases 34,216   31,020   38,448   37,952   41,300 
      
Other real estate owned -   5,328   5,415   -   - 
Other repossessed assets 372   1,055   1,100   1,413   1,454 
Total nonperforming assets$34,588  $37,403  $44,963  $39,365  $42,754 
      
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing$3,154  $1,179  $11,975  $1,180  $1,974 
      
Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 14,387   16,770   11,483   11,309   10,172 
Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 6,410   6,293   7,476   5,742   5,972 
Total troubled debt restructurings$20,797  $23,063  $18,959  $17,051  $16,144 
      
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.49%  0.43%  0.53%  0.51%  0.56%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.41%  0.44%  0.50%  0.44%  0.47%
      
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:   
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period$109,837  $114,379  $119,971  $119,553  $113,181 
CECL adjustment to retained earnings -   -   -   -   - 
Charge-offs (1,221)  (2,143)  (4,810)  (5,511)  (1,803)
Recoveries 626   383   429   548   420 
Net charge-offs (595)  (1,760)  (4,381)  (4,963)  (1,383)
(Credit) provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * (2,768)  (2,782)  (1,211)  5,381   7,755 
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period$106,474  $109,837  $114,379  $119,971  $119,553 
      
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.52%  1.51%  1.57%  1.62%  1.61%
      
NET CHARGE-OFFS:     
Commercial real estate loans$17  $-  $3,444  $70  $(94)
Commercial loans and leases 695   1,809   1,011   4,917   1,498 
Consumer loans (117)  (49)  (74)  (24)  (21)
Total net charge-offs$595  $1,760  $4,381  $4,963  $1,383 
      
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.03%  0.10%  0.24%  0.27%  0.08%
      
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.6) million, $0.6 million, $(0.9) million, $(0.9) million and $2.4 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.     
 


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2021March 31, 2021June 30, 2020
 Average BalanceInterest (1)Average Yield/ CostAverage BalanceInterest (1)Average Yield/ CostAverage BalanceInterest (1)Average Yield/ Cost
 (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:         
Interest-earning assets:         
Investments:         
Debt securities (2)$721,029 $3,121 1.73% $754,699 $3,118 1.65% $773,523 $3,719 1.92%
Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 34,989  233 2.67%  45,673  301 2.64%  71,058  915 5.15%
Short-term investments 234,317  42 0.07%  191,751  39 0.08%  245,577  99 0.16%
Total investments 990,335  3,396 1.37%  992,123  3,458 1.39%  1,090,158  4,733 1.74%
Loans and Leases:         
Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,780,920  34,320 3.59%  3,785,897  34,245 3.62%  3,761,667  36,829 3.87%
Commercial loans (3) 1,115,910  13,040 4.62%  1,249,824  12,746 4.08%  1,234,537  10,450 3.35%
Equipment financing (3) 1,074,469  17,963 6.69%  1,079,039  18,043 6.69%  1,069,192  18,973 7.10%
Residential mortgage loans (3) 788,296  6,927 3.51%  780,785  7,232 3.71%  814,431  8,068 3.96%
Other consumer loans (3) 368,845  2,833 3.08%  375,590  2,795 3.02%  411,326  3,153 3.07%
Total loans and leases 7,128,440  75,083 4.21%  7,271,135  75,061 4.13%  7,291,153  77,473 4.25%
Total interest-earning assets 8,118,775  78,479 3.87%  8,263,258  78,519 3.80%  8,381,311  82,206 3.92%
Non-interest-earning assets 421,453    450,900    488,229   
Total assets$8,540,228   $8,714,158   $8,869,540   
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:         
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Deposits:         
NOW accounts$499,883  146 0.12% $477,893  130 0.11% $395,158  114 0.12%
Savings accounts 774,406  248 0.13%  712,728  235 0.13%  663,782  357 0.22%
Money market accounts 2,247,997  1,497 0.27%  2,084,503  1,486 0.29%  1,784,343  2,074 0.47%
Certificates of deposit 1,226,668  3,102 1.01%  1,328,112  4,154 1.27%  1,637,486  8,364 2.05%
Brokered deposit accounts 418,166  387 0.37%  610,824  702 0.47%  381,709  1,869 1.97%
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,167,120  5,380 0.42%  5,214,060  6,707 0.52%  4,862,478  12,778 1.06%
Borrowings         
Advances from the FHLBB 250,102  663 1.05%  488,537  1,370 1.12%  1,102,079  3,751 1.35%
Subordinated debentures and notes 83,802  1,242 5.93%  83,764  1,242 5.93%  83,647  1,263 6.04%
Other borrowed funds 74,285  31 0.17%  92,391  39 0.17%  70,795  44 0.25%
Total borrowings 408,189  1,936 1.88%  664,692  2,651 1.60%  1,256,521  5,058 1.59%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,575,309  7,316 0.53%  5,878,752  9,358 0.65%  6,118,999  17,836 1.17%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:         
Demand checking accounts 1,785,023    1,643,373    1,512,089   
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 222,689    245,551    312,213   
Total liabilities 7,583,021    7,767,676    7,943,301   
Stockholders’ equity 957,207    946,482    926,239   
Total liabilities and equity$8,540,228   $8,714,158   $8,869,540   
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)  71,163 3.34%   69,161 3.15%   64,370 2.75%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income  57    52    82  
Net interest income $71,106   $69,109   $64,288  
Net interest margin (5)  3.52%   3.39%   3.09%
          
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
          


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2021June 30, 2020
 Average BalanceInterest (1)Average Yield/ CostAverage BalanceInterest (1)Average Yield/ Cost
 (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:      
Interest-earning assets:      
Investments:      
Debt securities (2)$737,771 $6,239 1.69% $689,704 $6,743 1.96%
Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 40,302  534 2.65%  64,968  1,701 5.24%
Short-term investments 213,152  81 0.08%  164,943  308 0.37%
Total investments 991,225  6,854 1.38%  919,615  8,752 1.90%
Loans and Leases:      
Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,783,394  68,565 3.60%  3,729,339  77,297 4.10%
Commercial loans (3) 1,182,498  25,786 4.34%  1,008,923  18,778 3.68%
Equipment financing (3) 1,076,741  36,006 6.69%  1,061,019  37,919 7.15%
Residential mortgage loans (3) 784,562  14,159 3.61%  812,507  16,002 3.94%
Other consumer loans (3) 372,198  5,628 3.05%  414,570  7,108 3.43%
Total loans and leases 7,199,393  150,144 4.17%  7,026,358  157,104 4.47%
Total interest-earning assets 8,190,618  156,998 3.83%  7,945,973  165,856 4.17%
Non-interest-earning assets 436,121    471,710   
Total assets$8,626,739   $8,417,683   
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:      
Interest-bearing liabilities:      
Deposits:      
NOW accounts$488,949  276 0.11% $377,399  230 0.12%
Savings accounts 743,738  483 0.13%  645,363  1,000 0.31%
Money market accounts 2,166,702  2,983 0.28%  1,731,496  6,315 0.73%
Certificates of deposit 1,277,110  7,256 1.15%  1,660,193  17,615 2.13%
Brokered deposit accounts 513,963  1,089 0.43%  369,856  3,858 2.10%
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,190,462  12,087 0.47%  4,784,307  29,018 1.22%
Borrowings      
Advances from the FHLBB 368,661  2,033 1.10%  937,271  7,848 1.66%
Subordinated debentures and notes 83,783  2,484 5.93%  83,628  2,547 6.09%
Other borrowed funds 83,288  70 0.17%  80,924  233 0.58%
Total borrowings 535,732  4,587 1.70%  1,101,823  10,628 1.91%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,726,194  16,674 0.59%  5,886,130  39,646 1.35%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:      
Demand checking accounts 1,714,589    1,323,202   
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 234,082    272,162   
Total liabilities 7,674,865    7,481,494   
Stockholders’ equity 951,874    936,189   
Total liabilities and equity$8,626,739   $8,417,683   
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)  140,324 3.24%   126,210 2.82%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income  109    210  
Net interest income $140,215   $126,000  
Net interest margin (5)  3.45%   3.19%
       
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
       


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   June 30,Six Months Ended   June 30,
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
     
Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc.$31,602  $19,571  $58,056  $2,295 
Less:     
Security gains (losses) (after-tax) 1   440   (4)  1,958 
Operating earnings $31,601  $19,131  $58,060  $337 
      
Operating earnings per common share:     
Basic $0.40  $0.24  $0.74  $- 
Diluted  0.40   0.24   0.74   - 
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:    
Basic  78,150,364   78,849,282   78,147,076   79,165,372 
Diluted  78,470,451   79,015,274   78,437,275   79,340,524 
      
      
Return on average assets * 1.48%  0.88%  1.35%  0.05%
Less:     
Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * -%  0.02%  -%  0.04%
Operating return on average assets * 1.48%  0.86%  1.35%  0.01%
      
      
Return on average tangible assets * 1.51%  0.90%  1.37%  0.06%
Less:     
Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * -%  0.02%  -%  0.05%
Operating return on average tangible assets * 1.51%  0.88%  1.37%  0.01%
      
      
Return on average stockholders' equity * 13.21%  8.45%  12.20%  0.49%
Less:     
Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * -%  0.19%  -%  0.42%
Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 13.21%  8.26%  12.20%  0.07%
      
      
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 15.92%  10.28%  14.73%  0.59%
Less:     
Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * -%  0.24%  -%  0.50%
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 15.92%  10.04%  14.73%  0.09%
      
* Ratios at and for the three and six months ended are annualized.    

 


 At and for the Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020June 30, 2020
 (Dollars in Thousands)
      
Net income, as reported$31,602  $26,454  $26,663  $18,679  $19,571 
      
Average total assets$8,540,228  $8,714,158  $8,874,467  $9,018,672  $8,869,540 
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 163,224   163,457   163,758   164,072   164,385 
Average tangible assets$8,377,004  $8,550,701  $8,710,709  $8,854,600  $8,705,155 
      
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 1.51 %  1.24 %  1.22 %  0.84 %  0.90 %
      
Average total stockholders’ equity$957,207  $946,482  $937,294  $934,632  $926,239 
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 163,224   163,457   163,758   164,072   164,385 
Average tangible stockholders’ equity$793,983  $783,025  $773,536  $770,560  $761,854 
      
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 15.92 %  13.51 %  13.79 %  9.70 %  10.28 %
      
Total stockholders’ equity$972,252  $945,399  $941,778  $935,558  $926,413 
Less:     
Goodwill 160,427   160,427   160,427   160,427   160,427 
Identified intangible assets, net 2,692   2,920   3,152   3,464   3,775 
Tangible stockholders' equity$809,133  $782,052  $778,199  $771,667  $762,211 
      
Total assets$8,461,964  $8,559,810  $8,942,424  $9,000,192  $9,069,667 
Less:     
Goodwill 160,427   160,427   160,427   160,427   160,427 
Identified intangible assets, net 2,692   2,920   3,152   3,464   3,775 
Tangible assets$8,298,845  $8,396,463  $8,778,845  $8,836,301  $8,905,465 
      
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.75 %  9.31 %  8.86 %  8.73 %  8.56 %
      
Tangible stockholders' equity$809,133  $782,052  $778,199  $771,667  $762,211 
      
Number of common shares issued 85,177,172   85,177,172   85,177,172   85,177,172   85,177,172 
Less:     
Treasury shares 6,536,478   6,534,602   6,525,783   5,629,854   5,859,708 
Unallocated ESOP shares 37,890   44,502   51,114   58,227   65,334 
Unvested restricted shares 448,105   449,981   458,800   487,318   398,188 
Number of common shares outstanding 78,154,699   78,148,087   78,141,475   79,001,773   78,853,942 
      
Tangible book value per common share$ 10.35  $ 10.01  $ 9.96  $ 9.77  $ 9.67 
      
Allowance for loan and lease losses$106,474  $109,837  $114,379  $119,971  $119,553 
      
Total loans and leases$7,020,275  $7,267,552  $7,269,553  $7,396,358  $7,407,697 
Less:     
Total PPP loans 348,411   604,790   489,216   568,383   565,768 
Total loans and leases excluding PPP loans$6,671,864  $6,662,762  $6,780,337  $6,827,975  $6,841,929 
      
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases less PPP loans 1.60 %  1.65 %  1.69 %  1.76 %  1.75 %
      

