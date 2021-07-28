Pool Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

COVINGTON, La., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Peter D. Arvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Melanie Housey Hart, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference. They will be giving a virtual presentation on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. Informational materials used during the conference will be posted on POOLCORP’s website on the morning of the conference.



Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 410 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel

Director of Investor Relations

985.801.5341

curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com