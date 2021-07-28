Olema Oncology to Present at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference, being held virtually on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT).



A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed under the Investors & Media section of Olema’s website (www.olema.com) and will be archived for 14 days.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally-available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco.