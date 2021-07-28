CBTX, Inc. Reports Quarterly Financial Results

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced its results for the second quarter of 2021.
Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of the Company stated, “We are proud to present our second quarter financial results which we think are indicative of a transition from a COVID dominated economy to a more robust, growth economy. We have seen credit steadily improve, deposits continue to grow, customers beginning to develop new projects and look to expand their operations, and our local economy rally with improvement in the unemployment picture. We are seeing a more natural flow of payoffs as people sell projects or modify them into more permanent financing.”
Mr. Franklin continued, “Our officers are increasing their pace of in-person meetings, and we are seeing our pipeline expand as we continue into the third quarter. We expect to continue to see new and improved activity through the third and fourth quarter.”
Mr. Franklin added, “We have been provided significant liquidity by our customer base. Our job is to stay focused and disciplined on our credit culture as we put these funds to work. Competition for business is stiff and the rate environment is challenging; however, these are issues we have dealt with since our inception. We are happy to be in a more robust economy and will continue to use that growth to continue to build CBTX for the future.”
Highlights
- Net income was $11.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $2.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
- Recapture of allowance for credit losses, or ACL, of $5.1 million, primarily due to continued improvements in the national economy and forward-looking national economic forecasts, improved loan quality and the reduction of loan balances and unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2021.
- Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.71% for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower loan rates and average balances for the loan portfolio.
- Cash and equivalents increased $183.7 million to $788.4 million during the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to net deposit inflows and loan payments received.
Operating Results
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $31.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $33.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $32.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income decreased $2.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower loan rates and lower average loans, partially offset by the impact of one additional day, higher average securities and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income includes $1.5 million of net fees recognized on Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.2 million recognized in the first quarter of 2021.
Net interest income decreased $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower rates on interest-earning assets, lower average loans and higher average interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits and higher average securities and other interest-earning assets.
The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.41% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.85% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.91% for the second quarter of 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.32% for the second quarter of 2021, 0.34% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.52% for the second quarter of 2020. The Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.71% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.68% for the second quarter of 2020.
Provision (Recapture) for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses was a recapture of credit losses of $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a provision for credit losses of $412,000 for the first quarter of 2021 and a provision for credit losses of $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.
The recapture of credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 includes a recapture of $4.2 million related to the loan portfolio and a recapture of $893,000 related to unfunded commitments and was primarily the result of certain qualitative factor adjustments used to determine the ACL.
The provision for credit losses of $412,000 for the first quarter of 2021 reflected an increase in specific reserves for loans individually evaluated within the portfolio, partially offset by the impact of a reduction in the loan portfolio and minimal adjustments to the qualitative factors utilized to determine the ACL.
The provision for credit losses of $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 resulted from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry, which led to the adjustment of certain factors utilized to determine the ACL.
At June 30, 2021, the ACL for loans was $37.2 million, or 1.36% to loans excluding loans held for sale, $40.9 million, or 1.41% to loans excluding loans held for sale, at March 31, 2021 and $39.7 million or 1.35% to loans excluding loans held for sale at June 30, 2020. The decrease in the ACL for loans at June 30, 2021 was primarily the result of the assessment of certain qualitative factors utilized in the Company’s ACL estimate. Due to the continued improvements in the national economy, economic forecasts and loan quality, the Company adjusted its economic forecasts and certain loan qualitative factors. A decrease in the collectively evaluated loan portfolio also resulted in a decrease in the ACL at June 30, 2021.
The ACL for unfunded commitments was $3.4 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $4.3 million at March 31, 2021 and $5.0 million at June 30, 2020.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase of $380,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and the increase of $582,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020 were both primarily due to gains on sales of assets and higher card interchange fees during the second quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $25.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense of $1.9 million between the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $738,000 increase in professional and director fees, mainly from consulting and legal fees related to Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering, or BSA/AML, compliance matters, a $546,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, an increase in advertising, marketing and business development expense of $225,000 and a $147,000 increase in security and protection expense.
The increase in noninterest expense of $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020, was primarily due to a $900,000 increase in professional and director fees, a $722,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $369,000 increase in data processing and software, a $241,000 increase in advertising, marketing and business development expense and a $186,000 increase in security and protection expense.
Total consulting related fees associated with BSA/AML compliance matters were $796,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $661,000 in the first quarter of 2021 and $214,000 in the second quarter of 2020. Legal fees related to the BSA/AML compliance matters were $592,000 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $290,000 for the second quarter of 2020. No legal fees related to the BSA/AML compliance matters were recorded in the first quarter of 2021.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $539,000 for the second quarter of 2020. The effective tax rates were 18.70% for the second quarter of 2021, 19.87% for the first quarter of 2021 and 19.95% for the second quarter of 2020. The differences between the federal statutory rate of 21% and the effective tax rates were largely attributable to permanent differences primarily related to tax exempt interest income and bank-owned life insurance earnings.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Loans
Loans excluding loans held for sale were $2.7 billion at June 30, 2021, $2.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.9 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021 and the decrease from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 were both primarily due to higher loan paydowns versus loan originations.
The decrease in loans was impacted by the Company’s participation in the PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which facilitates loans to small businesses. PPP loans, net of deferred fees and unearned discounts, were $179.1 million at June 30, 2021, $268.8 million at March 31, 2021 and $323.7 million at June 30, 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, $20.4 million of PPP loans were originated and payments totaling $110.4 million were received. During the first quarter of 2021, $122.3 million of PPP loans were originated and payments totaling $123.4 million were received.
In support of customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company offered relief through payment deferrals during 2020 and the first and second quarters of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 9 loans subject to such deferral arrangements with total outstanding principal balances of $20.5 million, compared to 16 loans totaling $34.3 million as of March 31, 2021 and 689 loans totaling $545.0 million at June 30, 2020.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits were $3.4 billion at June 30, 2021, $3.4 billion at March 31, 2021 and $3.3 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in deposits of $32.0 million between March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 was due to net deposit inflows of $96.7 million in interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by net deposit outflows of $64.6 million in non-interest-bearing accounts. The increase in deposits of $162.6 million between June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 was due to net deposit inflows of $119.5 million and $43.0 million in interest-bearing accounts and noninterest-bearing accounts, respectively.
The Company defines total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $50.0 million, $50.0 million and $52.5 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
Capital
At June 30, 2021, the Company continued to be well capitalized and maintained strong capital ratios under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 17.72% at June 30, 2021, compared to 17.00% at March 31, 2021 and 16.56% at June 30, 2020. The Company’s tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.63% at June 30, 2021, compared to 11.90% at March 31, 2021 and 11.96% at June 30, 2020. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio was 13.68% at June 30, 2021, 13.54% at March 31, 2021 and 13.77% at June 30, 2020.
The ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 11.84% at June 30, 2021, 11.67% at March 31, 2021 and 11.84% at June 30, 2020. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|6/30/2021
|6/30/2020
|Profitability:
|Net income
|$
|11,703
|$
|10,019
|$
|10,236
|$
|6,421
|$
|2,163
|$
|21,722
|$
|9,704
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.39
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.39
|Return on average assets(1)
|1.14
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.23
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.54
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity(1)
|8.49
|%
|7.39
|%
|7.47
|%
|4.70
|%
|1.60
|%
|7.95
|%
|3.60
|%
|Net interest margin - tax equivalent(1)
|3.29
|%
|3.71
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.87
|%
|Efficiency ratio(2)
|73.02
|%
|64.32
|%
|65.64
|%
|66.77
|%
|64.15
|%
|68.56
|%
|62.26
|%
|Liquidity and Capital Ratios:
|Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|13.68
|%
|13.54
|%
|13.84
|%
|14.18
|%
|13.77
|%
|13.68
|%
|13.77
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets(3)
|11.84
|%
|11.67
|%
|11.94
|%
|12.22
|%
|11.84
|%
|11.84
|%
|11.84
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|16.46
|%
|15.75
|%
|15.45
|%
|15.41
|%
|15.30
|%
|16.46
|%
|15.30
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|16.46
|%
|15.75
|%
|15.45
|%
|15.41
|%
|15.30
|%
|16.46
|%
|15.30
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|17.72
|%
|17.00
|%
|16.71
|%
|16.67
|%
|16.56
|%
|17.72
|%
|16.56
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|11.63
|%
|11.90
|%
|12.00
|%
|11.90
|%
|11.96
|%
|11.63
|%
|11.96
|%
|Credit Quality:
|Allowance for credit losses for loans to loans excluding loans held for sale
|1.36
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.35
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.52
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.29
|%
|Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale
|0.77
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.38
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)
|(0.07
|)%
|0.01
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|(0.03
|)%
|(0.02
|)%
|Other Data:
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|24,447
|24,508
|24,621
|24,748
|24,752
|24,477
|24,839
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|24,571
|24,616
|24,678
|24,770
|24,780
|24,591
|24,885
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|24,450
|24,442
|24,613
|24,713
|24,755
|24,450
|24,755
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.20
|Book value per share
|$
|22.75
|$
|22.31
|$
|22.20
|$
|21.89
|$
|21.71
|$
|22.75
|$
|21.71
|Tangible book value per share(3)
|$
|19.28
|$
|18.84
|$
|18.74
|$
|18.44
|$
|18.26
|$
|19.28
|$
|18.26
|Employees - full-time equivalents
|529
|517
|511
|515
|523
|529
|523
(1) Annualized.
(2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|Loans excluding loans held for sale
|$
|2,729,496
|$
|2,891,632
|$
|2,924,117
|$
|2,964,526
|$
|2,934,888
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|(37,183
|)
|(40,874
|)
|(40,637
|)
|(44,069
|)
|(39,678
|)
|Loans, net
|2,692,313
|2,850,758
|2,883,480
|2,920,457
|2,895,210
|Cash and equivalents
|788,409
|604,671
|538,007
|377,572
|492,400
|Securities
|309,233
|289,091
|237,281
|226,101
|235,438
|Premises and equipment
|59,987
|60,551
|61,152
|61,732
|50,729
|Goodwill
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|Other intangible assets
|3,846
|3,991
|4,171
|4,303
|4,496
|Loans held for sale
|808
|1,005
|2,673
|1,763
|—
|Operating lease right-to-use asset
|12,514
|12,900
|13,285
|12,893
|14,081
|Other assets
|118,474
|124,722
|128,218
|128,901
|128,421
|Total assets
|$
|4,066,534
|$
|4,028,639
|$
|3,949,217
|$
|3,814,672
|$
|3,901,725
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,556,784
|$
|1,621,408
|$
|1,476,425
|$
|1,460,983
|$
|1,513,748
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,860,002
|1,763,339
|1,825,369
|1,709,681
|1,740,455
|Total deposits
|3,416,786
|3,384,747
|3,301,794
|3,170,664
|3,254,203
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|Repurchase agreements
|—
|—
|—
|2,153
|2,500
|Operating lease liabilities
|15,590
|16,060
|16,447
|15,759
|16,983
|Other liabilities
|27,931
|32,483
|34,525
|35,175
|40,683
|Total liabilities
|3,510,307
|3,483,290
|3,402,766
|3,273,751
|3,364,369
|Total shareholders’ equity
|556,227
|545,349
|546,451
|540,921
|537,356
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,066,534
|$
|4,028,639
|$
|3,949,217
|$
|3,814,672
|$
|3,901,725
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|6/30/2021
|6/30/2020
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|30,793
|$
|33,165
|$
|32,886
|$
|32,318
|$
|32,857
|$
|63,958
|$
|66,474
|Securities
|1,332
|1,173
|1,070
|1,107
|1,228
|2,505
|2,591
|Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|223
|177
|168
|176
|169
|400
|1,224
|Equity investments
|158
|146
|170
|162
|171
|304
|347
|Total interest income
|32,506
|34,661
|34,294
|33,763
|34,425
|67,167
|70,636
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|1,267
|1,350
|1,549
|1,831
|2,022
|2,617
|5,788
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|221
|221
|221
|221
|240
|442
|461
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
|—
|—
|4
|3
|5
|—
|9
|Total interest expense
|1,488
|1,571
|1,774
|2,055
|2,267
|3,059
|6,258
|Net interest income
|31,018
|33,090
|32,520
|31,708
|32,158
|64,108
|64,378
|Provision (recapture) for credit losses
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|(4,190
|)
|286
|229
|4,569
|8,537
|(3,904
|)
|13,276
|Provision (recapture) for credit losses for unfunded commitments
|(893
|)
|126
|(364
|)
|(461
|)
|1,333
|(767
|)
|1,643
|Total provision (recapture) for credit losses
|(5,083
|)
|412
|(135
|)
|4,108
|9,870
|(4,671
|)
|14,919
|Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses
|36,101
|32,678
|32,655
|27,600
|22,288
|68,779
|49,459
|Noninterest income
|Deposit account service charges
|1,167
|1,193
|1,270
|1,176
|1,095
|2,360
|2,580
|Card interchange fees
|1,095
|976
|999
|995
|915
|2,071
|1,837
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|390
|390
|407
|1,187
|412
|780
|828
|Net gain on sales of assets
|366
|192
|379
|114
|139
|558
|262
|Other
|473
|360
|467
|551
|348
|833
|1,729
|Total noninterest income
|3,491
|3,111
|3,522
|4,023
|2,909
|6,602
|7,236
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|14,734
|14,188
|12,848
|14,332
|14,012
|28,922
|28,235
|Occupancy expense
|2,597
|2,521
|2,628
|2,496
|2,558
|5,118
|4,982
|Professional and director fees
|2,441
|1,703
|3,209
|2,446
|1,541
|4,144
|2,693
|Data processing and software
|1,661
|1,576
|1,330
|1,525
|1,292
|3,237
|2,514
|Regulatory fees
|501
|556
|748
|471
|476
|1,057
|579
|Advertising, marketing and business development
|510
|285
|438
|429
|269
|795
|633
|Telephone and communications
|550
|463
|455
|486
|392
|1,013
|811
|Security and protection expense
|537
|390
|423
|299
|351
|927
|725
|Amortization of intangibles
|186
|191
|197
|198
|230
|377
|451
|Other expenses
|1,480
|1,412
|1,382
|1,176
|1,374
|2,892
|2,961
|Total noninterest expense
|25,197
|23,285
|23,658
|23,858
|22,495
|48,482
|44,584
|Net income before income tax expense
|14,395
|12,504
|12,519
|7,765
|2,702
|26,899
|12,111
|Income tax expense
|2,692
|2,485
|2,283
|1,344
|539
|5,177
|2,407
|Net income
|$
|11,703
|$
|10,019
|$
|10,236
|$
|6,421
|$
|2,163
|$
|21,722
|$
|9,704
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|6/30/2020
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Outstanding
|Earned/
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Earned/
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Earned/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Rate(1)
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans(2)
|$
|2,835,995
|$
|30,793
|4.36
|%
|$
|2,901,291
|$
|33,165
|4.64
|%
|$
|2,908,204
|$
|32,857
|4.54
|%
|Securities
|302,808
|1,332
|1.76
|%
|259,341
|1,173
|1.84
|%
|240,343
|1,228
|2.05
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|670,508
|223
|0.13
|%
|475,279
|177
|0.15
|%
|378,405
|169
|0.18
|%
|Equity investments
|15,338
|158
|4.13
|%
|15,353
|146
|3.86
|%
|15,147
|171
|4.54
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,824,649
|$
|32,506
|3.41
|%
|3,651,264
|$
|34,661
|3.85
|%
|3,542,099
|$
|34,425
|3.91
|%
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|(40,806
|)
|(41,078
|)
|(31,443
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|317,115
|321,334
|305,821
|Total assets
|$
|4,100,958
|$
|3,931,520
|$
|3,816,477
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,839,812
|$
|1,267
|0.28
|%
|$
|1,802,175
|$
|1,350
|0.30
|%
|$
|1,687,991
|$
|2,022
|0.48
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|50,000
|221
|1.77
|%
|50,000
|221
|1.79
|%
|70,769
|240
|1.36
|%
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,101
|5
|0.96
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,889,812
|$
|1,488
|0.32
|%
|1,852,175
|$
|1,571
|0.34
|%
|1,760,861
|$
|2,267
|0.52
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,611,565
|1,478,183
|1,462,271
|Other liabilities
|46,774
|51,634
|49,958
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|1,658,339
|1,529,817
|1,512,229
|Shareholders’ equity
|552,807
|549,528
|543,387
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,100,958
|$
|3,931,520
|$
|3,816,477
|Net interest income
|$
|31,018
|$
|33,090
|$
|32,158
|Net interest spread(3)
|3.09
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.39
|%
|Net interest margin(4)
|3.25
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.65
|%
|Net interest margin - tax equivalent(5)
|3.29
|%
|3.71
|%
|3.68
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $321,000, $299,000 and $247,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin – Year to Date
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Outstanding
|Earned/
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Earned/
|Yield/
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Rate(1)
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans(2)
|$
|2,868,463
|$
|63,958
|4.50
|%
|$
|2,771,355
|$
|66,474
|4.82
|%
|Securities
|281,196
|2,505
|1.80
|%
|237,130
|2,591
|4.20
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|573,433
|400
|0.14
|%
|346,753
|1,224
|0.71
|%
|Equity investments
|15,346
|304
|3.99
|%
|14,404
|347
|4.84
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,738,438
|$
|67,167
|3.62
|%
|3,369,642
|$
|70,636
|4.22
|%
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|(40,941
|)
|(28,637
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|318,520
|301,281
|Total assets
|$
|4,016,017
|$
|3,642,286
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,821,098
|$
|2,617
|0.29
|%
|$
|1,669,031
|$
|5,788
|0.70
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|50,000
|442
|1.78
|%
|60,385
|461
|1.54
|%
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
|—
|—
|—
|1,432
|9
|1.26
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,871,098
|$
|3,059
|0.33
|%
|1,730,848
|$
|6,258
|0.73
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,545,242
|1,323,520
|Other liabilities
|48,503
|45,595
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|1,593,745
|1,369,115
|Shareholders’ equity
|551,174
|542,323
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,016,017
|$
|3,642,286
|Net interest income
|$
|64,108
|$
|64,378
|Net interest spread(3)
|3.29
|%
|3.49
|%
|Net interest margin(4)
|3.46
|%
|3.84
|%
|Net interest margin - tax equivalent(5)
|3.49
|%
|3.87
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $621,000 and $496,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Rate/Volume Analysis
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021,
|Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
|Increase (Decrease) due to
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Rate
|Volume
|Days
|Total
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans
|$
|(1,994
|)
|$
|(747
|)
|$
|369
|$
|(2,372
|)
|Securities
|(52
|)
|197
|14
|159
|Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|(28
|)
|72
|2
|46
|Equity investments
|10
|—
|2
|12
|Total increase (decrease) in interest income
|(2,064
|)
|(478
|)
|387
|(2,155
|)
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|(126
|)
|28
|15
|(83
|)
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|(2
|)
|—
|2
|—
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total increase (decrease) in interest expense
|(128
|)
|28
|17
|(83
|)
|Increase (decrease) in net interest income
|$
|(1,936
|)
|$
|(506
|)
|$
|370
|$
|(2,072
|)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021,
|Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|Increase (Decrease) due to
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Rate
|Volume
|Days
|Total
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans
|$
|(1,249
|)
|$
|(815
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(2,064
|)
|Securities
|(214
|)
|318
|—
|104
|Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|(77
|)
|131
|—
|54
|Equity investments
|(15
|)
|2
|—
|(13
|)
|Total decrease in interest income
|(1,555
|)
|(364
|)
|—
|(1,919
|)
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|(936
|)
|181
|—
|(755
|)
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|51
|(70
|)
|—
|(19
|)
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
|(5
|)
|—
|—
|(5
|)
|Total increase (decrease) in interest expense
|(890
|)
|111
|—
|(779
|)
|Decrease in net interest income
|$
|(665
|)
|$
|(475
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(1,140
|)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021,
|Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|Increase (Decrease) due to
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Rate
|Volume
|Days
|Total
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans
|$
|(4,478
|)
|$
|2,328
|$
|(366
|)
|$
|(2,516
|)
|Securities
|(554
|)
|482
|(14
|)
|(86
|)
|Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|(1,618
|)
|800
|(6
|)
|(824
|)
|Equity investments
|(64
|)
|23
|(2
|)
|(43
|)
|Total increase (decrease) in interest income
|(6,714
|)
|3,633
|(388
|)
|(3,469
|)
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|(3,669
|)
|529
|(31
|)
|(3,171
|)
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|64
|(80
|)
|(3
|)
|(19
|)
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
|—
|(9
|)
|—
|(9
|)
|Total increase (decrease) in interest expense
|(3,605
|)
|440
|(34
|)
|(3,199
|)
|Increase (decrease) in net interest income
|$
|(3,109
|)
|$
|3,193
|$
|(354
|)
|$
|(270
|)
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Yield Trend(1)
|Three Months Ended
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans
|4.36
|%
|4.64
|%
|4.42
|%
|4.37
|%
|4.54
|%
|Securities
|1.76
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.87
|%
|2.05
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|0.13
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.18
|%
|Equity investments
|4.13
|%
|3.86
|%
|4.41
|%
|4.20
|%
|4.54
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.41
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.79
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.91
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.28
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.48
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1.77
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.36
|%
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.96
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.32
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.52
|%
|Net interest spread(2)
|3.09
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.40
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.39
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|3.25
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.65
|%
|Net interest margin - tax equivalent(4)
|3.29
|%
|3.71
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.68
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Outstanding Balances
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans(1)
|$
|2,835,995
|$
|2,901,291
|$
|2,961,622
|$
|2,945,320
|$
|2,908,204
|Securities
|302,808
|259,341
|236,233
|236,015
|240,343
|Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|670,508
|475,279
|388,936
|383,626
|378,405
|Equity investments
|15,338
|15,353
|15,346
|15,334
|15,147
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,824,649
|3,651,264
|3,602,137
|3,580,295
|3,542,099
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|(40,806
|)
|(41,078
|)
|(44,233
|)
|(40,135
|)
|(31,443
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|317,115
|321,334
|321,303
|326,590
|305,821
|Total assets
|$
|4,100,958
|$
|3,931,520
|$
|3,879,207
|$
|3,866,750
|$
|3,816,477
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,839,812
|$
|1,802,175
|$
|1,744,557
|$
|1,730,812
|$
|1,687,991
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|50,000
|50,000
|50,163
|50,000
|70,769
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
|—
|—
|1,426
|2,230
|2,101
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,889,812
|1,852,175
|1,796,146
|1,783,042
|1,760,861
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,611,565
|1,478,183
|1,482,753
|1,484,557
|1,462,271
|Other liabilities
|46,774
|51,634
|55,174
|55,386
|49,958
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|1,658,339
|1,529,817
|1,537,927
|1,539,943
|1,512,229
|Shareholders’ equity
|552,807
|549,528
|545,134
|543,765
|543,387
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,100,958
|$
|3,931,520
|$
|3,879,207
|$
|3,866,750
|$
|3,816,477
(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loans and Deposits Period End Balances
(In thousands, except percentages)
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Loan Portfolio:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|658,733
|24.0
|%
|$
|756,707
|26.1
|%
|$
|742,957
|25.3
|%
|$
|832,686
|28.0
|%
|$
|837,667
|28.4
|%
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|1,060,968
|38.7
|%
|1,072,263
|36.9
|%
|1,041,998
|35.5
|%
|949,933
|31.9
|%
|908,027
|30.8
|%
|Construction and development
|426,007
|15.5
|%
|464,091
|16.0
|%
|522,705
|17.8
|%
|506,216
|17.0
|%
|552,879
|18.8
|%
|1-4 family residential
|211,328
|7.7
|%
|224,880
|7.7
|%
|239,872
|8.2
|%
|253,868
|8.5
|%
|272,253
|9.2
|%
|Multi-family residential
|265,252
|9.7
|%
|271,719
|9.4
|%
|258,346
|8.8
|%
|298,733
|10.0
|%
|255,273
|8.7
|%
|Consumer
|31,444
|1.1
|%
|32,767
|1.1
|%
|33,884
|1.1
|%
|35,637
|1.2
|%
|36,338
|1.2
|%
|Agriculture
|8,283
|0.4
|%
|6,974
|0.2
|%
|8,670
|0.3
|%
|9,753
|0.3
|%
|7,795
|0.3
|%
|Other
|78,607
|2.9
|%
|74,387
|2.6
|%
|88,238
|3.0
|%
|91,501
|3.1
|%
|77,535
|2.6
|%
|Gross loans
|2,740,622
|100.0
|%
|2,903,788
|100.0
|%
|2,936,670
|100.0
|%
|2,978,327
|100.0
|%
|2,947,767
|100.0
|%
|Less allowance for credit losses
|(37,183
|)
|(40,874
|)
|(40,637
|)
|(44,069
|)
|(39,678
|)
|Less deferred fees and unearned discount
|(10,318
|)
|(11,151
|)
|(9,880
|)
|(12,038
|)
|(12,879
|)
|Less loans held for sale
|(808
|)
|(1,005
|)
|(2,673
|)
|(1,763
|)
|—
|Loans, net
|$
|2,692,313
|$
|2,850,758
|$
|2,883,480
|$
|2,920,457
|$
|2,895,210
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|375,543
|11.0
|%
|$
|368,124
|10.9
|%
|$
|380,175
|11.5
|%
|$
|346,406
|10.9
|%
|$
|366,281
|11.2
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,101,091
|32.2
|%
|995,945
|29.4
|%
|1,039,617
|31.5
|%
|916,668
|28.9
|%
|878,006
|27.0
|%
|Savings accounts
|115,823
|3.4
|%
|112,467
|3.3
|%
|108,167
|3.3
|%
|103,062
|3.3
|%
|98,485
|3.0
|%
|Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater
|142,343
|4.2
|%
|145,762
|4.3
|%
|152,592
|4.6
|%
|171,854
|5.4
|%
|200,505
|6.2
|%
|Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000
|125,202
|3.6
|%
|141,041
|4.2
|%
|144,818
|4.4
|%
|171,691
|5.4
|%
|197,178
|6.1
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,860,002
|54.4
|%
|1,763,339
|52.1
|%
|1,825,369
|55.3
|%
|1,709,681
|53.9
|%
|1,740,455
|53.5
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,556,784
|45.6
|%
|1,621,408
|47.9
|%
|1,476,425
|44.7
|%
|1,460,983
|46.1
|%
|1,513,748
|46.5
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|3,416,786
|100.0
|%
|$
|3,384,747
|100.0
|%
|$
|3,301,794
|100.0
|%
|$
|3,170,664
|100.0
|%
|$
|3,254,203
|100.0
|%
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Credit Quality
(In thousands, except percentages)
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|Nonperforming Assets (at period end):
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|10,038
|$
|12,230
|$
|12,588
|$
|6,699
|$
|5,519
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|10,572
|10,664
|10,665
|4,811
|4,811
|Construction and development
|—
|236
|238
|241
|506
|1-4 family residential
|363
|378
|526
|325
|332
|Multi-family residential
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Agriculture
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other
|—
|—
|—
|3,500
|—
|Nonaccrual loans
|20,973
|23,508
|24,017
|15,576
|11,168
|Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming loans
|20,973
|23,508
|24,017
|15,576
|11,168
|Foreclosed assets
|—
|106
|—
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|20,973
|$
|23,614
|$
|24,017
|$
|15,576
|$
|11,168
|Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (at period end):
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|12,260
|$
|13,812
|$
|13,035
|$
|13,347
|$
|12,108
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|13,260
|14,280
|13,798
|12,745
|12,424
|Construction and development
|4,453
|5,445
|6,089
|6,334
|7,050
|1-4 family residential
|2,172
|2,458
|2,578
|2,871
|3,173
|Multi-family residential
|2,382
|2,714
|2,513
|3,117
|2,880
|Consumer
|494
|434
|440
|507
|529
|Agriculture
|115
|107
|137
|164
|134
|Other
|2,047
|1,624
|2,047
|4,984
|1,380
|Total allowance for credit losses for loans
|$
|37,183
|$
|40,874
|$
|40,637
|$
|44,069
|$
|39,678
|Credit Quality Ratios (at period end):
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.52
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.29
|%
|Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale
|0.77
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.38
|%
|Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans
|177.29
|%
|173.87
|%
|169.20
|%
|282.93
|%
|355.28
|%
|Allowance for credit losses for loans to loans excluding loans held for sale
|1.36
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.35
|%
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|Beginning balance
|$
|40,874
|$
|40,637
|$
|44,069
|$
|39,678
|$
|31,194
|Provision (recapture):
|Commercial and industrial
|(1,955
|)
|872
|(7
|)
|1,270
|2,555
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|(1,020
|)
|482
|910
|456
|2,872
|Construction and development
|(992
|)
|(644
|)
|(245
|)
|(716
|)
|1,255
|1-4 family residential
|(286
|)
|(120
|)
|(293
|)
|(297
|)
|809
|Multi-family residential
|(332
|)
|201
|(604
|)
|237
|467
|Consumer
|(36
|)
|(10
|)
|(68
|)
|(15
|)
|45
|Agriculture
|8
|(72
|)
|(27
|)
|30
|(7
|)
|Other
|423
|(423
|)
|563
|3,604
|541
|Total provision (recapture)
|(4,190
|)
|286
|229
|4,569
|8,537
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries:
|Commercial and industrial
|403
|(95
|)
|(305
|)
|(31
|)
|18
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|—
|—
|143
|(135
|)
|(24
|)
|Construction and development
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1-4 family residential
|—
|—
|—
|(5
|)
|(66
|)
|Multi-family residential
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|96
|4
|1
|(7
|)
|7
|Agriculture
|—
|42
|—
|—
|12
|Other
|—
|—
|(3,500
|)
|—
|—
|Total net (charge-offs) recoveries
|499
|(49
|)
|(3,661
|)
|(178
|)
|(53
|)
|Ending balance
|$
|37,183
|$
|40,874
|$
|40,637
|$
|44,069
|$
|39,678
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)
|(0.07
|)%
|0.01
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
(1) Annualized.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP.
We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.
We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.
We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.
The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|Tangible Equity
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|556,227
|$
|545,349
|$
|546,451
|$
|540,921
|$
|537,356
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|Other intangibles
|3,846
|3,991
|4,171
|4,303
|4,496
|Tangible equity
|$
|471,431
|$
|460,408
|$
|461,330
|$
|455,668
|$
|451,910
|Tangible Assets
|Total assets
|$
|4,066,534
|$
|4,028,639
|$
|3,949,217
|$
|3,814,672
|$
|3,901,725
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|Other intangibles
|3,846
|3,991
|4,171
|4,303
|4,496
|Tangible assets
|$
|3,981,738
|$
|3,943,698
|$
|3,864,096
|$
|3,729,419
|$
|3,816,279
|Common shares outstanding
|24,450
|24,442
|24,613
|24,713
|24,755
|Book value per share
|$
|22.75
|$
|22.31
|$
|22.20
|$
|21.89
|$
|21.71
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|19.28
|$
|18.84
|$
|18.74
|$
|18.44
|$
|18.26
|Total shareholders’ equity to total assets
|13.68
|%
|13.54
|%
|13.84
|%
|14.18
|%
|13.77
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|11.84
|%
|11.67
|%
|11.94
|%
|12.22
|%
|11.84
|%
