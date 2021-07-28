CBTX, Inc. Reports Quarterly Financial Results

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced its results for the second quarter of 2021.

Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of the Company stated, “We are proud to present our second quarter financial results which we think are indicative of a transition from a COVID dominated economy to a more robust, growth economy. We have seen credit steadily improve, deposits continue to grow, customers beginning to develop new projects and look to expand their operations, and our local economy rally with improvement in the unemployment picture. We are seeing a more natural flow of payoffs as people sell projects or modify them into more permanent financing.”

Mr. Franklin continued, “Our officers are increasing their pace of in-person meetings, and we are seeing our pipeline expand as we continue into the third quarter. We expect to continue to see new and improved activity through the third and fourth quarter.”

Mr. Franklin added, “We have been provided significant liquidity by our customer base. Our job is to stay focused and disciplined on our credit culture as we put these funds to work. Competition for business is stiff and the rate environment is challenging; however, these are issues we have dealt with since our inception. We are happy to be in a more robust economy and will continue to use that growth to continue to build CBTX for the future.”

Highlights

Net income was $11.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $2.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Recapture of allowance for credit losses, or ACL, of $5.1 million, primarily due to continued improvements in the national economy and forward-looking national economic forecasts, improved loan quality and the reduction of loan balances and unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.71% for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower loan rates and average balances for the loan portfolio.

Cash and equivalents increased $183.7 million to $788.4 million during the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to net deposit inflows and loan payments received.

Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $31.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $33.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $32.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income decreased $2.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower loan rates and lower average loans, partially offset by the impact of one additional day, higher average securities and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income includes $1.5 million of net fees recognized on Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.2 million recognized in the first quarter of 2021.

Net interest income decreased $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower rates on interest-earning assets, lower average loans and higher average interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits and higher average securities and other interest-earning assets.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.41% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.85% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.91% for the second quarter of 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.32% for the second quarter of 2021, 0.34% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.52% for the second quarter of 2020. The Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.71% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.68% for the second quarter of 2020.

Provision (Recapture) for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was a recapture of credit losses of $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a provision for credit losses of $412,000 for the first quarter of 2021 and a provision for credit losses of $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.

The recapture of credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 includes a recapture of $4.2 million related to the loan portfolio and a recapture of $893,000 related to unfunded commitments and was primarily the result of certain qualitative factor adjustments used to determine the ACL.

The provision for credit losses of $412,000 for the first quarter of 2021 reflected an increase in specific reserves for loans individually evaluated within the portfolio, partially offset by the impact of a reduction in the loan portfolio and minimal adjustments to the qualitative factors utilized to determine the ACL.

The provision for credit losses of $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 resulted from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry, which led to the adjustment of certain factors utilized to determine the ACL.

At June 30, 2021, the ACL for loans was $37.2 million, or 1.36% to loans excluding loans held for sale, $40.9 million, or 1.41% to loans excluding loans held for sale, at March 31, 2021 and $39.7 million or 1.35% to loans excluding loans held for sale at June 30, 2020. The decrease in the ACL for loans at June 30, 2021 was primarily the result of the assessment of certain qualitative factors utilized in the Company’s ACL estimate. Due to the continued improvements in the national economy, economic forecasts and loan quality, the Company adjusted its economic forecasts and certain loan qualitative factors. A decrease in the collectively evaluated loan portfolio also resulted in a decrease in the ACL at June 30, 2021.

The ACL for unfunded commitments was $3.4 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $4.3 million at March 31, 2021 and $5.0 million at June 30, 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase of $380,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and the increase of $582,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020 were both primarily due to gains on sales of assets and higher card interchange fees during the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $25.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense of $1.9 million between the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $738,000 increase in professional and director fees, mainly from consulting and legal fees related to Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering, or BSA/AML, compliance matters, a $546,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, an increase in advertising, marketing and business development expense of $225,000 and a $147,000 increase in security and protection expense.

The increase in noninterest expense of $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020, was primarily due to a $900,000 increase in professional and director fees, a $722,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $369,000 increase in data processing and software, a $241,000 increase in advertising, marketing and business development expense and a $186,000 increase in security and protection expense.

Total consulting related fees associated with BSA/AML compliance matters were $796,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $661,000 in the first quarter of 2021 and $214,000 in the second quarter of 2020. Legal fees related to the BSA/AML compliance matters were $592,000 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $290,000 for the second quarter of 2020. No legal fees related to the BSA/AML compliance matters were recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $539,000 for the second quarter of 2020. The effective tax rates were 18.70% for the second quarter of 2021, 19.87% for the first quarter of 2021 and 19.95% for the second quarter of 2020. The differences between the federal statutory rate of 21% and the effective tax rates were largely attributable to permanent differences primarily related to tax exempt interest income and bank-owned life insurance earnings.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Loans excluding loans held for sale were $2.7 billion at June 30, 2021, $2.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.9 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021 and the decrease from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 were both primarily due to higher loan paydowns versus loan originations.

The decrease in loans was impacted by the Company’s participation in the PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which facilitates loans to small businesses. PPP loans, net of deferred fees and unearned discounts, were $179.1 million at June 30, 2021, $268.8 million at March 31, 2021 and $323.7 million at June 30, 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, $20.4 million of PPP loans were originated and payments totaling $110.4 million were received. During the first quarter of 2021, $122.3 million of PPP loans were originated and payments totaling $123.4 million were received.

In support of customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company offered relief through payment deferrals during 2020 and the first and second quarters of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 9 loans subject to such deferral arrangements with total outstanding principal balances of $20.5 million, compared to 16 loans totaling $34.3 million as of March 31, 2021 and 689 loans totaling $545.0 million at June 30, 2020.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $3.4 billion at June 30, 2021, $3.4 billion at March 31, 2021 and $3.3 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in deposits of $32.0 million between March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 was due to net deposit inflows of $96.7 million in interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by net deposit outflows of $64.6 million in non-interest-bearing accounts. The increase in deposits of $162.6 million between June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 was due to net deposit inflows of $119.5 million and $43.0 million in interest-bearing accounts and noninterest-bearing accounts, respectively.

The Company defines total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $50.0 million, $50.0 million and $52.5 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, the Company continued to be well capitalized and maintained strong capital ratios under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 17.72% at June 30, 2021, compared to 17.00% at March 31, 2021 and 16.56% at June 30, 2020. The Company’s tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.63% at June 30, 2021, compared to 11.90% at March 31, 2021 and 11.96% at June 30, 2020. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio was 13.68% at June 30, 2021, 13.54% at March 31, 2021 and 13.77% at June 30, 2020.

The ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 11.84% at June 30, 2021, 11.67% at March 31, 2021 and 11.84% at June 30, 2020. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Profitability: Net income $ 11,703 $ 10,019 $ 10,236 $ 6,421 $ 2,163 $ 21,722 $ 9,704 Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ 0.26 $ 0.09 $ 0.89 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.26 $ 0.09 $ 0.88 $ 0.39 Return on average assets(1) 1.14 % 1.03 % 1.05 % 0.66 % 0.23 % 1.09 % 0.54 % Return on average shareholders' equity(1) 8.49 % 7.39 % 7.47 % 4.70 % 1.60 % 7.95 % 3.60 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent(1) 3.29 % 3.71 % 3.62 % 3.55 % 3.68 % 3.49 % 3.87 % Efficiency ratio(2) 73.02 % 64.32 % 65.64 % 66.77 % 64.15 % 68.56 % 62.26 % Liquidity and Capital Ratios: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 13.68 % 13.54 % 13.84 % 14.18 % 13.77 % 13.68 % 13.77 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(3) 11.84 % 11.67 % 11.94 % 12.22 % 11.84 % 11.84 % 11.84 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.46 % 15.75 % 15.45 % 15.41 % 15.30 % 16.46 % 15.30 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.46 % 15.75 % 15.45 % 15.41 % 15.30 % 16.46 % 15.30 % Total risk-based capital ratio 17.72 % 17.00 % 16.71 % 16.67 % 16.56 % 17.72 % 16.56 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.63 % 11.90 % 12.00 % 11.90 % 11.96 % 11.63 % 11.96 % Credit Quality: Allowance for credit losses for loans to loans excluding loans held for sale 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.39 % 1.49 % 1.35 % 1.36 % 1.35 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.52 % 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.41 % 0.29 % 0.52 % 0.29 % Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale 0.77 % 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.53 % 0.38 % 0.77 % 0.38 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) (0.07 )% 0.01 % 0.49 % 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.03 )% (0.02 )% Other Data: Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 24,447 24,508 24,621 24,748 24,752 24,477 24,839 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 24,571 24,616 24,678 24,770 24,780 24,591 24,885 Common shares outstanding at period end 24,450 24,442 24,613 24,713 24,755 24,450 24,755 Dividends per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.20 Book value per share $ 22.75 $ 22.31 $ 22.20 $ 21.89 $ 21.71 $ 22.75 $ 21.71 Tangible book value per share(3) $ 19.28 $ 18.84 $ 18.74 $ 18.44 $ 18.26 $ 19.28 $ 18.26 Employees - full-time equivalents 529 517 511 515 523 529 523





(1) Annualized.

(2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Loans excluding loans held for sale $ 2,729,496 $ 2,891,632 $ 2,924,117 $ 2,964,526 $ 2,934,888 Allowance for credit losses for loans (37,183 ) (40,874 ) (40,637 ) (44,069 ) (39,678 ) Loans, net 2,692,313 2,850,758 2,883,480 2,920,457 2,895,210 Cash and equivalents 788,409 604,671 538,007 377,572 492,400 Securities 309,233 289,091 237,281 226,101 235,438 Premises and equipment 59,987 60,551 61,152 61,732 50,729 Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangible assets 3,846 3,991 4,171 4,303 4,496 Loans held for sale 808 1,005 2,673 1,763 — Operating lease right-to-use asset 12,514 12,900 13,285 12,893 14,081 Other assets 118,474 124,722 128,218 128,901 128,421 Total assets $ 4,066,534 $ 4,028,639 $ 3,949,217 $ 3,814,672 $ 3,901,725 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,556,784 $ 1,621,408 $ 1,476,425 $ 1,460,983 $ 1,513,748 Interest-bearing deposits 1,860,002 1,763,339 1,825,369 1,709,681 1,740,455 Total deposits 3,416,786 3,384,747 3,301,794 3,170,664 3,254,203 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Repurchase agreements — — — 2,153 2,500 Operating lease liabilities 15,590 16,060 16,447 15,759 16,983 Other liabilities 27,931 32,483 34,525 35,175 40,683 Total liabilities 3,510,307 3,483,290 3,402,766 3,273,751 3,364,369 Total shareholders’ equity 556,227 545,349 546,451 540,921 537,356 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,066,534 $ 4,028,639 $ 3,949,217 $ 3,814,672 $ 3,901,725





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 30,793 $ 33,165 $ 32,886 $ 32,318 $ 32,857 $ 63,958 $ 66,474 Securities 1,332 1,173 1,070 1,107 1,228 2,505 2,591 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 223 177 168 176 169 400 1,224 Equity investments 158 146 170 162 171 304 347 Total interest income 32,506 34,661 34,294 33,763 34,425 67,167 70,636 Interest expense Deposits 1,267 1,350 1,549 1,831 2,022 2,617 5,788 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 221 221 221 221 240 442 461 Other interest-bearing liabilities — — 4 3 5 — 9 Total interest expense 1,488 1,571 1,774 2,055 2,267 3,059 6,258 Net interest income 31,018 33,090 32,520 31,708 32,158 64,108 64,378 Provision (recapture) for credit losses Provision for credit losses for loans (4,190 ) 286 229 4,569 8,537 (3,904 ) 13,276 Provision (recapture) for credit losses for unfunded commitments (893 ) 126 (364 ) (461 ) 1,333 (767 ) 1,643 Total provision (recapture) for credit losses (5,083 ) 412 (135 ) 4,108 9,870 (4,671 ) 14,919 Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses 36,101 32,678 32,655 27,600 22,288 68,779 49,459 Noninterest income Deposit account service charges 1,167 1,193 1,270 1,176 1,095 2,360 2,580 Card interchange fees 1,095 976 999 995 915 2,071 1,837 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 390 390 407 1,187 412 780 828 Net gain on sales of assets 366 192 379 114 139 558 262 Other 473 360 467 551 348 833 1,729 Total noninterest income 3,491 3,111 3,522 4,023 2,909 6,602 7,236 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,734 14,188 12,848 14,332 14,012 28,922 28,235 Occupancy expense 2,597 2,521 2,628 2,496 2,558 5,118 4,982 Professional and director fees 2,441 1,703 3,209 2,446 1,541 4,144 2,693 Data processing and software 1,661 1,576 1,330 1,525 1,292 3,237 2,514 Regulatory fees 501 556 748 471 476 1,057 579 Advertising, marketing and business development 510 285 438 429 269 795 633 Telephone and communications 550 463 455 486 392 1,013 811 Security and protection expense 537 390 423 299 351 927 725 Amortization of intangibles 186 191 197 198 230 377 451 Other expenses 1,480 1,412 1,382 1,176 1,374 2,892 2,961 Total noninterest expense 25,197 23,285 23,658 23,858 22,495 48,482 44,584 Net income before income tax expense 14,395 12,504 12,519 7,765 2,702 26,899 12,111 Income tax expense 2,692 2,485 2,283 1,344 539 5,177 2,407 Net income $ 11,703 $ 10,019 $ 10,236 $ 6,421 $ 2,163 $ 21,722 $ 9,704





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Net Interest Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans(2) $ 2,835,995 $ 30,793 4.36 % $ 2,901,291 $ 33,165 4.64 % $ 2,908,204 $ 32,857 4.54 % Securities 302,808 1,332 1.76 % 259,341 1,173 1.84 % 240,343 1,228 2.05 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 670,508 223 0.13 % 475,279 177 0.15 % 378,405 169 0.18 % Equity investments 15,338 158 4.13 % 15,353 146 3.86 % 15,147 171 4.54 % Total interest-earning assets 3,824,649 $ 32,506 3.41 % 3,651,264 $ 34,661 3.85 % 3,542,099 $ 34,425 3.91 % Allowance for credit losses for loans (40,806 ) (41,078 ) (31,443 ) Noninterest-earning assets 317,115 321,334 305,821 Total assets $ 4,100,958 $ 3,931,520 $ 3,816,477 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,839,812 $ 1,267 0.28 % $ 1,802,175 $ 1,350 0.30 % $ 1,687,991 $ 2,022 0.48 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 221 1.77 % 50,000 221 1.79 % 70,769 240 1.36 % Other interest-bearing liabilities — — — — — — 2,101 5 0.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,889,812 $ 1,488 0.32 % 1,852,175 $ 1,571 0.34 % 1,760,861 $ 2,267 0.52 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,611,565 1,478,183 1,462,271 Other liabilities 46,774 51,634 49,958 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,658,339 1,529,817 1,512,229 Shareholders’ equity 552,807 549,528 543,387 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,100,958 $ 3,931,520 $ 3,816,477 Net interest income $ 31,018 $ 33,090 $ 32,158 Net interest spread(3) 3.09 % 3.51 % 3.39 % Net interest margin(4) 3.25 % 3.68 % 3.65 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent(5) 3.29 % 3.71 % 3.68 %





(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $321,000, $299,000 and $247,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Net Interest Margin – Year to Date

(In thousands, except percentages)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

2020

Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans(2) $ 2,868,463 $ 63,958 4.50 % $ 2,771,355 $ 66,474 4.82 % Securities 281,196 2,505 1.80 % 237,130 2,591 4.20 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 573,433 400 0.14 % 346,753 1,224 0.71 % Equity investments 15,346 304 3.99 % 14,404 347 4.84 % Total interest-earning assets 3,738,438 $ 67,167 3.62 % 3,369,642 $ 70,636 4.22 % Allowance for credit losses for loans (40,941 ) (28,637 ) Noninterest-earning assets 318,520 301,281 Total assets $ 4,016,017 $ 3,642,286 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,821,098 $ 2,617 0.29 % $ 1,669,031 $ 5,788 0.70 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 442 1.78 % 60,385 461 1.54 % Other interest-bearing liabilities — — — 1,432 9 1.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,871,098 $ 3,059 0.33 % 1,730,848 $ 6,258 0.73 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,545,242 1,323,520 Other liabilities 48,503 45,595 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,593,745 1,369,115 Shareholders’ equity 551,174 542,323 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,016,017 $ 3,642,286 Net interest income $ 64,108 $ 64,378 Net interest spread(3) 3.29 % 3.49 % Net interest margin(4) 3.46 % 3.84 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent(5) 3.49 % 3.87 %





(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $621,000 and $496,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Rate/Volume Analysis

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021, Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (1,994 ) $ (747 ) $ 369 $ (2,372 ) Securities (52 ) 197 14 159 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions (28 ) 72 2 46 Equity investments 10 — 2 12 Total increase (decrease) in interest income (2,064 ) (478 ) 387 (2,155 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (126 ) 28 15 (83 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances (2 ) — 2 — Other interest-bearing liabilities — — — — Total increase (decrease) in interest expense (128 ) 28 17 (83 ) Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ (1,936 ) $ (506 ) $ 370 $ (2,072 )





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021, Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (1,249 ) $ (815 ) $ — $ (2,064 ) Securities (214 ) 318 — 104 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions (77 ) 131 — 54 Equity investments (15 ) 2 — (13 ) Total decrease in interest income (1,555 ) (364 ) — (1,919 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (936 ) 181 — (755 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances 51 (70 ) — (19 ) Other interest-bearing liabilities (5 ) — — (5 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest expense (890 ) 111 — (779 ) Decrease in net interest income $ (665 ) $ (475 ) $ — $ (1,140 )





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021, Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (4,478 ) $ 2,328 $ (366 ) $ (2,516 ) Securities (554 ) 482 (14 ) (86 ) Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions (1,618 ) 800 (6 ) (824 ) Equity investments (64 ) 23 (2 ) (43 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest income (6,714 ) 3,633 (388 ) (3,469 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (3,669 ) 529 (31 ) (3,171 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances 64 (80 ) (3 ) (19 ) Other interest-bearing liabilities — (9 ) — (9 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest expense (3,605 ) 440 (34 ) (3,199 ) Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ (3,109 ) $ 3,193 $ (354 ) $ (270 )





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Yield Trend(1)

Three Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Interest-earning assets: Total loans 4.36 % 4.64 % 4.42 % 4.37 % 4.54 % Securities 1.76 % 1.84 % 1.80 % 1.87 % 2.05 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.18 % Equity investments 4.13 % 3.86 % 4.41 % 4.20 % 4.54 % Total interest-earning assets 3.41 % 3.85 % 3.79 % 3.75 % 3.91 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.42 % 0.48 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.77 % 1.79 % 1.76 % 1.76 % 1.36 % Other interest-bearing liabilities — — — — 0.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.39 % 0.46 % 0.52 % Net interest spread(2) 3.09 % 3.51 % 3.40 % 3.29 % 3.39 % Net interest margin(3) 3.25 % 3.68 % 3.59 % 3.52 % 3.65 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent(4) 3.29 % 3.71 % 3.62 % 3.55 % 3.68 %





(1) Annualized.

(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Outstanding Balances

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 2,835,995 $ 2,901,291 $ 2,961,622 $ 2,945,320 $ 2,908,204 Securities 302,808 259,341 236,233 236,015 240,343 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 670,508 475,279 388,936 383,626 378,405 Equity investments 15,338 15,353 15,346 15,334 15,147 Total interest-earning assets 3,824,649 3,651,264 3,602,137 3,580,295 3,542,099 Allowance for credit losses for loans (40,806 ) (41,078 ) (44,233 ) (40,135 ) (31,443 ) Noninterest-earning assets 317,115 321,334 321,303 326,590 305,821 Total assets $ 4,100,958 $ 3,931,520 $ 3,879,207 $ 3,866,750 $ 3,816,477 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,839,812 $ 1,802,175 $ 1,744,557 $ 1,730,812 $ 1,687,991 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 50,000 50,163 50,000 70,769 Other interest-bearing liabilities — — 1,426 2,230 2,101 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,889,812 1,852,175 1,796,146 1,783,042 1,760,861 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,611,565 1,478,183 1,482,753 1,484,557 1,462,271 Other liabilities 46,774 51,634 55,174 55,386 49,958 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,658,339 1,529,817 1,537,927 1,539,943 1,512,229 Shareholders’ equity 552,807 549,528 545,134 543,765 543,387 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,100,958 $ 3,931,520 $ 3,879,207 $ 3,866,750 $ 3,816,477





(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Loans and Deposits Period End Balances

(In thousands, except percentages)

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 658,733 24.0 % $ 756,707 26.1 % $ 742,957 25.3 % $ 832,686 28.0 % $ 837,667 28.4 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 1,060,968 38.7 % 1,072,263 36.9 % 1,041,998 35.5 % 949,933 31.9 % 908,027 30.8 % Construction and development 426,007 15.5 % 464,091 16.0 % 522,705 17.8 % 506,216 17.0 % 552,879 18.8 % 1-4 family residential 211,328 7.7 % 224,880 7.7 % 239,872 8.2 % 253,868 8.5 % 272,253 9.2 % Multi-family residential 265,252 9.7 % 271,719 9.4 % 258,346 8.8 % 298,733 10.0 % 255,273 8.7 % Consumer 31,444 1.1 % 32,767 1.1 % 33,884 1.1 % 35,637 1.2 % 36,338 1.2 % Agriculture 8,283 0.4 % 6,974 0.2 % 8,670 0.3 % 9,753 0.3 % 7,795 0.3 % Other 78,607 2.9 % 74,387 2.6 % 88,238 3.0 % 91,501 3.1 % 77,535 2.6 % Gross loans 2,740,622 100.0 % 2,903,788 100.0 % 2,936,670 100.0 % 2,978,327 100.0 % 2,947,767 100.0 % Less allowance for credit losses (37,183 ) (40,874 ) (40,637 ) (44,069 ) (39,678 ) Less deferred fees and unearned discount (10,318 ) (11,151 ) (9,880 ) (12,038 ) (12,879 ) Less loans held for sale (808 ) (1,005 ) (2,673 ) (1,763 ) — Loans, net $ 2,692,313 $ 2,850,758 $ 2,883,480 $ 2,920,457 $ 2,895,210 Deposits: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 375,543 11.0 % $ 368,124 10.9 % $ 380,175 11.5 % $ 346,406 10.9 % $ 366,281 11.2 % Money market accounts 1,101,091 32.2 % 995,945 29.4 % 1,039,617 31.5 % 916,668 28.9 % 878,006 27.0 % Savings accounts 115,823 3.4 % 112,467 3.3 % 108,167 3.3 % 103,062 3.3 % 98,485 3.0 % Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater 142,343 4.2 % 145,762 4.3 % 152,592 4.6 % 171,854 5.4 % 200,505 6.2 % Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000 125,202 3.6 % 141,041 4.2 % 144,818 4.4 % 171,691 5.4 % 197,178 6.1 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,860,002 54.4 % 1,763,339 52.1 % 1,825,369 55.3 % 1,709,681 53.9 % 1,740,455 53.5 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,556,784 45.6 % 1,621,408 47.9 % 1,476,425 44.7 % 1,460,983 46.1 % 1,513,748 46.5 % Total deposits $ 3,416,786 100.0 % $ 3,384,747 100.0 % $ 3,301,794 100.0 % $ 3,170,664 100.0 % $ 3,254,203 100.0 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Credit Quality

(In thousands, except percentages)

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Nonperforming Assets (at period end): Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 10,038 $ 12,230 $ 12,588 $ 6,699 $ 5,519 Real estate: Commercial real estate 10,572 10,664 10,665 4,811 4,811 Construction and development — 236 238 241 506 1-4 family residential 363 378 526 325 332 Multi-family residential — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Agriculture — — — — — Other — — — 3,500 — Nonaccrual loans 20,973 23,508 24,017 15,576 11,168 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 20,973 23,508 24,017 15,576 11,168 Foreclosed assets — 106 — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 20,973 $ 23,614 $ 24,017 $ 15,576 $ 11,168 Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 12,260 $ 13,812 $ 13,035 $ 13,347 $ 12,108 Real estate: Commercial real estate 13,260 14,280 13,798 12,745 12,424 Construction and development 4,453 5,445 6,089 6,334 7,050 1-4 family residential 2,172 2,458 2,578 2,871 3,173 Multi-family residential 2,382 2,714 2,513 3,117 2,880 Consumer 494 434 440 507 529 Agriculture 115 107 137 164 134 Other 2,047 1,624 2,047 4,984 1,380 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 37,183 $ 40,874 $ 40,637 $ 44,069 $ 39,678 Credit Quality Ratios (at period end): Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.52 % 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.41 % 0.29 % Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale 0.77 % 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.53 % 0.38 % Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans 177.29 % 173.87 % 169.20 % 282.93 % 355.28 % Allowance for credit losses for loans to loans excluding loans held for sale 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.39 % 1.49 % 1.35 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Beginning balance $ 40,874 $ 40,637 $ 44,069 $ 39,678 $ 31,194 Provision (recapture): Commercial and industrial (1,955 ) 872 (7 ) 1,270 2,555 Real estate: Commercial real estate (1,020 ) 482 910 456 2,872 Construction and development (992 ) (644 ) (245 ) (716 ) 1,255 1-4 family residential (286 ) (120 ) (293 ) (297 ) 809 Multi-family residential (332 ) 201 (604 ) 237 467 Consumer (36 ) (10 ) (68 ) (15 ) 45 Agriculture 8 (72 ) (27 ) 30 (7 ) Other 423 (423 ) 563 3,604 541 Total provision (recapture) (4,190 ) 286 229 4,569 8,537 Net (charge-offs) recoveries: Commercial and industrial 403 (95 ) (305 ) (31 ) 18 Real estate: Commercial real estate — — 143 (135 ) (24 ) Construction and development — — — — — 1-4 family residential — — — (5 ) (66 ) Multi-family residential — — — — — Consumer 96 4 1 (7 ) 7 Agriculture — 42 — — 12 Other — — (3,500 ) — — Total net (charge-offs) recoveries 499 (49 ) (3,661 ) (178 ) (53 ) Ending balance $ 37,183 $ 40,874 $ 40,637 $ 44,069 $ 39,678 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) (0.07 )% 0.01 % 0.49 % 0.02 % 0.01 %





(1) Annualized.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP.

We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.

We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Tangible Equity Total shareholders’ equity $ 556,227 $ 545,349 $ 546,451 $ 540,921 $ 537,356 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 3,846 3,991 4,171 4,303 4,496 Tangible equity $ 471,431 $ 460,408 $ 461,330 $ 455,668 $ 451,910 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 4,066,534 $ 4,028,639 $ 3,949,217 $ 3,814,672 $ 3,901,725 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 3,846 3,991 4,171 4,303 4,496 Tangible assets $ 3,981,738 $ 3,943,698 $ 3,864,096 $ 3,729,419 $ 3,816,279 Common shares outstanding 24,450 24,442 24,613 24,713 24,755 Book value per share $ 22.75 $ 22.31 $ 22.20 $ 21.89 $ 21.71 Tangible book value per share $ 19.28 $ 18.84 $ 18.74 $ 18.44 $ 18.26 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 13.68 % 13.54 % 13.84 % 14.18 % 13.77 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 11.84 % 11.67 % 11.94 % 12.22 % 11.84 %





