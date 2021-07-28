Mercury introduces industry-first heterogeneous processing module with integrated artificial intelligence functionality

ANDOVER, Mass., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the SCFE6931 processing module, the first in the industry to incorporate integrated artificial intelligence (AI) processing functionality. Featuring dual Xilinx® Versal™ AI Core adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) processors, the 6U OpenVPX ™ heterogeneous processing module delivers performance improvements up to 20× more than today's fastest FPGA implementations and 100× more than today's fastest CPU implementations. The result is significantly more processing power for a wide variety of digital signal processing-intensive (DSP) applications such as radar, 5G wireless, electronic warfare (EW) and signals intelligence (SIGINT).



“Demanding radar, artificial intelligence and similar processing-intensive applications rely on rapid technology adoption to keep pace with evolving threats,” said Neal Austin, vice president and general manager, Mercury Microelectronics. “Mercury’s new ACAP-based signal processing modules meet our customers’ demand for greater processing power needed for real-time tactical decision making. From essential components and modules to pre-integrated subsystems, our innovative portfolio of solutions is open, scalable and easily integrates with our customers’ platforms, demonstrating our commitment to Innovation that Matters.”

The Versal ACAP AI processing power and novel architecture maximizes performance, regardless of application or data type, by incorporating scalar processing, vector processing and next-generation FPGA fabric into a single 6U module. Designed to be delivered in a variety of cooling options, the SCFE6931 is ideal for applications that require high-performance operation in harsh environments. Additionally, the module’s OpenVPX, SOSA-aligned design enables agile system integration. Like all Mercury FPGA boards, the SCFE6931 module is built around EchoCore® IP to provide design verification testing infrastructure functionality right out of the box, optimizing time-to-market and reducing development time.

“Versal ACAPs have been architected to achieve new thresholds of system-level performance for a variety of aerospace and defense applications where size, weight and power (SWaP) are critical,” said Manuel Uhm, director of silicon marketing, Xilinx. “We are thrilled that Mercury Systems is developing rugged Versal-based solutions for faster time-to-market for these applications.”

Mercury envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet their customers’ most pressing high-tech needs. For additional information or purchase inquiries, visit the SCFE6931 Dual Versal AI Core FPGA Processing Board product page, or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

